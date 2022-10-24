Read full article on original website
Who Owns the Most Land in Montana? The Answer Might Surprise You
Montana has quite a bit of land, which makes a lot of sense considering it's the fourth-largest state in the United States. It's either used as farmland, public land, or it's privately owned. Someone has to own that land, but there's a lot of land that is owned by corporations as well. So, who owns the most land in the Treasure State? Well, it's not any one single person.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 10 Largest Land Owners in Montana
Land is the most ancient asset in human history. As the world’s third-largest country by landmass, it’s understandable that folks with spare cash want a piece of the American pie. Traditionally, the world’s largest home deals have been divided among high-end neighborhoods in California, Florida, and New York City. However, Montana is swiftly becoming one of the country’s hottest real estate sites, reflecting the inclination for country life with the surge of remote work amid the pandemic.
Grizzly bear knocks over, steps on Washington state hunter in Montana
A Washington state bird hunter was knocked over and injured when he and his wife surprised a grizzly bear southeast of Glacier National Park, the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks said Wednesday. The 51-year-old man, whose name and hometown were not released, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the encounter...
Rarest Mammal in North America Lives in Montana, and it Weighs 2 Pounds
Montana has some weird people and even weirder animals that call it home. Who would have guessed that the rarest mammal in all of North America lives in Montana?. Even cooler, there are a few species of animals that live nowhere else but right here in Montana. This state is packed with interesting animal facts and we're going to break some of those down. (We'll get to the rarest in just a minute. What's a polecat, BTW?)
Montana Made The Top 10 Worst In America For This
They say you shouldn't judge somewhere based on just ONE experience, but apparently, that is exactly what the YouTube Channel "BabbleTop" did to our wonderful state—and nine other states. BabbleTop recently came out with a video detailing the 10 states with the worst food in America. (I think they...
maloriesadventures.com
Montana Huntress Kills and Skins a Husky, Confusing it with a Wolf
Breaking News as of 9/28/22: I’m trying to put together the words… usually I leave this stuff alone completely, but this is beyond disturbing. Montana huntress Amber Rose Barnes was responsible for killing and skinning a husky that she thought was a wolf. She then proceeded to brag about it on social media (see her post down below, but be warned, it is disturbing).
Tranquilized Bear Falls Out Of A Tree & Gets Absolutely Launched By A Trampoline In Montana
An oldie, but a goodie none the less. If you’ve never seen this classic bear encounter video from Missoula, Montana, back in 2003, you’re in for a treat. As far as viral animal videos go, it’s one of the all-time greats. Black bears are a comical animal...
Wyoming Bowhunters Watch 2 Massive Bull Elk Fight To The Death Right In Front Of Them
There are plenty of reasons why you should never get near a bull elk at any point during the year…. And this time of year especially. Bull elk are currently in the rut, and as they look for a mate, they become way more ornery and aggressive than usual, causing them to be highly dangerous to humans.
Daily Beast
Montana Woman Brags About Slaughtering Siberian Husky She Thought Was a Wolf
A Montana woman is under investigation after she bragged in a series of photos posted to Facebook that she’d shot a Siberian Husky, skinned it, and posed with the poor pup’s carcass. The woman, Amber Rose, justified the slaughter by claiming she thought the Siberian Husky was a...
AOL Corp
A Wyoming ranch was accused of forced child labor. It just suddenly closed.
A rural Wyoming ranch accused of subjecting troubled girls to forced labor and humiliating punishments has notified state regulators it halted operations. The closure of Trinity Teen Solutions comes amid an ongoing criminal investigation and a lawsuit against the ranch, and follows an NBC News investigation last month that revealed a long history of allegations of hard labor and abusive treatment at the for-profit facility offering Christian-based therapy in northwest Wyoming. The facility has denied many of the former residents’ allegations in court filings, and no charges have been filed.
Here Are The Top 5 States That People Are Moving To Montana From.
It's no secret, Montana is a popular place. In fact, over the last few years, it's become one of the hot spots in the nation to move to. This, of course, has caused some friction for a lot of Montanans as they fear their way of life and the way things are done here could be in danger. For those folks, they're certainly not going to like what I'm about to pass along.
5 things to know about Montana’s ‘born alive’ ballot initiative
Montana voters will decide Nov. 8 whether to approve a ballot initiative declaring that an embryo or fetus is a legal person with a right to medical care if it survives an abortion or delivery. The measure would impose severe penalties on health workers who don’t provide that care. Legislative Referendum 131 was approved for […] The post 5 things to know about Montana’s ‘born alive’ ballot initiative appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Idaho Named Home of Three Best Resorts in the Western United States
If you’re looking to unwind and relax at one of the best resorts in the western United States, you can do it without leaving the state. Earlier this year, Travel + Leisure put together a list of “The 15 Best Resorts in the Western United States” based on their readers’ experiences. They tell you right off the bat that the list won’t feature resorts from Arizona, California, Colorado, Montana, Utah or Wyoming because those states are so saturated with resorts each of those states gets its own list.
Is This Activity Really Legal in the Rivers of Montana?
We've got some gorgeous rivers in the state of Montana, and people should be able to enjoy the rivers however they'd like. People go floating, fishing, and boating up and down the Yellowstone River all the time during the Summer months; I've also been known to enjoy a float down the Yellowstone. But, there's a potentially dangerous activity in the river that people always do. And, it's perfectly legal.
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana or plan on traveling there soon and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Terrifying Footage Captures Idaho Mountain Lion Encounter [Video]
Here in Idaho, we aren't strangers to the wildlife. Even if you aren't an avid outdoors-person, odds are you've been around town and seen some deer walking along the road or perhaps other large wild creatures while driving through our beautiful state. One Idaho outdoorsman is very lucky to have...
skimag.com
The Ski Town Housing Crisis Is Coming For This Beloved Montana Community
Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. Hellroaring Basin scallops into the westward flank of Whitefish Mountain Resort as though the forces of nature which conspired to create it understood the joys of expert skiing, and were in a generous mood at the moment of creation. The three skiers tipping off Hellroaring’s rim into the basin’s steep trees to loft through billows of fresh, untracked Rocky Mountain powder know all about it. Together the trio—a realtor, a ski patroller, and a literary journal editor—have called Whitefish home for a combined 125 years.
Does Montana Have Common-Law Marriage?
My aunt and her husband lived together in a state not named Montana for over 40 years, having never traditionally tied the knot. They both loved each other very much, and my aunt still loves my uncle even though he passed away earlier this year. They weren't able to receive each others' state benefits, or jointly file taxes, nor was my aunt able to legally care for him when he got sick since their union was never recognized by the state.
Is This Massive Montana Lake Truly the Clearest in the Entire World?
Montanans, myself included, really enjoy our time at the lake. Some like to fish, swim, boat, or even go out on a canoe or kayak. Of course, it's getting to be that time of year when going to the lake is just going to be too cold, but I've got to know if the largest lake in the Treasure State is as clear as many people on Twitter make it out to be.
Bozeman Daily Chronicle owner purchases slew of small-town Montana newspapers￼
Adams Publishing Group, the privately held national newspaper chain that owns the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, announced Monday it is purchasing the 13 small-town Montana newspapers of the Yellowstone Newspapers chain. The papers being purchased by Adams, which is based in Minneapolis, are the Livingston Enterprise, the Miles City Star, the...
