FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Uncomfortable Truth of The Californian Ellis IslandAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 JobsAnthony J LynchRichmond, CA
New California Pathway Opened To Get $500 Each MonthCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water DailyAnthony J LynchOakland, CA
Another Bay Area business joins backlash against Ye following antisemitic remarks
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Bottom Bunk, a sneaker house with a location in Walnut Creek, has joined the backlash against Ye following the rapper’s antisemitic remarks, KRON4 has confirmed. The sneaker house, which has locations in Los Angeles and the Bay Area, said it has “pulled all YZY products from our shelves indefinitely.” “As […]
Bay Area tarantula migration peaks in time for spooky season
Drier areas of the Bay Area may see some "hairy fellows" cruising around at night in search of mates this Halloween. Thousands of tarantulas will be on the prowl, too. The annual tarantula migration is in full swing, according to the S.F. Public Utilities Commission, which experiences an inundation of tarantulas near its Sunol office around this time, so "watch out for creepy crawlies". The spiders are not dangerous to...
SFist
Sandcastle Classic Turns Ocean Beach Into a Sea of Glorious Large-Scale Sand Art
The largest sandcastle contest in northern California returned to Ocean Beach on Saturday, as the 40th annual Leap Sandcastle Classic brought out fourth- and fifth-graders who went against the grain to build sand sculptures that were far more than just castles. It may be news to you that northern California’s...
Bay Area company joins Ye backlash
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Gap Inc., which is headquartered on San Francisco’s waterfront, is the latest company to cut its ties with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West due to his manifold antisemitic remarks. Gap’s partnership with Ye had ended in September; however, now the company is removing all products associated with him from […]
Videos, photos capture 5.1-magnitude San Jose earthquake as it shook Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area was rocked by a large earthquake on Tuesday afternoon. The 5.1-magnitude quake was centered south of Mt. Hamilton in the hills east of San Jose in Seven Trees, a census-designated place. Viewer video and photos captured the moment the quake struck and the aftermath of the tremblor, which […]
ksro.com
Chef Rob Reyes Died of Blunt Force Trauma
Blunt force trauma to the chest is the cause of death for a local popular chef. The Sonoma County Coroner’s Office says that is the cause of death for Rob Reyes of Santa Rosa. Reyes was riding his bicycle with friends along the West County Regional Trail in Graton in late August. It was during this ride when he struck a bollard on the trail and was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Reyes’ death has been ruled accidental. It’s sparked debate whether bollards should be removed from the trail. Cyclists argue that they are unsafe.
Thousands gather in Bay Area to celebrate Diwali -- The Festival of Lights
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- People around the world celebrated Diwali on Monday, the Festival of Lights, which originates from South Asia but is estimated to be celebrated by more than a billion people around the world, including by thousands of families around the Bay Area. "The brightness of the orange flower, when you walk in, it just brings your spirits up," said Chef Heena Patel, the owner of Besharam in San Francisco. "Having this moment to come together through food and sharing the food." Diwali celebrations include lighting a lamp or "diya" and performing religious ceremonies at home or at...
San Francisco no longer most expensive city for renters
In a surprising twist, San Francisco is no longer the most expensive city for renting, according to data from Zumper. New York City was first ranked above San Francisco as a renter’s most expensive city in August of 2021.
sfstandard.com
One of San Francisco’s Biggest Craft Brewers Will Close This Sunday
Less than three years after it opened a giant new facility in Mission Bay, Seven Stills Brewery and Distillery announced that it will close its doors as of Sunday, Oct. 30. “Timing is everything, and we were unfortunately hit with some of the worst timing possible,” cofounder and CEO Tim Obert said in an email Wednesday.
Acre Pizza to Debut in Cotati
A liquor license is pending for a new restaurant location at 8175 Gravenstein Highway, previously home to the pool hall Red's Recovery Room.
The Daily 10-26-22 Experts predict California will see extremely rare La Niña event
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in its U.S. winter weather outlook that La Niña will make an appearance from December through February for the third year in a row. It's not unusual to see two consecutive winters marked by La Niña, but what U.S. forecasters are calling a "triple dip" is uncommon. Going back some 70 years, this has occurred only two other times. Here's what that means for the water-starved Bay Area.
Award-winning San Francisco restaurant Delfina makes big changes
The much-loved spaghetti pomodoro isn't going anywhere.
Beloved century-old Oakland staple sells final pastry
Nearly 100 people were queued up along Telegraph Avenue at 9 a.m. waiting to buy the last of the butter cookies, bear claws, pies and other cherished baked goods from “A Taste of Denmark” – an Oakland staple for 93 years.
Bob’s Donuts to Open Two New Bay Area Locations
The 62-year-old donut shop is expanding outside of San Francisco, opening in Mill Valley this year and in San Jose in 2023.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area animal shelters struggle to meet adoption goals amid growing service demands
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A partially pandemic-fueled problem is affecting animal shelters across the Bay Area and nation. The result has shelters at or near 100% capacity. "If you go through any of the kennels you’ll see the dogs jumping and barking and being very aggravated," said Erin Cizan, senior public representative for San Jose Animal Care & Services.
National Saving Senior Dogs Week: Meet the Bay Area dogs available for adoption
(KRON) — Alice Mayn with Lily’s Legacy Senior Dog Sanctuary in Petaluma joined KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin to introduce us to some lovable senior dogs looking for their FURever homes.
foxla.com
These are the worst California cities for renters looking for a starter home
LOS ANGELES - California is an expensive place - this we know. With that being said, inflation and the current state of the economy aren't helping either, driving the cost of land and building materials higher than ever. It isn't the best news for people looking to purchase a starter...
sfstandard.com
This Tiny SF Alleyway Could Become a House in $1M Deal. Neighbors Aren’t Convinced
A tiny San Francisco alleyway—completely surrounded by homes—could become a new home if sold for $1 million. The ultra-skinny and oddly shaped 7,200-square-foot lot in the Richmond off Lake Street at 34 22nd Ave. is currently used by residents to access their garages. The lot is zoned for...
This Abandoned San Francisco Pool Was the World's Largest Saltwater Swimming Pool in 1896
The Sutro Baths were a large, privately owned public saltwater swimming pool complex in the Lands End neighborhood of San Francisco's Outer Richmond District. The Sutro Baths were built in 1894 and were located north of Ocean Beach, the Cliff House, Seal Rocks, and west of Sutro Heights Park.
Bay Area's biggest 'water wasters' include high-ranking execs
Bay Area water agencies have released the latest list of the worst “water wasters” throughout the region, as first acquired by the San Francisco Chronicle.
