Burton, MI

abc12.com

Atherton Community Schools closed for the week after threats, teacher arrest

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A difficult week for Atherton Community Schools is coming to a premature end. The district canceled classes for Wednesday through Friday after threats of violence Tuesday morning, which came a day after prosecutors outlined sex charges against a longtime teacher on Monday. Atherton Superintendent John Ploof...
BURTON, MI
abc12.com

Arrest warrant issued for man accused of deadly stabbing in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a 39-year-old man accused of stabbing another man to death last week in Flint. The Flint Police Department is looking for Charles Michael Crutcher, who is charged with first-degree murder and domestic violence. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Child reunited with family in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have located the family of a little girl found wandering alone in Flint on Wednesday morning. The 2-year-old was found around 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of Paducah Street. Police located her family by 11 a.m. after posting a public plea for information. The...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Genesee County clerk pleads guilty, resigns from office

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County Clerk John Gleason has pleaded guilty to one count of violation of the marriage act. The plea deal was announced in a Livingston County courtroom on Tuesday, where Gleason’s preliminary hearing was set to begin. He admitted to performing a wedding where the couple did not have a license.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

15-Year-old Bay City teen shot by another teen

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - "We see a lot of things, but we don't often see a 15-year-old girl get shot in the head," Bay City Interim Public Safety Director Caleb Rowell said. We first told you over the weekend about a shooting on the 200 block of South Sherman Street on Bay City's east side Saturday involving two 15-year-olds -- one fighting for her life today.
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

Flint water prosecutors appealing dismissal of charges against 7 suspects

Prosecutors working the Flint water crisis criminal cases plan to a ruling that dismissed charges against seven of the nine defendants. Flint water prosecutors appealing dismissal of charges against 7 suspects. The prosecution team from the Michigan Attorney General's Office, which is led by Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Man arraigned in fatal shooting of Lyft driver in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A 19-year-old man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Lyft driver in Pontiac. Kemarrie Phillips was arraigned Tuesday on open murder and gun charges, the Oakland County sheriff's office said. Dina Terrell, 49, of Eastpointe suffered a gunshot wound to the back...
PONTIAC, MI
abc12.com

Interim no more: Bay City names new public safety director

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay City has a new top cop and firefighter. City Manager Dana Muscott named Caleb Rowell as the permanent director of the Bay City Department of Public Safety on Wednesday. He will be Bay City's second director to oversee the combined police and fire department.
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

9 Mid-Michigan school districts get millions for electric or propane buses

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Students in nine Mid-Michigan school districts will be riding on new buses powered by something other than gasoline or diesel fuel soon. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded over $900 million for school districts across the country to purchase buses powered by electric batteries or compress propane gas.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

47-year-old man badly injured in Saginaw shooting

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 47-year-old man was recovering from serious injuries sustained in a shooting early Monday in Saginaw. The shooting was reported around 3:50 a.m. in the 2600 block of Narloch Street. Michigan State Police say the 47-year-old victim from Saginaw was shot by another passenger...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Halloween traditions changing in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Depopulation and blight are changing the way Flint celebrates All Hallows Eve. For one reason or another, walking the neighborhood doesn't yield candy like it used to. Now, many Flint families are changing the way they celebrate. It's something of a vicious cycle. Some neighborhoods don't...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Motorcyclist dies after alleged drunken driving crash in Burton

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A motorcyclist died after a crash with an alleged intoxicated driver in Burton on Sunday evening. The Burton Police Department says 41-year-old Donjerell Hughes of Flint was riding a Honda motorcycle west on Atherton Road around 7:20 p.m. when an eastbound Jeep made a left turn into his path toward Windy Wood Drive.
BURTON, MI
abc12.com

Hit-and-run crash near Clio leaves man badly injured

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who left a man badly injured near Clio on Sunday night. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says the unidentified man was walking in the area of Clio and Frances roads in Vienna Township around 8:45 p.m. when a vehicle hit him.
CLIO, MI
abc12.com

Agape church may face steep repair bill after vandals smash its windows

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - More than three dozen windows at a Flint house of worship- smashed to bits in a single weekend. And the pastor estimates the repairs could cost tens of thousands of dollars!. "It kinda hurt me pretty bad because you're trying to help. You're preaching and walking...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

RSV in children slowly rising in Genesee County

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning of an unseasonal early surge of Respiratory Syncytial virus or RSV in babies and children. Matthew Peters is an Epidemiologist at the Genesee County Health Department he said this is the season for seasonal respiratory illnesses. "Usually begins in the fall...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Three simultaneous house fires in Pinconning keep firefighters busy

PINCONNING, Mich. (WJRT) - Firefighters across northern Bay County were busy overnight battling three house fires in Pinconning reported at the same time. The Pinconning-Fraser Township Fire Department was dispatched to the first fire around 10:45 p.m. Monday at 516 S. Mercer St. That house was engulfed and flames spread to a neighboring residence.
PINCONNING, MI

