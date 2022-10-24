Read full article on original website
Kentucky hunters warned of restrictions to prevent CWD
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – With Kentucky’s modern gun deer hunting season taking place in November, the Division of Fish and Wildlife Resources is reminding hunters of restrictions to prevent Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) from appearing in the state. CWD is an always fatal, neurological disease of white-tailed deer,...
State veterinarian warns of cattle disease
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Another case of a potentially dangerous disease of cattle has been detected in Kentucky, carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick, Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn said on Tuesday. The disease, Theileria Orientalis Ikedia, is a protozoon carried by the tick, and was detected in...
Kentucky high school football polls
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:. Others receiving votes: Harlan 4. Paintsville 1. Class 2A. Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs. 1. Beechwood (3) 8-1 74 2. (tie) Mayfield (4) 9-0...
