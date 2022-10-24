Read full article on original website
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America
"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
+Live+ & Tonic Coming To Michigan As Part Of 2022 Tour In December
The band +Live+ has announced that their 2022 tour will be heading to Michigan at the end of 2022. +Live+ will be performing, live, at the Soaring Eagle Casino in Mt. Pleasant on Friday, December 30th for a New Year's weekend show. How do I get tickets to see +Live+...
The 10 Drivers You’ll See Behind The Wheel In Grand Rapids
I've been doing a lot of driving lately with my wife Lindsey. We've taken I-96 to Lansing to spend time with my baby nephew, Jack. When going up north to Traverse City to pick up some wine orders we took 131. I drove out to Sand Lake to drop off some old VHS I'm getting digitized on I-96. And when going to visit my father-in-law and family for Sunday dinner, I've been on M-6.
WOW! Grand Rapids Is The 6th Most Beautiful City in Michigan
Grand Rapids has secured the sixth spot on Culture Trips' list of the most beautiful towns in Michigan. Since Grand Rapids is Beer City and has the ability to get to Lake Michigan in a short amount of time, we are top-notch!. With easy access to Lake Michigan's Gold Coast,...
You’ll Need To Start Watching Where You Park Next Week In Grand Rapids
I need to talk to Mayor Rosalynn Bliss about getting a street named after me for all the money I've given the city over the years for parking tickets. If you don't want to be like me and throw away your hard-earned money then you need to pay attention. Starting on Tuesday, November 1st, 2022 Seasonal Parking Restrictions are back in Grand Rapids.
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: October 28-30, 2022
This weekend is full of Halloween themed activities...from ghost tours to spooky car washes. There is also music, comedy, lights, and a parade. Runs Through Sunday, November 13, 2022 - John Ball Zoo, Grand Rapids, MI. The popular, family-friendly, and interactive nighttime event, IllumiZoo is back for another year of...
Grand Rapids Has a Great Newly Renovated Dog Park for You and Your Dog
If you're a dog owner you know they need lots of exercise. That may mean running, walking, playing, with your dog. You know the old saying, a tired dog is a happy dog. But, okay, now I'm tired just thinking about all of that. So, if you haven't been doing this already, how about taking your dog to a Dog Park? Now you're talking about a good workout!
These 2 Michigan Cities are the Most Beautiful Small Towns in America
From historic town districts to beautiful mountains and beaches, there is so much beauty to soak in throughout the United States of America. Architectural Digest compiled a list of 55 of the most beautiful small towns in the entire country. The best part is you do not have to travel...
10 Helpful West Michigan Facebook Groups You Need To Join Now
Facebook has taken over my life recently. Recently, I have joined so many groups that my head is still spinning from all of the interactions and notifications. If you want to find your community, find a great place to eat or simply want to vent about what's going on in Grand Rapids or West Michigan, I have your solution.
Two Muskegon Men Build Field of Dreams Halloween Display
As Halloween displays are getting bigger and bigger, so is the creativity at least from two men in Muskegon, Michigan, who may have built their own spooky field of dreams. I remember being a kid growing up in Southeast Michigan and while trick or treating you would see pumpkins on porches and the occasional corn stalks or bales of hay for Halloween decorations and that was about it.
Wyoming is Losing a Good One as City Manager Curtis Holt Retires
It's been more than two decades the Curtis Holt has been city manager of Wyoming, but he has announced now that he plans to retire, effective February 16 of 2023. WOOD TV reported Holt, who has an impressive background in public service and city management, has said this is the right time to leave and leaves the city in good hands and in a good place.
Meijer Employees Made Sandy The Pony Out Of Hay To Help A Local Food Pantry
Growing up as a kid I used to beg my mom to let me ride Sandy The Pony after we were done checking out with all of our groceries. The thing I loved about Meijer is that they always set out pennies so no child would miss out on the opportunity to get a ride.
Locally Owned Costume Shop Can Help with Halloween Costume Ideas
Every year several chain Halloween stores move into old abandoned store fronts. They usually open around Labor Day and pack up and move out shortly after Halloween. Did you know that in the Grand Rapids area there is a year-round, locally owned costume shop that never leaves? The Kostume Room has a permanent location in Wyoming and can help you with your costume needs not only at Halloween -- but throughout the year.
Dear Grand Rapids: If You’re Eating Out Please Treat The Staff Better
Unless you've been living under a rock, the past three years have been a bit crazy. The Covid-19 pandemic set off a massive avalanche of chaos for the entire world. One of the biggest things I've noticed (and you probably have as well) is that restaurants and fast food establishments are short-staffed and sometimes out of certain things because of the Great Resignation and supply chain issues.
Advice From The Locals: How To Make Friends In West Michigan
As a Michigan transplant, it has been extremely hard to find my community. Whenever you move to a new place, it may be hard to find people that you connect with if you do not have anyone else in the area to help you out. Thankfully, I am not alone....
‘Noogiefest’ Promises Halloween Family Fun And Plenty of NOOGIES
GIlda's Club of Grand Rapids is the place to be this Saturday, October 29 as the annual 'Noogiefest' takes place. Noogiefest Honors A Classic Gilda Radner SNL Sketch. The late, great comedian Gilda Radner was honored by the creation of Golda's Club, which exists to aid those who have a family member suffering from cancer, and the west side location of Gilda's is hosting 'Noogiefest' this weekend, named after the noogies Todd (played by Bill Murray) would give Lisa (Gilda Radner) in the classic '70s SNL bit about two nerds in love with each other.
All Good Things Come To An End: ArtPrize Says Goodbye After 13 Years
They say all good things come to an end and in the case of Artprize that time has come. A groundbreaking Art Competition launched in Grand Rapids 13 years ago shared the news in a press release. Artprize Calls It Quit After 13 Years. "What started as an experiment in...
50 Awesome Entries From The Fremont Harvest Festival Hay Art Competition
I don't know how I've never heard of the Fremont Harvest Festival but I will definitely be checking it out next fall. One of the big reasons why I want to check it out is the Hay Art Competition. How The Fremont Harvest Festival Hay Art Competiton Worked. The public...
Safety Service Patrol Begins on Kent County Freeways in November
There is nothing worse than driving along on the freeway and then you have an issue with your automobile. A tire goes flat, you run out of gas, your check engine light begins to glow brightly on your dashboard...what do you do?. In 1994, a program called the Freeway Courtesy...
Grand Rapids Basketball Fans Surprised By Ticket Fees For G League Games
Fans planning to check out the inaugural season of the NBA's G League at Van Andel Arena are finding the tickets and fees to be higher than in previous seasons. When do the Grand Rapids Gold play at Van Andel Arena?. The NBA G League team and Denver Nuggets affiliate...
