ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
Montana Talks

Who Owns the Most Land in Montana? The Answer Might Surprise You

Montana has quite a bit of land, which makes a lot of sense considering it's the fourth-largest state in the United States. It's either used as farmland, public land, or it's privately owned. Someone has to own that land, but there's a lot of land that is owned by corporations as well. So, who owns the most land in the Treasure State? Well, it's not any one single person.
MONTANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 10 Largest Land Owners in Montana

Land is the most ancient asset in human history. As the world’s third-largest country by landmass, it’s understandable that folks with spare cash want a piece of the American pie. Traditionally, the world’s largest home deals have been divided among high-end neighborhoods in California, Florida, and New York City. However, Montana is swiftly becoming one of the country’s hottest real estate sites, reflecting the inclination for country life with the surge of remote work amid the pandemic.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Rarest Mammal in North America Lives in Montana, and it Weighs 2 Pounds

Montana has some weird people and even weirder animals that call it home. Who would have guessed that the rarest mammal in all of North America lives in Montana?. Even cooler, there are a few species of animals that live nowhere else but right here in Montana. This state is packed with interesting animal facts and we're going to break some of those down. (We'll get to the rarest in just a minute. What's a polecat, BTW?)
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Montana Made The Top 10 Worst In America For This

They say you shouldn't judge somewhere based on just ONE experience, but apparently, that is exactly what the YouTube Channel "BabbleTop" did to our wonderful state—and nine other states. BabbleTop recently came out with a video detailing the 10 states with the worst food in America. (I think they...
MONTANA STATE
maloriesadventures.com

Montana Huntress Kills and Skins a Husky, Confusing it with a Wolf

Breaking News as of 9/28/22: I’m trying to put together the words… usually I leave this stuff alone completely, but this is beyond disturbing. Montana huntress Amber Rose Barnes was responsible for killing and skinning a husky that she thought was a wolf. She then proceeded to brag about it on social media (see her post down below, but be warned, it is disturbing).
MONTANA STATE
AOL Corp

A Wyoming ranch was accused of forced child labor. It just suddenly closed.

A rural Wyoming ranch accused of subjecting troubled girls to forced labor and humiliating punishments has notified state regulators it halted operations. The closure of Trinity Teen Solutions comes amid an ongoing criminal investigation and a lawsuit against the ranch, and follows an NBC News investigation last month that revealed a long history of allegations of hard labor and abusive treatment at the for-profit facility offering Christian-based therapy in northwest Wyoming. The facility has denied many of the former residents’ allegations in court filings, and no charges have been filed.
WYOMING STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Here Are The Top 5 States That People Are Moving To Montana From.

It's no secret, Montana is a popular place. In fact, over the last few years, it's become one of the hot spots in the nation to move to. This, of course, has caused some friction for a lot of Montanans as they fear their way of life and the way things are done here could be in danger. For those folks, they're certainly not going to like what I'm about to pass along.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

5 things to know about Montana’s ‘born alive’ ballot initiative

Montana voters will decide Nov. 8 whether to approve a ballot initiative declaring that an embryo or fetus is a legal person with a right to medical care if it survives an abortion or delivery. The measure would impose severe penalties on health workers who don’t provide that care. Legislative Referendum 131 was approved for […] The post 5 things to know about Montana’s ‘born alive’ ballot initiative appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Named Home of Three Best Resorts in the Western United States

If you’re looking to unwind and relax at one of the best resorts in the western United States, you can do it without leaving the state. Earlier this year, Travel + Leisure put together a list of “The 15 Best Resorts in the Western United States” based on their readers’ experiences. They tell you right off the bat that the list won’t feature resorts from Arizona, California, Colorado, Montana, Utah or Wyoming because those states are so saturated with resorts each of those states gets its own list.
IDAHO STATE
Montana Talks

Is This Activity Really Legal in the Rivers of Montana?

We've got some gorgeous rivers in the state of Montana, and people should be able to enjoy the rivers however they'd like. People go floating, fishing, and boating up and down the Yellowstone River all the time during the Summer months; I've also been known to enjoy a float down the Yellowstone. But, there's a potentially dangerous activity in the river that people always do. And, it's perfectly legal.
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Montana

If you happen to live in Montana or plan on traveling there soon and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MONTANA STATE
skimag.com

The Ski Town Housing Crisis Is Coming For This Beloved Montana Community

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. Hellroaring Basin scallops into the westward flank of Whitefish Mountain Resort as though the forces of nature which conspired to create it understood the joys of expert skiing, and were in a generous mood at the moment of creation. The three skiers tipping off Hellroaring’s rim into the basin’s steep trees to loft through billows of fresh, untracked Rocky Mountain powder know all about it. Together the trio—a realtor, a ski patroller, and a literary journal editor—have called Whitefish home for a combined 125 years.
WHITEFISH, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Does Montana Have Common-Law Marriage?

My aunt and her husband lived together in a state not named Montana for over 40 years, having never traditionally tied the knot. They both loved each other very much, and my aunt still loves my uncle even though he passed away earlier this year. They weren't able to receive each others' state benefits, or jointly file taxes, nor was my aunt able to legally care for him when he got sick since their union was never recognized by the state.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Montana Talks

Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
412K+
Views
ABOUT

The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://montanatalks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy