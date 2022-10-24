Read full article on original website
Letter to Editor: Preserve the Armory Edifice and Setting of Stepney Manor
The architecturally distinctive, art deco Armory Building on Quaker Neck Road stands as one of the rough jewels of Chestertown’s four entryways. Sadly, the Historic District Commission and town council — at the behest of owner Washington College — claim it should be torn down for a new building.
Design with Jenn Martella: A Moment of Praise for Mid-Shore Architect Peter Newlin
When I began writing articles for the Spy, my “beat” was both Chestertown/Kent County and Talbot County. Since I was a newcomer to the area, the Spy Publisher put me in touch with Peter Newlin, an architect and old friend of his. Before I met with Peter, I visited his website and discovered he had achieved FAIA (Fellow of the American Institute of Architects) status in 1996. I later learned he was the first architect on the Eastern Shore to become a FAIA, which is the highest accolade my profession can bestow upon a member. When I visited Peter’s office for the first time, the wall behind the stairwell to Peter’s office was filled with award winning projects from local and state AIA chapters. As I studied each submission, I began to appreciate the depth of Peter’s talent. He was clearly equally adept at designing either historical or contemporary architecture.
Clarifying Misunderstandings with WC’s Plans for Armory Site by Mike Sosulski
There have been questions over the decision to remove the current Chestertown Armory, and those questions seem to be based on a misunderstanding of some of the issues at play regarding the site. Let me provide some background and state that it has never been our preference to pursue this course. In 2005 the 155th infantry regiment, which called the Armory home, was merged with the 105th leaving the facility without a tenant. This occurred during a time of consolidation in the military and as is the process, the Federal government offered the Armory building and property to Kent County and Chestertown. The building had sustained considerable damage during Hurricane Isabel in 2003, so taking on the property came with considerable costs and both the county, and the town passed on the opportunity.
Plein Air Painters of the Chesapeake Bay Small Painting Exhibit at A Happy Place
The Plein Air Painters of the Chesapeake Bay (PAPCB) are pleased to announce a Small Painting Exhibit and Sale at A Happy Place Boutique and Gallery, 12 N. Washington Street, Easton, Maryland, from November 4 through 30, 2022. Boutique owner Beth Hickman invites the public to an Opening Reception on...
The 51st Annual Waterfowl Festival Offers Something for Everyone!
Friends, fun, and food come together at the 51st annual Waterfowl Festival November 11-13, 2022, in Easton, MD. See the latest in hunting and fishing equipment, browse collectables and decoys, participate in children’s activities, talk with conservation groups working to save the Bay, watch retriever demonstrations, thrill at the diving dog competition, and see the best in wildlife art. Did we mention art?
Letter to Editor: Save the Armory
Earlier this month, the Chestertown Historic District Commission agreed to the demolition of the Chestertown Armory Building, which is listed on National Registry of Historic Places. I was dismayed to hear that the Chestertown Town Council confirmed this decision at their most recent meeting. These decisions were at the request of the owner, Washington College, who stated that there are significant environmental issues affecting the building that cannot be corrected.
Construction Moves Forward on UM SMC’s Aging & Wellness Center of Excellence in Chestertown
Renovations are now underway at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown’s medical office building, as the hospital advances its plans to establish a dedicated Aging & Wellness Center of Excellence. The first phase of the project concentrates primarily on the second floor, making room for the relocation of several specialty practices(now located at Philosopher’s Terrace in Chestertown) at the end of this year.
KCPS, Town Cut Ribbon on Galena Trail
Town, county and school officials joined together at Galena Elementary School to cut the ribbon on a new walking trail Friday, Oct. 14. Galena Mayor John Carroll wielded the ceremonial scissors. Joining him from Kent County Public Schools were Dr. Karen Couch, superintendent; Board of Education President Joe Goetz; and board members Trish McGee and Francoise Sullivan.
Preview: Four Women Hit the Reset Button in the Savannah Sipping Society
There is something so fitting that the Tred Avon Players in Oxford will be performing The Savannah Sipping Society starting tonight at the Oxford Community Center. Beyond the humor and friendship on display by the hit play by Jesse Jones, Jamie Wooten, and Nicholas Hope, the production highlights the challenges of starting life over again at a certain age. One could only guess that many on the Mid-Shore are on the same journey these days.
Let’s Reset Lakeside by J.E. Dean
It was a few years ago, when I was driving East on Route 50, I noticed a sign for the Lakeside development and thought, “I wonder what that’s all about.” I later read that it is a 2,500 home planned development in Trappe. That worried me. That is a big development–a game changer.
Heather Mizeur to Take On Andy Harris at Debate Wednesday, Forum Thursday
Heather Mizeur, Democratic nominee for Congress in Maryland’s First District, will be taking part in the only formal debate of the campaign on Wednesday, October 26, followed by a candidate forum on Thursday, October 27. In addition to Mizeur, Republican Rep. Andy Harris and Libertarian Daniel Thibeault are expected to participate in both events.
Help Plan the Future of Kent County Middle School!
Kent County Public Schools wants to hear from you as we continue to plan the future of Kent County Middle School. We have posted an online survey seeking community input on the three options currently under review for Kent County Middle School. You can fill out the survey at https://tinyurl.com/yr44suud.
Washington College Launches First Eastern Shore Opinion Poll
Washington College Assistant Professor of Political Science Flavio Rogerio Hickel Jr. will launch the Eastern Shore Opinion Poll on Friday, October 28, 2022. This non-partisan poll, which is the only outreach to specifically gauge the opinions of Eastern Shore voters, will be sent via text message to a random selection of 1,000 registered voters in Maryland’s 1st Congressional District.
