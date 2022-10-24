Read full article on original website
4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today
The energy markets are in a state of upheaval, a situation that’s unlikely to reverse until there’s some sort of a conclusion to the war in Ukraine, or at least until Europe has more energy. This is unlikely to happen any time soon, despite the nuclear fuel that everybody seems to be buying from Russia because it’s not under sanction, and despite the fact that fears of a global recession are beating down oil prices.
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps 200 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 200 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.66% to 30,533.76 while the NASDAQ rose 0.10% to 10,625.19. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.44% to 3,681.79. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
3 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks To Watch Today
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), Dow Jones, or simply the Dow, is a stock market index that gauges the stock performance of 30 large publicly traded companies based in the United States. As a result, Dow Jones stocks are some of the most influential stocks on Wall Street. What’s more, they are often used to give investors a snapshot of how the U.S. stock market is doing.
Is Lithium Stock Albemarle A Buy Before Next Week's Q3 Report?
S&P 500 component Albemarle reports its third quarter on November 2 after the bell. Wall Street is eyeing triple-digit earnings and revenue growth.
Why Harley-Davidson Stock Is Off to the Races Today
Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) reported strong third-quarter earnings Wednesday, and its stock revved higher. As of 11:55 a.m. ET, shares were trading near the session's high, up 13%. So what. Harley-Davidson beat analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines with $1.78 in earnings per share and $1.65...
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Allstate, AT&T, IBM, Tesla and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. – Shares of electric automaker Tesla fell 6.65% Thursday, a day after the company reported third-quarter earnings that fell short of Wall Street's expectations for revenue. Tesla also warned of a bottleneck for deliveries in the final week of the quarter but said it's transitioning to a smoother delivery pace.
US Stocks Could Continue Momentum 3rd Day Straight As Earnings Drive Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Higher — Netflix, Tesla, Chip-Equipment Stocks In Focus
The U.S. index futures point to a higher opening by stocks on Wednesday following the strong runup seen in the previous two sessions. Tuesday, the major indices gap opened higher but gave back some of the gains over the course of the session before moving broadly sideways in a consolidation move. Traders were reacting to positive earnings from companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT, mixed economic tidings and a decline in oil prices.
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 25th
PHX Minerals Inc. (. PHX - Free Report) : This natural gas and oil minerals company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days. PHX Minerals Inc. Price and Consensus. PHX Minerals Inc. price-consensus-chart |...
Coca-Cola Delivers Fizzy Q3, Beats Estimates
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported strong Q3 results with revenues of $11.1 billion, up 10% year-over-year, beating analysts’ estimates by $600 million. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.69 per share for the beverage giant, a rise of 7% year-over-year in the third quarter and surpassing Street estimates of $0.64 per share.
A Bear Market Rally or Markets Forming a Solid Base: 5 Picks
Wall Street is witnessing a good rally in October after a horrible September. Historically, several major stock market crashes happened this month. However, this year, it looks like October will see a happy ending. Month to date, the three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the...
Top Buys by Directors: Finley's $259.8K Bet on UNP
The directors of a company tend to have a unique inside view into the business, so when directors make major buys, investors are wise to take notice. Presumably the only reason a director of a company would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So in this series we look at the largest insider buys by company directors over the trailing six month period, one of which was a total of $259.8K by Teresa Finley, Director at Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP).
Kinder Morgan quarterly profit jumps 16% on higher natural gas earnings
Oct 19 (Reuters) - (This Oct. 19 story has been corrected to remove reference to jet fuel volumes in headline and paragraph 1 and 2, and reason for profit jump in headline and paragraph .)
Nio Stock Is Likely To Quickly Rebound From Current Sell Off
Nio stock (NYSE:NIO) has declined by close to 23% over the last week (five trading days) and remains down by almost 46% over the past month. While the U.S. markets have seen a bit of a recovery in recent days, Nio and other Chinese EV players have been weighed down by multiple factors. Firstly, China’s Xi Jinping consolidated power at the recently held Communist party meeting, taking over a third five-year term as President. Investors have been concerned that this could mean that increasingly strong state control over the Chinese economy and markets will continue, potentially impacting stock returns. Moreover, there are also concerns about the Chinese economy amid issues in the over-leveraged property sector, which was a big driver of growth in recent years. The Chinese government has delayed the release of key economic indicators and this could be a sign that things remain tough, translating into a tough outlook for automotive companies. Although EV sales have remained a bright spot, demand could be softening with EV bellwether Tesla recently cutting prices on its vehicles in China by as much as 9% over the last weekend.
1 Risky Dividend Stock Paying 7.6% That Investors Should Avoid
Dividend investors have plenty of high-yielding stocks to choose from nowadays. The downturn in the markets has created some attractive buying opportunities. But there are some dividend stocks that investors shouldn't buy on the dip, regardless of how tempting their yields may appear to be. Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR)...
Is Vident Core U.S. Equity ETF (VUSE) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Value category of the market, the Vident Core U.S. Equity ETF (VUSE) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 01/22/2014. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on...
ETN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $144.38, changing hands as high as $145.75 per share. Eaton Corp plc shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ETN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Citizens Financial Group a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 4.3% Yield (CFG)
Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG) has been named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 4.3% yield, as well as being recognized by prominent asset managers as being a socially responsible investment, through analysis of social and environmental criteria. Environmental criteria include considerations like the environmental impact of the company's products and services, as well as the company's efficiency in terms of its use of energy and resources. Social criteria include elements such as human rights, child labor, corporate diversity, and the company's impact on society — for instance, taken into consideration would be business activities tied to weapons, gambling, tobacco, and alcohol.
1 Energy Stock to Buy That's Been Getting a Lot of Attention on Wall Street
Leading Oil & Gas company Energy Transfer (ET) delivered a strong performance in its last reported quarter and increased its fiscal 2022 full-year guidance. Moreover, continued energy demand, new strategic...
Why Silvergate Capital Stock Had a Wacky Wednesday
Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) stock experienced a few bumps and pops on Hump Day, at one point rising 4% over its closing price Tuesday before settling to a nearly 5% loss. That's down to the usual volatility of cryptocurrency-related assets, but it was also due to an influential investment bank's latest take on the specialty lender's stock.
What To Expect From Capital One Stock In Q3?
Capital One (NYSE: COF) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q3 2022 results on Thursday, October 27, 2022. We expect Capital One to miss the consensus estimates. The company’s results were lower than the street expectations in Q2, despite a 12% y-o-y increase in revenues. The growth was driven by an increase in net interest income (NII) and higher purchase volume. Notably, the NII benefited from improvements in interest rates and loan growth. That said, the adjusted net income suffered a 43% y-o-y drop in the quarter due to an unfavorable increase in the provisions for credit losses and higher noninterest expenses as a % of revenues. We expect the same trend to continue in the third quarter.
