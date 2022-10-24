ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petaluma, CA

San Francisco Examiner

Bay Area tarantula migration peaks in time for spooky season

Drier areas of the Bay Area may see some "hairy fellows" cruising around at night in search of mates this Halloween. Thousands of tarantulas will be on the prowl, too. The annual tarantula migration is in full swing, according to the S.F. Public Utilities Commission, which experiences an inundation of tarantulas near its Sunol office around this time, so "watch out for creepy crawlies". The spiders are not dangerous to...
KRON4 News

Bay Area company joins Ye backlash

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Gap Inc., which is headquartered on San Francisco’s waterfront, is the latest company to cut its ties with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West due to his manifold antisemitic remarks. Gap’s partnership with Ye had ended in September; however, now the company is removing all products associated with him from […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

Chef Rob Reyes Died of Blunt Force Trauma

Blunt force trauma to the chest is the cause of death for a local popular chef. The Sonoma County Coroner’s Office says that is the cause of death for Rob Reyes of Santa Rosa. Reyes was riding his bicycle with friends along the West County Regional Trail in Graton in late August. It was during this ride when he struck a bollard on the trail and was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Reyes’ death has been ruled accidental. It’s sparked debate whether bollards should be removed from the trail. Cyclists argue that they are unsafe.
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Thousands gather in Bay Area to celebrate Diwali -- The Festival of Lights

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- People around the world celebrated Diwali on Monday, the Festival of Lights, which originates from South Asia but is estimated to be celebrated by more than a billion people around the world, including by thousands of families around the Bay Area. "The brightness of the orange flower, when you walk in, it just brings your spirits up," said Chef Heena Patel, the owner of Besharam in San Francisco. "Having this moment to come together through food and sharing the food."  Diwali celebrations include lighting a lamp or "diya" and performing religious ceremonies at home or at...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

One of San Francisco’s Biggest Craft Brewers Will Close This Sunday

Less than three years after it opened a giant new facility in Mission Bay, Seven Stills Brewery and Distillery announced that it will close its doors as of Sunday, Oct. 30. “Timing is everything, and we were unfortunately hit with some of the worst timing possible,” cofounder and CEO Tim Obert said in an email Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

The Daily 10-26-22 Experts predict California will see extremely rare La Niña event

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in its U.S. winter weather outlook that La Niña will make an appearance from December through February for the third year in a row. It's not unusual to see two consecutive winters marked by La Niña, but what U.S. forecasters are calling a "triple dip" is uncommon. Going back some 70 years, this has occurred only two other times.  Here's what that means for the water-starved Bay Area.  
CALIFORNIA STATE

