FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
El Paso May Sue Former President Trump On a Debt He Owes The CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The Number of Migrants Crossing the Texas Border is DecreasingTom HandyEl Paso, TX
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Related
KFOX 14
Man catches fire in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man caught fire in downtown El Paso Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the man is in his 30s. The incident happened at 901 South Campbell. The identity of the man was not provided. We are trying to obtain more information. Check back for updates.
KFOX 14
El Paso fire responds to 2-vehicle crash on I-10 at Lomaland
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a crash on Interstate 10 west on Lomaland Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 8:30 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation. It is unknown of any injuries. It is unknown what caused the crash. This is a...
KFOX 14
Fire damages home on South Melendres Street in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Fire Department put out a fire at a home on south Melendres Street Tuesday morning, the fire department confirmed. Firefighters were dispatched to reports of smoke coming from inside a home on the 600 block of south Melendres Street around 7:15 a.m.
KFOX 14
Dia de Los Muertos El Paso and Uvalde Memorial event to be held at Healing Garden
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Dia de Los Muertos El Paso and Uvalde Memorial event will be held at the Healing Garden in Ascarate Park. The event will feature an Ofrenda in memory of gun violence victims from El Paso and Uvalde. Bishop Mark Seitz will lead a...
KFOX 14
LIST: Halloween, Dia de Muertos events in El Paso area
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Halloween is this weekend and Dia de Muertos is next Wednesday. Below are the events happening this weekend to celebrate these holidays:. The city's parks and recreation department is hosting its annual Halloween Carnival on October 31. A total of 12 recreation centers throughout...
KFOX 14
The Borderland's film community is booming
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — For decades, the movie industry has been moving away from Southern California to other regions, including the Southwest. New Mexico has become a film production magnet, thanks largely to big tax incentive programs. That's having a big impact on the local film scene here in the Borderland, where creatives are seeing an opportunity to turn their passion into a profession.
KFOX 14
$272 million bond on election ballot for El Paso voters
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A total of $272 million are on the line this election as El Paso voters decide if the city's 2022 Community Progress Bond passes. The bond is split into three separate propositions for voters to approve. Proposition A: Streets Infrastructure Focus. Proposition B: Parks...
KFOX 14
Police search for missing 71-year-old El Paso woman
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are searching for a missing 71-year-old El Paso woman. Officials said Maria Guillermina Arauz De Lopez was reported missing on Tuesday. A local Silver Alert was issued. Police officials said she left her home in the 4700 block of Mesa Street on Thursday....
KFOX 14
El Paso man attacked in throat slashing by stranger at Louisville event
LOUISVILLE, Ky (KFOX14) — An El Paso man is in the hospital after a stranger slashed his throat. Oscar Sanchez was in Louisville, Kentucky attending a conference as part of his role as a facilities manager at the University of Texas at El Paso, according to Oscar's sister, Marisol.
KFOX 14
Teen armed with axe accused of burglarizing Arcoiris Bakery in El Paso's Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 17-year-old man who has been in trouble with the law before was arrested again in connection to a burglary at a bakery in El Paso's Upper Valley. Jacob Perez was arrested Sunday around 2:50 a.m. by El Paso Police Department. Witnesses reported a...
KFOX 14
West El Paso home decorated in 'Stranger Things' theme
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — "Max" and "Eddie Munson" from "Stranger Things" are hanging out in the front yard of a home in west El Paso. The home is decorated like a scene out of season 4 of "Stranger Things" for Halloween this year. The set up depicts a...
KFOX 14
Dog dies in apartment complex fire in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A dog died after a fire at an apartment complex in Las Cruces on Saturday. The fire happened at an apartment on the 1900 block of Colorado Avenue around 11 a.m. Las Cruces firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the apartment, with fire...
KFOX 14
El Paso police give Halloween candy safety tips
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department gave safety tips ahead of Halloween next week. The tips given by police are not intended for alarm but for awareness and extra precautionary measures only. Although the El Paso Police Department has no indication of a specific threat...
KFOX 14
Video shows suspects breaking into businesses in Upper Valley over the weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso teen was arrested and is accused of breaking into several businesses in the Upper Valley. Officers arrested 17-year-old Jacob Perez on Sunday. Officials said Perez smashed the front door glass and damaged the cash register of Arcoiris Bakery near Mesa Street...
KFOX 14
1 shot in accidental shooting at 'The Wall' in Santa Teresa
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was accidentally shot in a desert area in Santa Teresa off of Pete V Domenici Highway. Sheriff Kim Stewart said the area, known as "The Wall," is where people go shooting and off-road. She stated the shooting on Sunday was accidental. Officials...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces heating company gives tips ahead of drop in temperatures to freezing levels
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — KFOX14 spoke with a heating company who said Las Crucens residents should start checking out their heating sooner rather than later to be prepared for freezing temperatures. "I actually love it, it’s a little windy but I love this kind of weather," said Las...
KFOX 14
El Paso city manager's contract amendment caps salary, directs excess funds to streets
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14) — KFOX14 Investigates has obtained the amendment that was made to El Paso City Manager Tommy Gonzalez's contract following a vote from the El Paso city council to cap his salary. The vote came after the city council released the performance evaluations for both City...
KFOX 14
Man accused of burglarizing smoke shop in Socorro arrested by police
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested in Socorro for burglarizing the Horizon Smoke Shop Saturday, according to the Socorro Police Department. Santiago Gomez III, 25, is accused of burglary of a building and faces a $5,000 bond, police added. The Criminal Investigations Division was dispatched to the...
KFOX 14
Socorro ISD receives more than $9M in federal funds for electric buses, charging stations
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Socorro Independent School District (SISD) was awarded $9,875,000 from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for electric school buses and charging stations, according to SISD Superintendent Nate Carman. The school district is one of 13 in Texas that received a grant from the...
KFOX 14
Early voting begins in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas [KFOX14] — Early voting for El Paso County begin Monday and runs through Nov. 4. El Pasoans could cast their ballots beginning at 8 a.m. at multiple locations across the city and county. One of the major races on this year's ballot includes the gubernatorial race...
