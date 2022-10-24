ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Man catches fire in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man caught fire in downtown El Paso Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the man is in his 30s. The incident happened at 901 South Campbell. The identity of the man was not provided. We are trying to obtain more information. Check back for updates.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso fire responds to 2-vehicle crash on I-10 at Lomaland

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a crash on Interstate 10 west on Lomaland Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 8:30 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation. It is unknown of any injuries. It is unknown what caused the crash. This is a...
EL PASO, TX
Fire damages home on South Melendres Street in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Fire Department put out a fire at a home on south Melendres Street Tuesday morning, the fire department confirmed. Firefighters were dispatched to reports of smoke coming from inside a home on the 600 block of south Melendres Street around 7:15 a.m.
LAS CRUCES, NM
LIST: Halloween, Dia de Muertos events in El Paso area

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Halloween is this weekend and Dia de Muertos is next Wednesday. Below are the events happening this weekend to celebrate these holidays:. The city's parks and recreation department is hosting its annual Halloween Carnival on October 31. A total of 12 recreation centers throughout...
EL PASO, TX
The Borderland's film community is booming

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — For decades, the movie industry has been moving away from Southern California to other regions, including the Southwest. New Mexico has become a film production magnet, thanks largely to big tax incentive programs. That's having a big impact on the local film scene here in the Borderland, where creatives are seeing an opportunity to turn their passion into a profession.
EL PASO, TX
$272 million bond on election ballot for El Paso voters

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A total of $272 million are on the line this election as El Paso voters decide if the city's 2022 Community Progress Bond passes. The bond is split into three separate propositions for voters to approve. Proposition A: Streets Infrastructure Focus. Proposition B: Parks...
EL PASO, TX
Police search for missing 71-year-old El Paso woman

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are searching for a missing 71-year-old El Paso woman. Officials said Maria Guillermina Arauz De Lopez was reported missing on Tuesday. A local Silver Alert was issued. Police officials said she left her home in the 4700 block of Mesa Street on Thursday....
EL PASO, TX
West El Paso home decorated in 'Stranger Things' theme

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — "Max" and "Eddie Munson" from "Stranger Things" are hanging out in the front yard of a home in west El Paso. The home is decorated like a scene out of season 4 of "Stranger Things" for Halloween this year. The set up depicts a...
EL PASO, TX
Dog dies in apartment complex fire in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A dog died after a fire at an apartment complex in Las Cruces on Saturday. The fire happened at an apartment on the 1900 block of Colorado Avenue around 11 a.m. Las Cruces firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the apartment, with fire...
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso police give Halloween candy safety tips

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department gave safety tips ahead of Halloween next week. The tips given by police are not intended for alarm but for awareness and extra precautionary measures only. Although the El Paso Police Department has no indication of a specific threat...
EL PASO, TX
1 shot in accidental shooting at 'The Wall' in Santa Teresa

SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was accidentally shot in a desert area in Santa Teresa off of Pete V Domenici Highway. Sheriff Kim Stewart said the area, known as "The Wall," is where people go shooting and off-road. She stated the shooting on Sunday was accidental. Officials...
SANTA TERESA, NM
Man accused of burglarizing smoke shop in Socorro arrested by police

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested in Socorro for burglarizing the Horizon Smoke Shop Saturday, according to the Socorro Police Department. Santiago Gomez III, 25, is accused of burglary of a building and faces a $5,000 bond, police added. The Criminal Investigations Division was dispatched to the...
SOCORRO, TX
Early voting begins in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas [KFOX14] — Early voting for El Paso County begin Monday and runs through Nov. 4. El Pasoans could cast their ballots beginning at 8 a.m. at multiple locations across the city and county. One of the major races on this year's ballot includes the gubernatorial race...
EL PASO, TX

