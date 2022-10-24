Read full article on original website
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWisconsin State
milwaukeemag.com
7 Local Places to Take Cozy Craft Classes
Fiberwood Studio offers no-experience-needed weaving classes. The classes run for about six weeks and are offered at various times throughout the afternoon and evening. There are still openings available for Fiberwood’s fall class session, winter session and the one-day “Hello Loom” class on Oct. 22. 2. Milwaukee...
CBS 58
Holiday craft market for DIY and vintage enthusiasts headed to Milwaukee County
FRANKLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One of the largest indoor handmade, vintage and upcycled events will host its popular holiday market in November. Around 160 vendors will transform the Milwaukee County Sports Complex in Franklin into a one-of-a-kind shopping experience for the re:Craft & Relic Holiday Market on November 12 and 13 from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha business in Uptown neighborhood: 'Going to be a bright light'
KENOSHA, Wis. - It is a shop that has everything you need – and its grand opening marks a new beginning for a Kenosha neighborhood. "We really think that it’s going to be a bright light," said Vicki Seebeck, general manager of Coopers Uptown. In the heart of...
CBS 58
A Milwaukee mansion is this year's 'Christmas Fantasy House.' The Ronald McDonald House fundraiser starts this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Just by itself, the annual "Christmas Fantasy House" always has a special feel and flare, but this year's home promises to be even more magical. It'll be at a historic mansion on Milwaukee's east side. In fact, it's where the old UWM Alumni House used to be at 3230 E. Kenwood Blvd.
kenosha.com
Opening of Coopers Uptown puts smiles on faces in Kenosha
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. As the community walked through the doors of a Kenosha landmark — a place responsible for 110 years of...
spectrumnews1.com
Waukesha to hold remembrance ceremony for Christmas parade victims, survivors
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The City of Waukesha will hold a remembrance ceremony for the victims and survivors of last year's Christmas parade attack on Nov. 21 in Culver Park. The ceremony is set for exactly a year to the day after Darrell Brooks, 39, drove an SUV into the parade, leaving six people dead and more than 60 others wounded.
This Wisconsin Museum Is Haunted By At Least Two Different Ghosts
I'm pretty sure every town, city, or village in the World has its own haunted stories to tell, but have you ever heard about the infamous haunts of the Milwaukee Public Museum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin? YIKES!. Milwaukee Public Museum's Most Infamous Ghost. Whenever you go on a hunt for the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Caterina’s Ristorante celebrating 40th anniversary
Caterina’s Ristorante is family owned and operated featuring original Italian family recipes and an extensive menu of unique entrees from pasta to seafood, veal to steak. Brian Kramp is in West Allis with the Ingrilli family helping them celebrate their 40th anniversary.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Cedarburg family buys orchard, opens it to the public
CEDARBURG - After years of hard work together, a family has started its own orchard in Cedarburg. Honey Creek Orchard, 8210 Pioneer Road, has all to offer families looking for some fall fun. Grace and Joe Kassander built their home and farm from a blank slate of land they bought...
spectrumnews1.com
Hunting Moon Pow Wow celebrates Native American culture
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin hosted a large celebration of Native American culture this weekend. The Forest County Potawatomi hosted the Hunting Moon Pow Wow at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee. The event served as a celebration of Native culture and dance, as well as a drum competition. The event, which...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Menomonee Falls, WI
Menomonee Falls is a suburb of Milwaukee located in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, named after the Menomonee River. In the early 1800s, Native Americans lived in Menomonee Falls before European settlers arrived. Menomonee Falls combined rural living, active citizenship, and economic expansion in the industrial, health, and service sector. In the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin native horses; Ojibwe ponies return to Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - It is an animal you have probably never seen before – a creature some believe dates back to the Ice Age. The rare mammal returned home to Milwaukee – with four legs and a hearty appetite. "Furry, and when people think of mastodons and that kind...
spectrumnews1.com
Mr. Perkins Family Restaurant struggles with worker shortage
MILWAUKEE — Many Wisconsin small businesses were hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Perkins Family Restaurant, in Milwaukee, survived but ownership said it is facing a worker shortage. Cherry Perkins, the owner, said the shortage is preventing the Milwaukee institution from opening full time. “I really don’t know...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Owner of Don Ramon Mexican Restaurant has died
October 25, 2022 – Mayville, WI – The owner of Don Ramon Mexican Restaurant has died. Felix Sanchez owned establishments in Mayville, Wi and he opened one in April 2018 in the former Dairy Queen on Wildwood Avenue in West Bend. Sanchez also ran Don Tacos & Tequila...
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique Store
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Wisconsin is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Columbus Antique Mall in Columbia County. Keep reading to learn more.
Marcus Hotels & Resorts Announces Key Leadership Promotions at its Award-Winning Milwaukee Properties
MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Marcus ® Hotels & Resorts, a nationally recognized owner and management company and division of The Marcus Corporation, today announced the promotions of Brandon Drusch and Dana Johnson at its Milwaukee hotels. Drusch was promoted to general manager of The Pfister Hotel and managing director of both The Pfister Hotel and Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel, succeeding Tim Smith who retired this fall. Johnson was promoted to general manager of Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel, succeeding Drusch. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005891/en/ Brandon Drusch, managing director and general manager of The Pfister Hotel (Photo: Business Wire)
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha files petition for order to raze building
WAUKESHA — The city of Waukesha filed a petition against Horizon West Condominium Homes Association on Friday in Waukesha County Circuit Court for an order to raze the Horizon West condo building. The 120-day deadline lapsed in September and this is the next step for the city to raze...
Greater Milwaukee Today
450+ new apartments proposed for Grafton
GRAFTON — Two concept plans for apartment developments will be before the village of Grafton’s Plan Commission tonight, with up to 460 possible apartment units being considered between the two proposals. The Plan Commission will meet at 6 p.m. today, at the Village Hall, 860 Badger Circle, in...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Families fear loss of time with loved ones if Samaritan Home leaves Washington County, WI
“Visits are so important to our family members and with the price of gas it’s just going to get worse if we relocate say to Cedarburg or wherever, so it means so much especially when the pandemic hit, and we weren’t allowed to visit it was so hard on people there.
spectrumnews1.com
Horizon West Condos: City of Waukesha files suit; potentially leaving condo owners on the hook for demolition cost
WAUKESHA, Wis.— The city of Waukesha filed a suit on Monday that would require condo owners to foot the bill for demolition of the Horizon West condo building. That means those condo owners may potentially be in charge of paying for the building to be knocked down if the suit is ruled in the city’s favor in court.
