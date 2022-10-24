ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, GA

wtoc.com

‘A Savannah Haunting’ opens in theaters

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We know Savannah is one of the spookiest cities around, now, just in time for Halloween, a haunting tale of horror based in the Hostess City is hitting screens Friday. Hold on to your popcorn!. “A Savannah Haunting” is now playing and leave it to a...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Rescue Me Friday: Rose

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When you are thinking about adopting a dog, you might miss some of the sweetest ones in a shelter because they don’t draw attention to themselves. So, that’s what we try to do on Rescue Me Friday. Nina Schulze is the Adoptions manager for...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Asian Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The sights and sounds, flavors and fun of the Savannah Asian Festival are making a return this year. The festival is coming up next weekend at Eastern Wharf. You still have a chance to get involved. Whitney Gilliard, from the AAPI Task Force joined WTOC on...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship Fall Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The fastest way to enhance a community is to bring that community together. That’s what Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship will be trying to do for Savannah’s Southside this weekend with its Fall Festival. Pastor Charles Roberson is here this morning with a look ahead...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

INTERVIEW: SCAD film student Kayli Carter

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - SCAD Film Students have been soaking up the atmosphere here the 25th Anniversary celebration. WTOC’S Becky Sattero sat down with SCAD film student Kayli Carter.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Staying safe while having fun this Halloween weekend 🎃

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are countless events happening over the weekend for Halloween, but in Savannah you don’t have to go too far to get in the spooky spirit. This really is Savannah’s time to shine – we see those ghost tours going around the city on most weekends, but there might be a few more out this weekend.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Make-A-Wish grants wish for Savannah teenager

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Make-A-Wish Georgia has made a big impact across our area. granting life-changing wishes for kids with critical illnesses. Today, they teamed up with Enmarket to grant a local teen’s wish of going to Disney World!. 18-year-old DeMichael has epilepsy and cerebral palsey. They say he...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Cars on the Burn happening Saturday at Bethesda

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Saturday morning, you may need to put Bethesda Academy in your GPS, but your car may already know the way. Hundreds of hot rods, sports cars, and other classics will find their way to the campus along the Moon River for the 6th annual “Cars on the Burn.”
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Annual Turpentine Festival returns to Portal

PORTAL, Ga. (WTOC) - One small town festival that celebrates rural history returns this weekend in Bulloch County. The annual Portal Turpentine Festival makes its return. Say the word “turpentine” to many people these days and its just something smelly you get at the hardware store. They don’t know that it spawned an industry in the rural south that got a generation through tough economic times.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Tybee YMCA hosting Truck or Treat event Friday night

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tybee Island YMCA is inviting everyone to come celebrate Halloween with them at their annual Trunk or Treat on Friday night. Memorial Park will be filled with hundreds of people in costume filling their bags up with candy. The YMCA says they have more...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
wtoc.com

A path to education with The Savannah Baptist Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “We service adults who have literacy needs, learning disabilities or people coming to work on their GED.”. The Savannah Baptist Center teaming up with the Royce Learning Center to help create a path to education and a better life. “It is a way for them...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah council to vote on removing name of Calhoun Square

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Change history or keep it?. Those are the questions the community has been asking for more than a year and what Savannah City Council will decide Thursday for Calhoun Square. Is it changing history or correcting a wrong?. “Today, Calhoun would probably be thought of as...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Construction on Broughton Street expected to end in November

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Construction along Broughton Street has been going on for two years now but an end to the downtown eye sore is in sight. Mayor Johnson says the long overdue end to this construction on Broughton Street should be wrapped up before Thanksgiving. For one business owner just up the street, that’s music to her ears.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Fired Savannah officer said drinking problem began after June shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A now fired Savannah Police Department officer was arrested for driving under the influence in September. Then-officer Ernest Ferguson was pulled over in Liberty County for going over 40 miles over the speed limit. During the traffic stop he failed a breathalyzer test. Ferguson is the...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Top Teacher: Austin Jackson

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Every child is gifted. They just unwrap that gift at different times. and nobody knows that better than a special needs educator. Meet this week’s WTOC Top Teacher, Austin Jackson. “I come from a family of teachers. They pretty much guided me. So I walked...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

South Georgia State Fair returns this week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The South Georgia State Fair is returning to Savannah this week. It will go on from Thursday, Oct. 27 through Sunday. Nov. 6 at 105 Fort Argyle Road. This year there will be magic shows, a petting zoo, rides, games, food and more for the entire family!
SAVANNAH, GA

