VTrans announces second annual 'Name a Plow' program
VTrans photo of a plow at the St Albans Garage in the winter of 2019. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Transportation (AOT) is once again inviting Vermont schools to name the State’s big orange snowplows. Last year, participating public and private schools, homeschooling students, and nursery schools...
CBB approves $26.5M in grants to expand broadband to thousands of Vermonters
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Community Broadband Board (VCBB) approved three grants totaling $26.45 Million to bring broadband to more than 4,000 underserved Vermont addresses. First, $9.1 million has been awarded to the Maple Broadband/Waitsfield and Champlain Valley Telecom (WCVT) partnership to expand fiber-optic broadband into parts of rural Addison...
AG resolves claims of deception by caregiver staffing agency
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Attorney General’s Office has reached a settlement with a New Hampshire-based staffing agency that employed a temporary caregiver to multiple Vermont long-term care facilities despite knowing that the caregiver had financially exploited at least two older Vermonters while employed on the agency’s watch. The settlement requires the staffing agency—Staffing Solutions of Vermont, LLC—to pay a penalty to the State of Vermont, overhaul its employee hiring and termination practices, and be subject to ongoing State oversight.
New list highlights good-paying job openings in Vermont
(The Center Square) – Good-paying jobs are available in Vermont. A list of more than 50 occupations that are expected to offer wages above the state’s median wage of $22.25 per hour comprise a new list from Gov. Phil Scott, the state’s Department of Labor and the McClure Foundation.
Sergio Alvares joins Vermont Small Business Development Center
Sergio Alvares, former senior associate at JPMorgan Chase & Co., has been named statewide adviser for strategic projects at the Vermont Small Business Development Center(link is external) in Randolph Center. In his new role, Alvares helps small business owners optimize their time and money and reduce business risks by incorporating...
The Vermont Changemakers Table opens application process
Under 35 and seeking to drive positive change in Vermont communities? We want to hear from YOU by Nov. 4!. Vermont Changemakers Table alumni meet at the Opening Gathering in 2018. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Changemakers Table is a cohort of young Vermonters seeking to drive positive change in...
rk MILES’ Jeremy Baker named VRLDA president
MANCHESTER CENTER, Vt. – The Vermont Retail Lumber Dealers Association (VRLDA) appointed Jeremy Baker, rk MILES’ fleet and safety manager to serve as the next president of their Board of Directors at their Annual Meeting on Sept. 22. On rk MILES’ company blog, Baker says his goal as...
Governor, VDOL, McClure Foundation announce ‘Vermont’s Most Promising Jobs’
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott, the Vermont Department of Labor(link is external) (VDOL) and the McClure Foundation(link is external) announced the release of Vermont’s Most Promising Jobs, a list assembled by VDOL and McClure that includes more than 50 occupations expected to pay above the state median wage of $22.55/hour and have at least 500 openings over the next decade. See lists below.
UVM joins regional collaboration to study climate change resilience for mobile homes
Flood damage at a mobile home community in Vermont following Tropical Storm Irene in 2011. (Photo credit: Courtesy of Dan Baker) Vermont Business Magazine The University of Vermont is part of a new regional collaboration to study the climate-related vulnerabilities of mobile home park communities. With funding announced today(link is external) from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA)’s Climate Adaptation Partnership’s program, the project brings together researchers from the Universities of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine, as well as all three northern New England State Climatologists.
EPA’s clean school bus program delivers $4.3 million for four Vermont school districts
Historic investment from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law headed to all 50 states in effort to transform America’s school bus fleet. Vermont Business Magazine Today, the Biden-Harris Administration announced the Fiscal Year 2022 recipients of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program rebate competition, awarding $4,345,000 from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to four school districts in Vermont. The grants will help school districts purchase 11 clean school buses that will accelerate the transition to zero emissions vehicles and produce cleaner air in and around schools and communities.
DeltaClimeVT seeks entrepreneurs for Energy 2023 cohort
Vermont Business Magazine The DeltaClimeVT climate economy business accelerator is seeking innovative, early-stage, energy companies addressing the decarbonization of buildings, transportation, heating and industrial processes through electrification, biofuels or other renewables. Entrepreneurs will work directly with Vermont utilities to contribute to Vermont’s 90% renewable by 2050 and Burlington’s Net Zero...
Bennington College launches No-Loan Initiative for Vermont residents
Under the new program, eligible Vermont residents can attend Bennington College without student loans. Vermont Business Magazine Bennington College announced today its new “No-Loan Initiative” for Vermont residents. The No-Loan Initiative builds on Bennington’s established merit- and need-based aid programs and its interest in supporting college access and affordability for Vermont residents.
Advisory Council endorses early childhood policy recommendations for 2023
Vermont Business Magazine On October 24, Vermont’s State Advisory Council (SAC) formally endorsed the Policy Recommendations(link is external) of the Vermont Early Childhood State Advisory Council Network for 2023. These recommendations represent the most pressing priorities and challenges identified by early childhood stakeholders and are part of the SAC’s state and federal charge to advise the Governor, Administration, and legislature. The recommendations seek to identify the current gaps and needs in policy, promote and monitor action in strategic areas for the coming year, and move Vermont toward a more equitable early childhood system.
The Next Generation of Morticians Is Mostly Young, Female and 'Called' to the Profession
Assistant funeral director Rachel Currier usually meets her clients for the first time right after a family member or friend has died, so she gets a variety of reactions when she arrives to pick up the deceased. Some people are in shock. Others are in tears. Still others ask what they can do to help.
Vermont boosts low-income heating assistance funding
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - With energy prices continuing to take a bite out of many families’ budgets, Vermont officials are earmarking more funds for low-income heating assistance. Fuel prices are expected to average $4.81 a gallon this winter, nearly double from three years ago, according to the Vermont Fuel...
Washington Examiner
Vermont announces bonus round of state tax credits
(The Center Square) – A bonus round of funding has been added to a Vermont program designed to breathe life into downtowns. The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development says $800,000 in state income tax credits are being made available beginning next year for projects designed to enhance the state’s history while improving building safety at aging historic commercial and community structures.
Vermont Conversation: A couple's journey into the uncharted world of Alzheimer's disease and dementia
Their blog was called Alzheimer’s Canyon, which was Sky Yardley’s term for a place with “no trails, no landmarks, nothing.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Conversation: A couple's journey into the uncharted world of Alzheimer's disease and dementia.
Vermont Covid levels ‘medium’ as hospitals admit 10 Covid patients per day
For the second week in a row, Vermont’s Covid-19 levels were rated “medium,” according to the latest weekly surveillance report from the state Department of Health. Even as case counts fell slightly in the past week, the number of hospital patients newly admitted for Covid in the past week rose to an average of more than 10 per day, the highest level since the surge of the BA.2 subvariant in mid-May.
Bats are on the move
Bat Week takes place Oct. 24-31, aims to raise awareness, conservation. The onset of fall sends Vermont’s bats into motion, which makes it an important time for conservation-minded Vermonters to learn about, and help conserve, our nine native bat species. If you have noticed bats roosting in your attic,...
Heyman: NRB stands in the way of agritourism
By Todd Heyman With the conclusion of Vermont’s first ever agritourism month and the second International Workshop on Agritourism held in Burlington, it’s time to chart a path to grow Vermont agritourism. Unfortunately, the Legislature is already off-course. Rather than pass Rep. Charlie Kimbell’s bill that would have limited Act 250 jurisdiction over small agritourism projects this past session, it assigned the Natural Resources Board authority to develop a report to “support” the industry by recommending appropriate Act 250 regulation.
