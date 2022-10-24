ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

pasadenavoice.com

Mr. Paca's Garden Storytime: Veterans in Our Neighborhood

Join us on select Tuesday mornings for storytime and fun activities in the William Paca Garden, a secret treasure in the Historic District of Annapolis. Each program is designed for little ones (3-7 years) with a book reading, song, craft/art project, and free time in the garden. This Week's Book:...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Daily Voice

Popular Southern Soul Food Eatery Hosts Grand Opening For Montgomery County Location

A popular Montgomery County food truck eatery has announced a grand opening date for its new brick and mortar location, according to The MoCo Show. My Cup Runneth Over Southern Cuisine will open their brick and mortar location at 8405 Snouffer School Road at the former Jazzy Seafood site in Gaithersburg on Wed. Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., the outlet continues.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
pasadenavoice.com

Decorative Arts Tour at the William Paca House

Historic Annapolis is proud to possess a fine decorative arts collection. A traditional guided tour of the William Paca House offers peeks at some of these objects, but do you want to know more? Then this tour is for you! Join HA’s Curator of Collections, Robin Gower, for a special after-hours, curator-led tour of the William Paca House that offers a keen focus on the details of our special collections.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
franchising.com

Roy Rogers Restaurants Brings Back Limited Time Favorite For The Holiday Season

Western-Theme QSR Announces Return of Steak and Cheese Sandwich and Introduces Mozzarella Sticks. October 26, 2022 // Franchising.com // Frederick, MD - Roy Rogers Restaurants, the western-themed quick-service restaurant chain based in Frederick, Md., is announcing the return of a highly-anticipated limited-time menu offering, introducing a new side and launching its gift card promotion just in time for the holidays. Starting October 24, the restaurant’s popular Steak and Cheese Sandwich will return to the menu and Mozzarella Sticks will make their debut.
FREDERICK, MD
Nottingham MD

THE AVENUE at White Marsh announces 25th anniversary celebration

NOTTINGHAM, MD—This fall, THE AVENUE at White Marsh will be celebrating its 25th anniversary. Established in 1997, THE AVENUE was designed to provide a main street feel, with buildings resembling a train station, city hall, a fire station, and small shops. In a 1997 article printed in The Baltimore Sun, Doug Dollenberg, president and chief executive of Nottingham Properties, Inc., was quoted as saying “We are trying to create a sense of community here.”
WHITE MARSH, MD
pasadenavoice.com

Collectors' Day

Collectors’ Day 2022 features two perspectives on the artist Charles Willson Peale and collecting. Dr. Wendy Bellion, Professor of Art History at the University of Delaware, will focus on Peale himself as a curator. Art collector Stiles Tuttle Colwill will discuss how he created a collection of works by...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
wnav.com

New Fire Department House Grand Opening Today at 2:30 pm.

A formal grand opening ceremony will be held today at 2:30 p.m. for the new Jacobsville Fire Station 10. The new station is at 3700 Mountain Road, Pasadena, Maryland. County Executive Steuart Pittman and Anne Arundel County Fire Chief Trisha Wolford will be in attendance to make remarks and commemorate this exciting occasion with a hose uncoupling. The public and media are invited to attend.
PASADENA, MD
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland

You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Medical scare reshapes Pasadena teen's future, perspective on life

PASADENA, Md. – Krista Jacobs, 16, of Pasadena has had a new kidney for nearly three months."It's mine,"  Jacobs joked. "It's not my tissue. But, it's mine."WJZ featured Jacobs this summer as she was awaiting a kidney transplant. Over the winter, she had been diagnosed with renal failure and needed a new kidney. Her dad, Mike, put the word out on social media and in the community."You know when you have a feeling something could happen—it's a weird feeling, you just kinda know?" Stacy McDonough said. "I can't imagine if I was in a position where I couldn't help my...
PASADENA, MD
Wbaltv.com

USS Constellation sails to new, temporary, home

The ship is now stationed at Tradepoint Atlantic for repairs. Historic Ships of Baltimore moved the ship Tuesday morning from its berth at the Inner Harbor. It will be dry docked at Sparrows Point until the end of the year. Teams with Historic Ships of Baltimore will work on fixing...
BALTIMORE, MD
worldatlas.com

7 Most Beautiful Historical Towns in Maryland

Maryland is a stunning state located in the Mid-Atlantic region of the country. It is named after Queen Henrietta Maria, the wife of King Charles I of England and Scotland. The name Maryland comes from Henrietta Maria’s maiden name: Marie de’ Medici. Maryland is home to many important...
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Perry Hall Florist closes after more than six decades in business

PERRY HALL, MD—An iconic local store has closed its doors. Perry Hall Florist permanently closed over the weekend after 62 years in business. Current owner Kathy Sanner, who is retiring, has been involved with the shop located at 4401 East Joppa Road (21128) for 36 years. A liquidation sale...
PERRY HALL, MD

