Read full article on original website
Related
pasadenavoice.com
Mr. Paca's Garden Storytime: Veterans in Our Neighborhood
Join us on select Tuesday mornings for storytime and fun activities in the William Paca Garden, a secret treasure in the Historic District of Annapolis. Each program is designed for little ones (3-7 years) with a book reading, song, craft/art project, and free time in the garden. This Week's Book:...
'Historic' Maryland Restaurant Up For Auction After 50 Years As Family Plans Retirement
An iconic and beloved restaurant that has served Baltimore for generations will be closing its doors for good later this year as owners prepare for retirement. Bertha's Mussels of Fells Point has been serving the Baltimore community for the past 50 years, and will go up for auction in November, according to the owners, the Norris family.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Southwest Baltimore’s Violetville neighborhood goes all out with Halloween decorations
Driving through Hampden’s 34th street during the winter holiday season has long been a tradition for Baltimore families. But another neighborhood’s elaborately decorated Halloween homes have become a sight to anticipate for the fall season. In Southwest Baltimore, residents of the Violetville neighborhood go all out with a...
Popular Southern Soul Food Eatery Hosts Grand Opening For Montgomery County Location
A popular Montgomery County food truck eatery has announced a grand opening date for its new brick and mortar location, according to The MoCo Show. My Cup Runneth Over Southern Cuisine will open their brick and mortar location at 8405 Snouffer School Road at the former Jazzy Seafood site in Gaithersburg on Wed. Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., the outlet continues.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Where to go in Maryland for pumpkin picking, apple cider donuts, hayrides, and farm fall fun for the whole family
With the leaves turned their bright colors and fall season in full swing, local farms are bringing families together for fresh air, fresh foods and farm fun. We’ve rounded up some great spots to visit around Baltimore with plenty of activities and attractions for all ages. Weber’s Cider Mill...
pasadenavoice.com
Decorative Arts Tour at the William Paca House
Historic Annapolis is proud to possess a fine decorative arts collection. A traditional guided tour of the William Paca House offers peeks at some of these objects, but do you want to know more? Then this tour is for you! Join HA’s Curator of Collections, Robin Gower, for a special after-hours, curator-led tour of the William Paca House that offers a keen focus on the details of our special collections.
Lucky Numbers Lead To $1M Maryland Lottery Win On 21 Tickets In One Day
It turns out that 21 isn’t only a lucky number for gamblers playing blackjack. A Prince George's County man played the same number on 21 “Pick 5” Maryland Lottery tickets and hit big, cashing in to the tune of $1 million. The newly minted millionaire bought 21...
franchising.com
Roy Rogers Restaurants Brings Back Limited Time Favorite For The Holiday Season
Western-Theme QSR Announces Return of Steak and Cheese Sandwich and Introduces Mozzarella Sticks. October 26, 2022 // Franchising.com // Frederick, MD - Roy Rogers Restaurants, the western-themed quick-service restaurant chain based in Frederick, Md., is announcing the return of a highly-anticipated limited-time menu offering, introducing a new side and launching its gift card promotion just in time for the holidays. Starting October 24, the restaurant’s popular Steak and Cheese Sandwich will return to the menu and Mozzarella Sticks will make their debut.
Nottingham MD
THE AVENUE at White Marsh announces 25th anniversary celebration
NOTTINGHAM, MD—This fall, THE AVENUE at White Marsh will be celebrating its 25th anniversary. Established in 1997, THE AVENUE was designed to provide a main street feel, with buildings resembling a train station, city hall, a fire station, and small shops. In a 1997 article printed in The Baltimore Sun, Doug Dollenberg, president and chief executive of Nottingham Properties, Inc., was quoted as saying “We are trying to create a sense of community here.”
pasadenavoice.com
Collectors' Day
Collectors’ Day 2022 features two perspectives on the artist Charles Willson Peale and collecting. Dr. Wendy Bellion, Professor of Art History at the University of Delaware, will focus on Peale himself as a curator. Art collector Stiles Tuttle Colwill will discuss how he created a collection of works by...
Brand new fire station opened in Pasadena, twice as big as old one
Today, there was a grand opening for a new fire station in Anne Arundel County. This "grand opening" has emphasis on the "grand."
Shipley Do-Nuts coming to Odenton
Shipley Do-Nut shop is opening in Odenton, MD. The first shop opened in Houston, TX. This is the first shop to open in the Mid-Atlantic.
wnav.com
New Fire Department House Grand Opening Today at 2:30 pm.
A formal grand opening ceremony will be held today at 2:30 p.m. for the new Jacobsville Fire Station 10. The new station is at 3700 Mountain Road, Pasadena, Maryland. County Executive Steuart Pittman and Anne Arundel County Fire Chief Trisha Wolford will be in attendance to make remarks and commemorate this exciting occasion with a hose uncoupling. The public and media are invited to attend.
Cashier's urging leads Maryland woman to a third major lottery prize
A Maryland woman who previously won two $10,000 lottery prizes said a cashier's urging led her to try a scratch-off ticket that earned her a $100,000 jackpot.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland
You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
Medical scare reshapes Pasadena teen's future, perspective on life
PASADENA, Md. – Krista Jacobs, 16, of Pasadena has had a new kidney for nearly three months."It's mine," Jacobs joked. "It's not my tissue. But, it's mine."WJZ featured Jacobs this summer as she was awaiting a kidney transplant. Over the winter, she had been diagnosed with renal failure and needed a new kidney. Her dad, Mike, put the word out on social media and in the community."You know when you have a feeling something could happen—it's a weird feeling, you just kinda know?" Stacy McDonough said. "I can't imagine if I was in a position where I couldn't help my...
Wbaltv.com
USS Constellation sails to new, temporary, home
The ship is now stationed at Tradepoint Atlantic for repairs. Historic Ships of Baltimore moved the ship Tuesday morning from its berth at the Inner Harbor. It will be dry docked at Sparrows Point until the end of the year. Teams with Historic Ships of Baltimore will work on fixing...
State gives $250,000 to jump-start Glen Burnie Town Center revitalization
Central Glen Burnie will be getting new signage, public art and improvements to the B&A trailhead, thanks to a $250,000 state grant that Anne Arundel County just received.
worldatlas.com
7 Most Beautiful Historical Towns in Maryland
Maryland is a stunning state located in the Mid-Atlantic region of the country. It is named after Queen Henrietta Maria, the wife of King Charles I of England and Scotland. The name Maryland comes from Henrietta Maria’s maiden name: Marie de’ Medici. Maryland is home to many important...
Nottingham MD
Perry Hall Florist closes after more than six decades in business
PERRY HALL, MD—An iconic local store has closed its doors. Perry Hall Florist permanently closed over the weekend after 62 years in business. Current owner Kathy Sanner, who is retiring, has been involved with the shop located at 4401 East Joppa Road (21128) for 36 years. A liquidation sale...
Comments / 0