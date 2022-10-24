Read full article on original website
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
Ex-PayPal CEO Wants Middle-Income Earners to Reach ‘Nirvana’ With Credit Card Platform
Former PayPal CEO Bill Harris has launched Nirvana Money, a credit card product for middle-income earners as consumers work to keep their heads above water amid inflation. The company combines “the best features of a credit card, a bank account and a gamified rewards program into a single card,” according to a Monday (Oct. 24) news release.
Breaking: PayPal Update Allows Company to Withdraw $2500 From User Accounts For Spreading Misinformation
The controversial business model change is trending, and causing consternation on behalf of patrons and analysts alike. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, BusinessofApps.com, DailyWire.com, and Google.com.
Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is sued for adding $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks that consumer attorney claims is 'deceptive'
Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is being sued in federal court for adding a $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks. Brandee Faria, a Hawaii-based consumer attorney, filed a class action suit against the Denver-based eatery arguing its inflation fee is tacked on to customer's checks in a deceptive manner — hiding the fee between orders.
Bank of America Expands Reporting, Forecasting in AR Matching Solution
Bank of America has added more reporting and new forecasting capabilities to Intelligent Receivables, its accounts receivables (AR) matching solution. With these new capabilities, the solution will provide clients with insights based on historical trends and customer behavior, Bank of America said Monday (Oct. 24) in a press release. “The...
CFPB Says Surprise Overdraft Fees Are Likely Illegal
Getting hit with an unexpected overdraft fee might be annoying, but according to America’s top consumer advocate, it’s probably also illegal. As part of its ongoing campaign against “junk fees,” the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) published guidance Wednesday (Oct. 26) about two such practices it says are “likely unfair and unlawful under existing law.”
Roll Call Online
Lawmakers trip over privacy and security of digital dollar
Lawmakers from both parties say the Federal Reserve needs legislative authority to issue a digital dollar, but the two sides have so far been unable to find a balance between privacy and security that could overcome the partisan divide. The gap also appears to be widening, potentially stopping a digital...
bitcoinist.com
Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Provide 10X Returns: Avalanche, Dogecoin, and Big Eyes Coin
We are now entering autumn, a season where leaves fall, the weather is cold, and the cryptocurrency market is historically performing at its best. Bitcoin (BTC) is an example of this, reaching its all-time high of over $68,000 in November 2021. So, which cryptocurrencies do experts think will perform well this autumn?
Yahoo!
Crypto company Blockchain.com to issue Visa debit card
Visa (V) is opening its payment network to another major crypto firm a day after reporting earnings that topped estimates. This newest card from London and Miami-based Blockchain.com, which will be issued through fintech platform Marqeta (MQ), comes with no fees and allows users to earn 1% back in crypto.
WhatsApp alternatives 2021: Best messaging apps, from Telegram to Signal
WhatsApp is forcing all users to agree to its controversial new privacy policy by 8 February, or else lose access to the app.The move has led many users to seek alternatives, with high-profile figures like Elon Musk and Edward Snowden urging users to switch to more privacy-focussed services.Even WhatsApp’s creators, who sold the app to Facebook in 2014 for $18 billion, have turned their back on the app, with co-founder Brian Acton saying in a 2018 interview: “I sold my users’ privacy for a larger benefit.”Read more: How to leave WhatsApp without losing all your dataThe Facebook-owned app has...
dailyhodl.com
Under-the-Radar Ethereum Competitor Surges 30% in One Week As Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Move in Tight Range
An Ethereum (ETH) competitor is surging more than 33% this week while most of the crypto market remains stagnant. The Casper Network (CSPR) is a proof-of-stake layer one blockchain that aims to bring smart contracts and decentralized apps (DApps) to a global scale. The project’s native token, CSPR, is trading...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Adds Support for Little-Known Altcoin Project – And Delists Four Crypto Assets
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out support for a little-known small-cap altcoin project, while also announcing the delisting of several other coins. Coinbase announced via Twitter that it will be adding support for Wrapped Axelar (WAXL) on the Ethereum (ETH) network when sufficient liquidity conditions are met. Axelar...
ihodl.com
Binance to Back BNB Chain with Off-chain Data
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has launched its own data feed network to back blockchain with off-chain data. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. The new solution called Binance Oracle is expected to help smart contracts process real-world inputs and outputs,...
JPMorgan Sees 'Big Data' Becoming ‘Smart Data' With Help of Super Apps
The digital front door is opening. Lia Cao, managing director and global co-head of corporate and eCommerce sales and solutions at J.P. Morgan Payments, told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster that the super app is coming — and in some cases, is already here. It depends on where you look,...
bitcoinist.com
Nansen Enables Direct Messaging Between Crypto Wallets With This Web3 App
On-chain analytics firm Nansen launched an extended version of their Web3 app, Connect, to everyone with a crypto wallet. The new version of the Web3 app follows a close beta phase launched in June 2022, according to a press release shared with Bitcoinist. In crypto, investors can gain an edge...
cheddar.com
Amazon Deal Could Help Venmo Break Out of Mobile Payments' 'Closed Loop'
In this photo illustration the Venmo logo seen in the background of a silhouetted woman holding a mobile phone. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) On Tuesday Amazon announced that it will soon allow customers to pay for purchases with the mobile payment service Venmo. The option...
CoinTelegraph
Equifax, known for huge data breach, is building a Web3 KYC solution
Credit reporting company Equifax, known for suffering from one of the largest customer data breaches to date, has partnered with blockchain company Oasis Labs to build a Know Your Customer (KYC) solution. Equifax and Oasis said on Oct. 26 that the latter would be building a decentralized identity management and...
Korean Regulators to Probe Stablecoin, Money Laundering Link
In a bid to stop money launderers, South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) is planning a probe into the amount of stablecoins being used on crypto exchanges. According to media reports Monday (Oct. 24), financial authorities in Korea say they consider stablecoins to be extremely susceptible to money laundering. Because of that, the FSC will investigate the number of stablecoins being used on exchanges to determine the threat of money laundering.
Digital Wallets More Popular at Doctor’s Office Than the Mall
Digital Wallets More Popular at Doctor’s Office Than the Mall. Many consumers know they can use digital wallets to pay for their clothing, food and groceries — but how many realize that they can use digital wallets at the doctor’s office?. The answer: quite a lot. A...
Report: CFTC Commissioner Says More Authority Needed to Regulate Crypto
Regulation by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) may be the answer for dealing with the risk associated with cryptocurrency as more traditional financial institutions (FIs) show an interest in crypto, CFTC Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero reportedly told a conference. “Congress can address financial stability risks by providing additional...
