Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Greek Souvlaki is a Restaurant in Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Ruth's Chris Steak House is a High End Restaurant in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
L & P Bakery Cafe is Located in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
A Cambodian Exhibit is Featured at the Natural History Museum of Utah in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Adam Silver may have just helped the Lakers trade Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers fell to 0-3 following Sunday’s loss to Portland and fans are already having second thoughts about the team’s ceiling. Whatever hope fans had entering the new campaign was capped due to the presence of Russell Westbrook, who’s still on the roster after a summer filled with trade rumors.
SB Nation
3 Jae Crowder trade ideas for Eastern Conference contenders
If Kevin Durant was the top prize at the NBA’s county fair this summer, then Jae Crowder is the Ring Pop you win as a participation trophy. You’ll still enjoy having it, but it’s not something to build all your plans around. Regardless, Crowder is who’s available...
Los Angeles Lakers offered up picks, Russell Westbrook in trade to the Utah Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves at 0-3 on the season and in the midst of a stretch that has
ESPN
Lakers' Russell Westbrook (hamstring) sits out vs. Nuggets
Russell Westbrook sat out the Los Angeles Lakers' 110-99 loss to the Nuggets in Denver on Wednesday night because of left hamstring soreness. Speaking before the game, coach Darvin Ham declined to say whether Westbrook would miss more games, saying only that the team would take it day by day.
NOLA.com
Trey Murphy's perfect night shooting fuels Pelicans' short-handed win over Mavericks
Luka Doncic is a New Orleans Pelicans killer. Entering Tuesday’s game, Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks had won nine of 11 meetings against their Southwest Division foe. Doncic’s pick-and-roll artistry is difficult for every NBA team to contain, but for New Orleans, he has been especially hard to defend.
WATCH: Kyrie Irving's Buzzer Beater In Nets-Grizzlies Game
Kyrie Irving had a buzzer beater to end the first quarter of Monday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies.
NBA Fan Proposes The Best Trade Between Lakers And Hornets: Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, And A First-Round Pick For Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, And PJ Washington
NBA fans dropped an interesting idea of what a trade between the Lakers and Hornets would look like.
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Against The Dallas Mavericks
The New Orleans Pelicans have announced their injury report for Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.
Yardbarker
NBA Notes: Pelicans, Trey Murphy, Cavs, Evan Mobley, Knicks
Guard/forward Trey Murphy III looks very much on the rise, and is generating praise from coach Willie Green, teammates and fans because of it. “There’s nothing Trey does that shocks me,” Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. said, via Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com. “His work ethic this summer, him and Herb were working like dogs. To see him step into this role and excel, I’m not shocked. This is Trey Murphy. You should get used to it.”
Lakers: The Utah Jazz Trade Rob Pelinka Should Make Posthaste
The Jazz are too good for Danny Ainge's liking. We've got a fix for that.
Yardbarker
Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans prediction, pick, odds: Relieved Pels host Mavs
After the New Orleans Pelicans lost their top two players as well as their home opener on Sunday night, they were relieved Monday to find that neither injury is serious. It remained unclear whether Brandon Ingram (head) or Zion Williamson (bruised hip) will be available Tuesday night when the Pelicans host the Dallas Mavericks.
CBS Sports
Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star out vs. Mavericks with hip contusion after scary fall
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has been downgraded to out for the team's matchup with the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night with a posterior hip contusion. Herbert Jones will also be sidelined with a hyperextended knee, as well as Brandon Ingram who has been placed in the league's concussion protocol after all three suffered injuries in the team's loss to the Utah Jazz on Sunday.
Home Court: The Utah Jazz's surprising start to the NBA season
The Utah Jazz are arguably the most surprising team in the NBA. State of play: The Jazz are 3-1. And if you say you saw this coming, there's no way. How we got here: Utah went into full rebuild mode (at least we thought) when they traded their two best players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell during the offseason.
LISTEN: Granato: We have to beat the elements of coming off a west coast trip.
Buffalo Sabres head coach Don Granato joins the Howard and Jeremy show for his weekly appearance on WGR after the Sabres west coast trip as they take on the Montreal Canadiens.
Comments / 0