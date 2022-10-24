Read full article on original website
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
Family fights to keep special needs man in his home, allege guardianship abuseAuthor Ed AndersonClarkston, MI
Angry parents sound off at Atherton school board meeting after teacher's arrest
BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Parents made explosive allegations at the Atherton Community Schools board meeting on Monday evening, hours after a longtime teacher was accused of having a sexual relationship with teenage student. Jerry Cutting was a band and choir teacher at Atherton schools for 30 years. He also coached...
Atherton Community Schools closed for the week after threats, teacher arrest
BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A difficult week for Atherton Community Schools is coming to a premature end. The district canceled classes for Wednesday through Friday after threats of violence Tuesday morning, which came a day after prosecutors outlined sex charges against a longtime teacher on Monday. Atherton Superintendent John Ploof...
Genesee County Jail inmates hear from mayor and school board candidates
The Genesee County Jail hosted a candidate forum for inmates to hear from people running for Flint mayor and school board. Genesee County Jail inmates hear from mayor and school board candidates. The Genesee County Jail hosted a meet the candidates town hall on Wednesday for the approximately 200 inmates...
Arrest warrant issued for man accused of deadly stabbing in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a 39-year-old man accused of stabbing another man to death last week in Flint. The Flint Police Department is looking for Charles Michael Crutcher, who is charged with first-degree murder and domestic violence. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
Child reunited with family in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have located the family of a little girl found wandering alone in Flint on Wednesday morning. The 2-year-old was found around 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of Paducah Street. Police located her family by 11 a.m. after posting a public plea for information. The...
William Putman released from jail again for medical care, son sentenced to ten days in jail
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A reality TV show star was back in jail for a brief time Monday after he was allowed to leave the Tuscola County Jail for medical treatment. One of his sons is now in the Tuscola County Jail, sentenced to serve time behind bars for contempt of court.
Genesee County clerk pleads guilty, resigns from office
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County Clerk John Gleason has pleaded guilty to one count of violation of the marriage act. The plea deal was announced in a Livingston County courtroom on Tuesday, where Gleason’s preliminary hearing was set to begin. He admitted to performing a wedding where the couple did not have a license.
15-Year-old Bay City teen shot by another teen
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - "We see a lot of things, but we don't often see a 15-year-old girl get shot in the head," Bay City Interim Public Safety Director Caleb Rowell said. We first told you over the weekend about a shooting on the 200 block of South Sherman Street on Bay City's east side Saturday involving two 15-year-olds -- one fighting for her life today.
Flint water prosecutors appealing dismissal of charges against 7 suspects
Prosecutors working the Flint water crisis criminal cases plan to a ruling that dismissed charges against seven of the nine defendants. Flint water prosecutors appealing dismissal of charges against 7 suspects. The prosecution team from the Michigan Attorney General's Office, which is led by Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and...
Man arraigned in fatal shooting of Lyft driver in Pontiac
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A 19-year-old man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Lyft driver in Pontiac. Kemarrie Phillips was arraigned Tuesday on open murder and gun charges, the Oakland County sheriff's office said. Dina Terrell, 49, of Eastpointe suffered a gunshot wound to the back...
Interim no more: Bay City names new public safety director
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay City has a new top cop and firefighter. City Manager Dana Muscott named Caleb Rowell as the permanent director of the Bay City Department of Public Safety on Wednesday. He will be Bay City's second director to oversee the combined police and fire department.
9 Mid-Michigan school districts get millions for electric or propane buses
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Students in nine Mid-Michigan school districts will be riding on new buses powered by something other than gasoline or diesel fuel soon. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded over $900 million for school districts across the country to purchase buses powered by electric batteries or compress propane gas.
47-year-old man badly injured in Saginaw shooting
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 47-year-old man was recovering from serious injuries sustained in a shooting early Monday in Saginaw. The shooting was reported around 3:50 a.m. in the 2600 block of Narloch Street. Michigan State Police say the 47-year-old victim from Saginaw was shot by another passenger...
Halloween traditions changing in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Depopulation and blight are changing the way Flint celebrates All Hallows Eve. For one reason or another, walking the neighborhood doesn't yield candy like it used to. Now, many Flint families are changing the way they celebrate. It's something of a vicious cycle. Some neighborhoods don't...
Motorcyclist dies after alleged drunken driving crash in Burton
BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A motorcyclist died after a crash with an alleged intoxicated driver in Burton on Sunday evening. The Burton Police Department says 41-year-old Donjerell Hughes of Flint was riding a Honda motorcycle west on Atherton Road around 7:20 p.m. when an eastbound Jeep made a left turn into his path toward Windy Wood Drive.
Hit-and-run crash near Clio leaves man badly injured
VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who left a man badly injured near Clio on Sunday night. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says the unidentified man was walking in the area of Clio and Frances roads in Vienna Township around 8:45 p.m. when a vehicle hit him.
Agape church may face steep repair bill after vandals smash its windows
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - More than three dozen windows at a Flint house of worship- smashed to bits in a single weekend. And the pastor estimates the repairs could cost tens of thousands of dollars!. "It kinda hurt me pretty bad because you're trying to help. You're preaching and walking...
RSV in children slowly rising in Genesee County
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning of an unseasonal early surge of Respiratory Syncytial virus or RSV in babies and children. Matthew Peters is an Epidemiologist at the Genesee County Health Department he said this is the season for seasonal respiratory illnesses. "Usually begins in the fall...
Flint assembles $17 million to help prepare Buick City for new project
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint is chipping in part of $17 million to clean up the former Buick City site along the Flint River and prepare for an industrial redevelopment. Ashley Capital in New York is under contract to purchase the 350-acre site along the Flint River....
Three simultaneous house fires in Pinconning keep firefighters busy
PINCONNING, Mich. (WJRT) - Firefighters across northern Bay County were busy overnight battling three house fires in Pinconning reported at the same time. The Pinconning-Fraser Township Fire Department was dispatched to the first fire around 10:45 p.m. Monday at 516 S. Mercer St. That house was engulfed and flames spread to a neighboring residence.
