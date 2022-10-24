ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

SB Nation

3 Jae Crowder trade ideas for Eastern Conference contenders

If Kevin Durant was the top prize at the NBA’s county fair this summer, then Jae Crowder is the Ring Pop you win as a participation trophy. You’ll still enjoy having it, but it’s not something to build all your plans around. Regardless, Crowder is who’s available...
ESPN

Lakers' Russell Westbrook (hamstring) sits out vs. Nuggets

Russell Westbrook sat out the Los Angeles Lakers' 110-99 loss to the Nuggets in Denver on Wednesday night because of left hamstring soreness. Speaking before the game, coach Darvin Ham declined to say whether Westbrook would miss more games, saying only that the team would take it day by day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Pelicans, Trey Murphy, Cavs, Evan Mobley, Knicks

Guard/forward Trey Murphy III looks very much on the rise, and is generating praise from coach Willie Green, teammates and fans because of it. “There’s nothing Trey does that shocks me,” Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. said, via Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com. “His work ethic this summer, him and Herb were working like dogs. To see him step into this role and excel, I’m not shocked. This is Trey Murphy. You should get used to it.”
CBS Sports

Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star out vs. Mavericks with hip contusion after scary fall

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has been downgraded to out for the team's matchup with the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night with a posterior hip contusion. Herbert Jones will also be sidelined with a hyperextended knee, as well as Brandon Ingram who has been placed in the league's concussion protocol after all three suffered injuries in the team's loss to the Utah Jazz on Sunday.
DALLAS, TX
Axios

Home Court: The Utah Jazz's surprising start to the NBA season

The Utah Jazz are arguably the most surprising team in the NBA. State of play: The Jazz are 3-1. And if you say you saw this coming, there's no way. How we got here: Utah went into full rebuild mode (at least we thought) when they traded their two best players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell during the offseason.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

