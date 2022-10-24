Vermont Business Magazine On October 24, Vermont’s State Advisory Council (SAC) formally endorsed the Policy Recommendations(link is external) of the Vermont Early Childhood State Advisory Council Network for 2023. These recommendations represent the most pressing priorities and challenges identified by early childhood stakeholders and are part of the SAC’s state and federal charge to advise the Governor, Administration, and legislature. The recommendations seek to identify the current gaps and needs in policy, promote and monitor action in strategic areas for the coming year, and move Vermont toward a more equitable early childhood system.

