Millcreek Police Look to Identify Suspect in Thefts from Lowe's
Millcreek Township Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect in multiple retail thefts from Lowe's. They happened at the Asbury Rd. location June 11 and 16. The man in the photos went into the store twice and took merchandise from the store totaling more than $2,500,...
What to Expect in Fetterman, Oz Debate
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The race for the open Pennsylvania Senate seat between Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democratic candidate Lt. Governor John Fetterman is heating up. The two will duke it out in a debate. Political scientists we spoke with said they expect Fetterman and Oz to discuss issues...
California doctor faces involuntary manslaughter charge in 2019 death of jail inmate
A doctor has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of an inmate at a detention facility in Southern California in November 2019, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's office. Elisa Serna, 24, was an inmate at the Las Colinas Detention Facility in Santee when...
Temporary restraining order sought against group linked to voter intimidation allegations in Arizona
An association for retirees and an organization for Latino voters are seeking a temporary restraining order against a group they allege is coordinating a campaign of voter intimidation in Arizona. The restraining order request was filed Monday evening with a federal court lawsuit alleging that the group Clean Elections USA...
