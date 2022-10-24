MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Marcus ® Hotels & Resorts, a nationally recognized owner and management company and division of The Marcus Corporation, today announced the promotions of Brandon Drusch and Dana Johnson at its Milwaukee hotels. Drusch was promoted to general manager of The Pfister Hotel and managing director of both The Pfister Hotel and Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel, succeeding Tim Smith who retired this fall. Johnson was promoted to general manager of Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel, succeeding Drusch. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005891/en/ Brandon Drusch, managing director and general manager of The Pfister Hotel (Photo: Business Wire)

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO