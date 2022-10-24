FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Another case of a potentially dangerous disease of cattle has been detected in Kentucky, carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick, Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn said on Tuesday. The disease, Theileria Orientalis Ikedia, is a protozoon carried by the tick, and was detected in...

BARREN COUNTY, KY ・ 12 HOURS AGO