Lexington County, SC

swlexledger.com

Deputies investigating SUV taken at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon

Gaston, SC 10/26/2022 (Paul Kirby) – Investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a suspect in an alleged carjacking that ended with an SUV being stolen at gunpoint. According to a redacted report released to The Lexington Ledger by the Sheriff’s Department, this frightening crime happened at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, on Shumpert Road in the Gaston community.
GASTON, SC
wach.com

Man charged after shots fired near Sumter County Fair

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A man has been arrested after deputies say he fired shots near the Sumter County Fair. It happened on October 22. Sumter County deputies say they were patrolling the county fair when they heard gunshots coming from the parking lot across the street. The fair was temporarily locked down while deputies searched.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Deputies investigating double murder-suicide in Richland County

Richland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a crime scene after responding to a call regarding two unresponsive individuals Tuesday morning just before 2 a.m. According to sheriff officials, deputies found a man and woman inside a home located at 600 Bur Oak Lane. They both had been shot and were pronounced deceased at the scene.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Kershaw K9 officer passes away

Kershaw Co., S.C. (WOLO)– According to a post on the Kershaw Co. Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, one of its K9 officers has passed away. Deputies say K9 Kolbie was almost 13 when she passed away this past weekend. Investigators say Kolbie served in the department for ten years...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Orangeburg Police find man shot dead in vehicle

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Officers with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety are investigating the death of a man found in a vehicle on Sunday night. According to a city spokesperson, officers were on patrol on Sunday evening when, around 8:20 p.m., they found a man dead in a vehicle on Riverside Drive with a gunshot wound to the head.
ORANGEBURG, SC
wach.com

Officers to hand out gift bags in honor of deputy who died from cancer

NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (WACH) — Gift bags have been donated to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and Newberry Police Department in honor of a deputy who died from cancer. Deputy Sheriff Janna Longshore was a more than a five-year veteran of the Newberry County Sheriff's Office. She died in April after a battle with cancer.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Chicken house declared a total loss after fire in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Fire Service responded to a structure fire on October 22, according to Lexington County officials. The fire service responded to the 1300 block of Calks Ferry Road at around 9:30 p.m. The chicken house on the property was fully involved upon their arrival and crews worked until the fire was completely under control. Batesburg-Leesville Fire Department assisted on the scene.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
swlexledger.com

The Lexington Police Department Foundation Fall Festival is tonight

Lexington, SC 10/25/2022 - The LPD Foundation Fall Festival is tonight. The fun kicking off at 5:30 p.m. at the Icehouse Amphitheater which is located at Church Street and Maiden Lane near the Lexington Town Hall. According to the Lexington PD, they anticipate a lot of walk-up ticket sales. Tickets...
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Residents react to coyote and fox sightings

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The sightings of coyotes and foxes are increasing as we approach colder weather in South Carolina. This has some residents in Blythewood worried about their pets. According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, coyotes were first introduced to South Carolina illegally by hunters in...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
abccolumbia.com

Carolina Classic Hair and Fashion Show rips the runway this Sunday!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Get ready for an event that will rip the runway in the Midlands this Sunday!. The Carolina Classic Hair and Fashion Show will be at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Doors open at Noon, with the fashion show starting at 2 p.m. and the barber...
COLUMBIA, SC

