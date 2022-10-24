Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Georgia Council Considers Renaming City Square Over Concerns That It Glorifies Pro-Slavery Vice President John CalhounToby HazlewoodSavannah, GA
Tours, Activities & Trips: Try these Fun Things to do in SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Unless You're A Ghostly Inhabitant, Don't Plan to Visit Savannah's Historic Colonial Park Cemetery at NightDeanLandSavannah, GA
3 ways TyBEE Happy in GeorgiaRachelle WrightTybee Island, GA
wtoc.com
Rescue Me Friday: Rose
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When you are thinking about adopting a dog, you might miss some of the sweetest ones in a shelter because they don’t draw attention to themselves. So, that’s what we try to do on Rescue Me Friday. Nina Schulze is the Adoptions manager for...
wtoc.com
Savannah Asian Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The sights and sounds, flavors and fun of the Savannah Asian Festival are making a return this year. The festival is coming up next weekend at Eastern Wharf. You still have a chance to get involved. Whitney Gilliard, from the AAPI Task Force joined WTOC on...
wtoc.com
Pride Fest returns to Savannah 🏳️🌈
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Around the country, June typically marks the celebration of Pride. But here in Savannah, they wait until October for the weather to be a little nicer before breaking out the rainbow flags for Pride Fest. Pride Fest is a way for the entire community to show...
wtoc.com
Safe Haven Shelter holds domestic violence vigil in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. One agency in Statesboro wants to spread the message that victims can get help. Advocates here at Safe Haven Shelter say more people need to be more aware of domestic violence issues but just one month a year. From law...
wtoc.com
‘A Savannah Haunting’ opens in theaters
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We know Savannah is one of the spookiest cities around, now, just in time for Halloween, a haunting tale of horror based in the Hostess City is hitting screens Friday. Hold on to your popcorn!. “A Savannah Haunting” is now playing and leave it to a...
wtoc.com
Fired Savannah officer said drinking problem began after June shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A now fired Savannah Police Department officer was arrested for driving under the influence in September. Then-officer Ernest Ferguson was pulled over in Liberty County for going over 40 miles over the speed limit. During the traffic stop he failed a breathalyzer test. Ferguson is the...
wtoc.com
Kia America donates $300,000 to Family Promise in Bryan County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After losing their home in Richmond Hill back in July, Family Promise will soon be able to have a physical presence in Bryan County again, thanks to a $300,000 donation from Kia America. “They said they wanted to make a donation, so for us, we were...
wtoc.com
Staying safe while having fun this Halloween weekend 🎃
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are countless events happening over the weekend for Halloween, but in Savannah you don’t have to go too far to get in the spooky spirit. This really is Savannah’s time to shine – we see those ghost tours going around the city on most weekends, but there might be a few more out this weekend.
Savannah teacher administratively reassigned following student altercation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A teacher at Sol C. Johnson High School has been administratively reassigned following his involvement in an altercation between students on Wednesday. According to a statement released by the Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS), a male teacher became involved in a student altercation while attempting to diffuse a fight […]
wtoc.com
Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship Fall Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The fastest way to enhance a community is to bring that community together. That’s what Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship will be trying to do for Savannah’s Southside this weekend with its Fall Festival. Pastor Charles Roberson is here this morning with a look ahead...
wtoc.com
Celebration of life events planned for former WTOC news director and friend, Scott Galloway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two celebration of life events are planned for former WTOC news director and friend, Scott Galloway. Scott passed away on Oct. 12 at the age of 56. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in June 2022. Scott started his journalism career at WFIE in Evansville,...
wtoc.com
Make-A-Wish grants wish for Savannah teenager
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Make-A-Wish Georgia has made a big impact across our area. granting life-changing wishes for kids with critical illnesses. Today, they teamed up with Enmarket to grant a local teen’s wish of going to Disney World!. 18-year-old DeMichael has epilepsy and cerebral palsey. They say he...
wtoc.com
Cars on the Burn happening Saturday at Bethesda
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Saturday morning, you may need to put Bethesda Academy in your GPS, but your car may already know the way. Hundreds of hot rods, sports cars, and other classics will find their way to the campus along the Moon River for the 6th annual “Cars on the Burn.”
wtoc.com
Chatham Co. holds ceremony to lay unclaimed remains to rest
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Remembering loved ones in Chatham County who have passed away, but their cremated remains are unclaimed. A special ceremony was held today to rest the remains that account for as many as 500 people and date back to the 1940′s. The ceremony took place...
wtoc.com
Annual Turpentine Festival returns to Portal
PORTAL, Ga. (WTOC) - One small town festival that celebrates rural history returns this weekend in Bulloch County. The annual Portal Turpentine Festival makes its return. Say the word “turpentine” to many people these days and its just something smelly you get at the hardware store. They don’t know that it spawned an industry in the rural south that got a generation through tough economic times.
wtoc.com
McIntosh Co. sees large turnout for early voting
DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - We are more than a week and a half into early voting here in Georgia, and voters continue to hit record breaking numbers. As of this morning, more than 1.1 million Georgia voters had cast their ballot. State election officials say people are also returning their absentee ballots at a faster rate.
wtoc.com
Tybee YMCA hosting Truck or Treat event Friday night
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tybee Island YMCA is inviting everyone to come celebrate Halloween with them at their annual Trunk or Treat on Friday night. Memorial Park will be filled with hundreds of people in costume filling their bags up with candy. The YMCA says they have more...
wtoc.com
A path to education with The Savannah Baptist Center
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “We service adults who have literacy needs, learning disabilities or people coming to work on their GED.”. The Savannah Baptist Center teaming up with the Royce Learning Center to help create a path to education and a better life. “It is a way for them...
wtoc.com
Top Teacher: Austin Jackson
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Every child is gifted. They just unwrap that gift at different times. and nobody knows that better than a special needs educator. Meet this week’s WTOC Top Teacher, Austin Jackson. “I come from a family of teachers. They pretty much guided me. So I walked...
wtoc.com
Savannah council to vote on removing name of Calhoun Square
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Change history or keep it?. Those are the questions the community has been asking for more than a year and what Savannah City Council will decide Thursday for Calhoun Square. Is it changing history or correcting a wrong?. “Today, Calhoun would probably be thought of as...
