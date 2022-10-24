Read full article on original website
swlexledger.com
Deputies investigating SUV taken at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon
Gaston, SC 10/26/2022 (Paul Kirby) – Investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a suspect in an alleged carjacking that ended with an SUV being stolen at gunpoint. According to a redacted report released to The Lexington Ledger by the Sheriff’s Department, this frightening crime happened at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, on Shumpert Road in the Gaston community.
swlexledger.com
Cayce Police Department features identity fraud suspect for their Wanted Wednesday post this week
Cayce, SC 10/05/2022 (Paul Kirby) – This week, the Cayce Police Department is featuring an identity fraud suspect for their Wanted Wednesday campaign. The idea behind Wanted Wednesday is to get the community involved in tracking down people they have arrest warrants for, but the police have been unable to serve.
wach.com
Man charged after shots fired near Sumter County Fair
SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A man has been arrested after deputies say he fired shots near the Sumter County Fair. It happened on October 22. Sumter County deputies say they were patrolling the county fair when they heard gunshots coming from the parking lot across the street. The fair was temporarily locked down while deputies searched.
coladaily.com
Deputies investigating double murder-suicide in Richland County
Richland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a crime scene after responding to a call regarding two unresponsive individuals Tuesday morning just before 2 a.m. According to sheriff officials, deputies found a man and woman inside a home located at 600 Bur Oak Lane. They both had been shot and were pronounced deceased at the scene.
abccolumbia.com
Kershaw K9 officer passes away
Kershaw Co., S.C. (WOLO)– According to a post on the Kershaw Co. Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, one of its K9 officers has passed away. Deputies say K9 Kolbie was almost 13 when she passed away this past weekend. Investigators say Kolbie served in the department for ten years...
Orangeburg Police find man shot dead in vehicle
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Officers with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety are investigating the death of a man found in a vehicle on Sunday night. According to a city spokesperson, officers were on patrol on Sunday evening when, around 8:20 p.m., they found a man dead in a vehicle on Riverside Drive with a gunshot wound to the head.
deltanews.tv
Weekend Homicides in Greenwood
Three people are dead after two separate shootings occurred Sunday night in Greenwood. More details are in the story.
wach.com
Officers to hand out gift bags in honor of deputy who died from cancer
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (WACH) — Gift bags have been donated to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and Newberry Police Department in honor of a deputy who died from cancer. Deputy Sheriff Janna Longshore was a more than a five-year veteran of the Newberry County Sheriff's Office. She died in April after a battle with cancer.
One wounded in midday shooting off Broad River Road in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say a man has been taken to the hospital after being shot in a community along Broad River Road in the middle of the day Monday. The department said that the shooting happened around 12 p.m. in the 100 block of Nobility Drive which is along Broad River Road in the St. Andrews community.
WIS-TV
“Shadowy figure” and “stacks of cash”: Investigative reports give details on “suspicious fire”
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - New incident reports on the “suspicious fire” of a South Congaree landlord include arson allegations and a description of the “stacks of cash” firefighters found. WIS obtained the incident reports from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the Lexington County Fire Services,...
WIS-TV
Newberry father charged in baby's death
Newberry father charged in baby's death
SCHP: 1 dead in Dorchester Co. crash involving tractor-trailer
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a tractor-trailer in the Dorchester County area. The crash happened Tuesday morning around 10 a.m. in the area of US-78 and Molly Road, LCpl. Nick Pye said in a release. The driver of a 2004 Nissan sedan was headed […]
WIS-TV
Local convenience store and car wash becomes target of sharp curved intersection off Charleston Highway
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local gas station and car wash owner is parking old cars outside of his business and not as decoration but as a barrier to stop other cars from crashing into his store. The most recent crash happened in May. Surveillance video shows a car...
Roughly 7,000 chickens lost in late night Lexington County fire, authorities say
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County Fire Services says a Friday night fire destroyed a chicken house and killed several thousand chickens. The fire happened in the 1300 block of Calks Ferry Road, roughly four miles west of Red Bank, around 9:30 p.m. By the time crews arrived, the entire structure was already burning heavily.
Watch: Deer runs wild inside South Carolina restaurant
A South Carolina restaurant shared security camera footage of the moment a deer ran into the business through the open front door and ended up slipping and sliding around the dining room.
Interstate 20 in Columbia reopens after crashes block highway for hours
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A crash that blocked traffic along part of Interstate 20 in Columbia Wednesday night has now cleared, allowing traffic to resume as normal. The collisions took place at mile marker 65, which is the Broad River Road exit. The SCDOT's Twitter site at one point said all lanes were blocked eastbound at that location.
abccolumbia.com
Chicken house declared a total loss after fire in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Fire Service responded to a structure fire on October 22, according to Lexington County officials. The fire service responded to the 1300 block of Calks Ferry Road at around 9:30 p.m. The chicken house on the property was fully involved upon their arrival and crews worked until the fire was completely under control. Batesburg-Leesville Fire Department assisted on the scene.
swlexledger.com
The Lexington Police Department Foundation Fall Festival is tonight
Lexington, SC 10/25/2022 - The LPD Foundation Fall Festival is tonight. The fun kicking off at 5:30 p.m. at the Icehouse Amphitheater which is located at Church Street and Maiden Lane near the Lexington Town Hall. According to the Lexington PD, they anticipate a lot of walk-up ticket sales. Tickets...
Residents react to coyote and fox sightings
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The sightings of coyotes and foxes are increasing as we approach colder weather in South Carolina. This has some residents in Blythewood worried about their pets. According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, coyotes were first introduced to South Carolina illegally by hunters in...
abccolumbia.com
Carolina Classic Hair and Fashion Show rips the runway this Sunday!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Get ready for an event that will rip the runway in the Midlands this Sunday!. The Carolina Classic Hair and Fashion Show will be at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Doors open at Noon, with the fashion show starting at 2 p.m. and the barber...
