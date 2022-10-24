ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

milwaukeemag.com

7 Local Places to Take Cozy Craft Classes

Fiberwood Studio offers no-experience-needed weaving classes. The classes run for about six weeks and are offered at various times throughout the afternoon and evening. There are still openings available for Fiberwood’s fall class session, winter session and the one-day “Hello Loom” class on Oct. 22. 2. Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Holiday craft market for DIY and vintage enthusiasts headed to Milwaukee County

FRANKLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One of the largest indoor handmade, vintage and upcycled events will host its popular holiday market in November. Around 160 vendors will transform the Milwaukee County Sports Complex in Franklin into a one-of-a-kind shopping experience for the re:Craft & Relic Holiday Market on November 12 and 13 from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
kenosha.com

Opening of Coopers Uptown puts smiles on faces in Kenosha

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. As the community walked through the doors of a Kenosha landmark — a place responsible for 110 years of...
KENOSHA, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Waukesha to hold remembrance ceremony for Christmas parade victims, survivors

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The City of Waukesha will hold a remembrance ceremony for the victims and survivors of last year's Christmas parade attack on Nov. 21 in Culver Park. The ceremony is set for exactly a year to the day after Darrell Brooks, 39, drove an SUV into the parade, leaving six people dead and more than 60 others wounded.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Caterina’s Ristorante celebrating 40th anniversary

Caterina’s Ristorante is family owned and operated featuring original Italian family recipes and an extensive menu of unique entrees from pasta to seafood, veal to steak. Brian Kramp is in West Allis with the Ingrilli family helping them celebrate their 40th anniversary.
WEST ALLIS, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Cedarburg family buys orchard, opens it to the public

CEDARBURG - After years of hard work together, a family has started its own orchard in Cedarburg. Honey Creek Orchard, 8210 Pioneer Road, has all to offer families looking for some fall fun. Grace and Joe Kassander built their home and farm from a blank slate of land they bought...
CEDARBURG, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Hunting Moon Pow Wow celebrates Native American culture

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin hosted a large celebration of Native American culture this weekend. The Forest County Potawatomi hosted the Hunting Moon Pow Wow at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee. The event served as a celebration of Native culture and dance, as well as a drum competition. The event, which...
MILWAUKEE, WI
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Menomonee Falls, WI

Menomonee Falls is a suburb of Milwaukee located in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, named after the Menomonee River. In the early 1800s, Native Americans lived in Menomonee Falls before European settlers arrived. Menomonee Falls combined rural living, active citizenship, and economic expansion in the industrial, health, and service sector. In the...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin native horses; Ojibwe ponies return to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - It is an animal you have probably never seen before – a creature some believe dates back to the Ice Age. The rare mammal returned home to Milwaukee – with four legs and a hearty appetite. "Furry, and when people think of mastodons and that kind...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Mr. Perkins Family Restaurant struggles with worker shortage

MILWAUKEE — Many Wisconsin small businesses were hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Perkins Family Restaurant, in Milwaukee, survived but ownership said it is facing a worker shortage. Cherry Perkins, the owner, said the shortage is preventing the Milwaukee institution from opening full time. “I really don’t know...
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Owner of Don Ramon Mexican Restaurant has died

October 25, 2022 – Mayville, WI – The owner of Don Ramon Mexican Restaurant has died. Felix Sanchez owned establishments in Mayville, Wi and he opened one in April 2018 in the former Dairy Queen on Wildwood Avenue in West Bend. Sanchez also ran Don Tacos & Tequila...
MAYVILLE, WI
Travel Maven

Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique Store

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Wisconsin is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Columbus Antique Mall in Columbia County. Keep reading to learn more.
COLUMBUS, WI
The Associated Press

Marcus Hotels & Resorts Announces Key Leadership Promotions at its Award-Winning Milwaukee Properties

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Marcus ® Hotels & Resorts, a nationally recognized owner and management company and division of The Marcus Corporation, today announced the promotions of Brandon Drusch and Dana Johnson at its Milwaukee hotels. Drusch was promoted to general manager of The Pfister Hotel and managing director of both The Pfister Hotel and Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel, succeeding Tim Smith who retired this fall. Johnson was promoted to general manager of Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel, succeeding Drusch. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005891/en/ Brandon Drusch, managing director and general manager of The Pfister Hotel (Photo: Business Wire)
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha files petition for order to raze building

WAUKESHA — The city of Waukesha filed a petition against Horizon West Condominium Homes Association on Friday in Waukesha County Circuit Court for an order to raze the Horizon West condo building. The 120-day deadline lapsed in September and this is the next step for the city to raze...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

450+ new apartments proposed for Grafton

GRAFTON — Two concept plans for apartment developments will be before the village of Grafton’s Plan Commission tonight, with up to 460 possible apartment units being considered between the two proposals. The Plan Commission will meet at 6 p.m. today, at the Village Hall, 860 Badger Circle, in...
GRAFTON, WI

