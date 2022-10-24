BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - "We see a lot of things, but we don't often see a 15-year-old girl get shot in the head," Bay City Interim Public Safety Director Caleb Rowell said. We first told you over the weekend about a shooting on the 200 block of South Sherman Street on Bay City's east side Saturday involving two 15-year-olds -- one fighting for her life today.

