Herald & Review
Watch now: Footage from Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer's in-car camera
Warning: This video contains graphic footage. This is footage from the in-car camera of Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer during an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 12, 2022 in Decatur. The shooting resulted in injuries to Wittmer and Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman and the death of the suspect Jamontey O. Neal.
police1.com
Videos show traffic stop gunfight between Ill. police officers, suspect
DECATUR, Ill. — Recently released video footage reveals stunning details about an Illinois shooting earlier this month that left two officers wounded and a suspect dead. The traffic stopped turned deadly when a suspect opened fire on the officers moments after he was pulled over, according to WAND News. Video shows Jamontey O. Neal, 32, refusing to comply after police asked him to show his hands and place them on the steering wheel. At that point, one officer noticed what he suspected was a handgun in the back seat of the suspect’s vehicle and tried to remove Neal from the car.
Herald & Review
Decatur man hospitalized with gunshot wounds, police said
DECATUR — A 22-year-old Decatur man arrived at a local hospital Tuesday afternoon with multiple gunshot wounds that were considered life threatening, officials said. According to Decatur police Sgt. Steve Carroll, police were called to a local hospital around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a gunshot victim undergoing treatment.
newschannel20.com
Armed robbery in Little Flower Church parking lot
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Police are searching for the people responsible for an armed robbery in the Little Flower Church parking lot. It happened around 2:30 a.m. on October 2 at 800 Adlai Stevenson Dr. Police say the victim was sitting inside their vehicle when two men walked...
Man charged with arson after car burns in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 27-year-old man is charged with arson after University of Illinois Police said he lit a car on fire last week in Campustown. Devonte Moore is charged with a single count of arson. UIPD officials said Moore was identified as the person who witnesses saw last Thursday lighting a pool of […]
Herald & Review
Detective Jason Hesse's body cam video of vehicle ramming
Warning: This video contains graphic language. The Decatur Police detective cries out as he is struck by the force of the impact.
foxillinois.com
Body camera videos released in officer-involved shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Decatur Police Department released several videos on Monday related to an officer-involved shooting earlier this month. Two officers were injured and the suspect was shot to death during the October 12 incident. It happened around 12:30 a.m. during a traffic stop in the 1300...
WAND TV
Police: Child who was shot in Champaign now in stable condition
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A child who had been in critical condition after a shooting in Champaign is now expected to be ok, Champaign Police said. Police were called to the 2300 block of Sangamon Drive around 10:15 Wednesday night for a shooting. They found a 12-year-old boy in a...
WAND TV
Police: One person shot near North Woodford
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — One person was shot on Tuesday evening near the Moundford Terrace Apartments, according to the Decatur Police Department. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to live. No other details have been provided. WAND is working to learn more, and will...
One person sent to the hospital after shooting in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– Decatur police are investigating a shooting. It happened just before six p.m. on Wellington Way between North Portage Place and North Woodford Street.Police say one person was hurt. They were taken to the hospital.
WAND TV
Decatur Police release body cam and dash cam footage of officer-involved shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department released body cam and dash cam footage from an officer-involved shooting from October 12 that left two officers injured and a suspect dead. Two officers were shot and a suspect was killed after a traffic stop turned violent. A press conference was...
Herald & Review
Decatur man who stole veteran's cemetery flag gets 6 month jail sentence
Joseph P. Farrar, 52, took a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Diane Couri and admitted a charge of theft of property worth more than $500 when he appeared in Macon County Circuit Court. He had been free on bail and his plea for a delay in the start of...
Coroner: Man dead in Springfield crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is dead following a car crash in Springfield Wednesday morning. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the crash happened at 2nd Street and Madison Street. One of the people involved was taken from the scene to Springfield Memorial Hospital but died from his injuries just before noon. Allmon said […]
Herald & Review
Decatur man guilty of murder in shooting rampage
DECATUR — Lamar T. Williams wanted one of his guns back and the girlfriend who had taken it, and when she didn’t return he retaliated with a Decatur shooting spree that left the girlfriend’s Decatur grandmother shot dead. Williams was convicted of murder Wednesday after a three-day...
WAND TV
Man accused of shooting Decatur woman, Mary E. Bond, found guilty of first degree murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A man accused of shooting a woman in the head in Decatur was found guilty of first degree murder. Lamar T. Williams, 44, was charged on seven separate counts, and during his bench trial proceedings, a judge found him guilty of Murder with strong probability to kill/ injure, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and possession with intent to deliver.
WAND TV
Altercation at Springfield Wendy's
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — At least one person was arrested after an incident at the Wendy's on North Dirksen Parkway, confirmed the Springfield Police Department. The investigation is ongoing but initial reports point to an altercation between customers and employees at the restaurant around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. WAND...
Death Of Teens In Car Crash May Be Linked To TikTok Challenge
A new TikTok challenge is suspected to be linked to the deaths of four teenagers killed in a recent car crash.
25newsnow.com
Man found guilty of torture in McLean County
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A Bloomington man was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years in prison for torturing his girlfriend earlier this year. As part of a plea deal, Meontay Wheeler, 23, pled guilty to a charge of aggravated battery infliction of torture, which is a Class 1 felony. Two...
wglt.org
Bloomington man sentenced to 11 years in torture case
A Bloomington man accused of torturing his girlfriend and holding her against her will in January was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Wednesday after accepting a plea offer. Meontay Wheeler, 23, pleaded guilty Wednesday to aggravated battery by torturing a woman during an incident on Jan. 21 in...
Herald & Review
Decatur's resale burglar gets 5 year sentence
DECATUR — Randolph R. Hayes, a Decatur burglar who specialized in stealing items and trying to sell them back to their owners, was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday. Hayes, 67, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court and took a plea deal negotiated by his defense attorney, Susan Moorehead, that saw him admit a charge of attempted burglary. A further burglary charge was then dismissed by Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith.
