pocketnow.com
Apple’s 9th generation iPad is available for just $269
Apple has announced a couple of new products that will get tons of users excited, as we have received a new entry-level iPad and a new iPad Pro. The new 10th generation iPad comes with a new design, a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, and a $446 price tag, while the Pro models receive a new M2 processor, but they keep the same design and pricing.
iPad vs iPad Pro: Which is best for you in 2022?
Apple currently sells five different iPad models. Two entry-level iPad versions (nine and tenth generations), the iPad mini 6, iPad Air 5, and the recently-announced iPad Pro in two sizes. If you want to discover which iPad is the best choice for you in 2022, fear no more. iPad 9:...
Phone Arena
Who needs an (unreleased) iPad Pro (2022) when the iPad Air (2022) is so deeply discounted?
While most of Amazon's killer October Prime Day deals on many of the best phones money can buy are unsurprisingly no longer available (with or without a Prime subscription), one particularly fine pre-holiday offer on one particularly great tablet seems to have gone away and quickly returned. Even better, you...
Apple confirms the iPhone will switch from Lightning to USB-C
We’ve been talking about the iPhone moving to USB-C connectivity instead of Lightning for years, and the iPhone 15 might be the first model to get the new charging port. It’s not as much Apple’s desire to leave Lighting behind as is pressure from regulators. The European Union has decided to make USB-C the standard battery charging port for various electronic devices, including smartphones like the iPhone.
ZDNet
Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off
Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
TechRadar
Don't buy the new iPad, the 4th-gen iPad Air is way better
On October 18, Apple dropped a trio of new iPads and although the M2-powered iPad Pro was the star of this announcement, the company also introduced a landmark base iPad that bids farewell to the home button and Lightning port. The only thing is, the company did that already, and better, about two years ago.
Best cheap Android tablet 2022
The Android tablet market is somewhat barren for "flagship" tablets, but the budget and the mid-range market are full of great options. Whether you want a tablet for media consumption, or one with some extra "smarts," there's something for everyone. These are our favorite cheap Android tablets.
The best iPad Pro cases with a keyboard and without in 2022
Protect your tablet with one of the best iPad Pro cases, including 2022 iPad Pro 11 and iPad Pro 12.9 cases. The best iPad Pro cases can help to protect your tablet from smudges, spills and scratches – something you definitely want to avoid if you've just invested in one of Apple's most high-end tablets. Many of them can also serve as stands, unlocking more functionality, while the best iPad Pro cases with a keyboard go further, allowing you to turn your tablet into a laptop.
Apple said to be testing multiple Mac Pro configurations including one with 48 CPU cores
In a nutshell: The next version of Apple's high-end Mac Pro is expected to be the first to feature Apple Silicon. Apple insider Mark Gurman believes the Mac Pro could be offered with multiple chip options that are at least two to four times as powerful as the M2 Max and has affectionately dubbed them the M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme. These chips are said to feature 24 and 48 CPU cores, respectively, alongside 76 and 152 graphics cores, and up to 256 gigabytes of system memory.
Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) review: Pretty and powerful
The new iPad Pro keeps the same design, but adds considerably more power. Stan HoraczekThe new iPad Pro adds a super-powerful M2 chip to an already-excellent body.
TechRadar
5 things I need from the next iPad Pro to realise my artistic dreams
The iPad Pro has been an exciting development for graphic artists, granting a killer combination of responsiveness, exceptional screen quality and portability. For artists wanting to draw on the move, it really is a no-brainer – plus, from entertainment to emails, there’s plenty more beyond drawing the iPad Pro is capable of.
iPadOS 16 and MacOS release: Apple releases controversial new software for iPad
Apple has released its controversial new iPad update, iPadOS 16, as well as a major new version of MacOS.Both updates bring Apple’s devices in line with the iPhone, which received its own iOS 16 update last month. It means that they all have new features such as the ability to edit messages after sending them, improvements to the Mail and Photos apps, changes to the lock screen, and more.But it is a new feature that has proven by far the most controversial of Apple’s 2022 updates. A new tool, named Stage Manager, aims to make it easier to multitask and...
Cult of Mac
Developer shows Mac Pro is not Apple’s only ‘cheese grater’ [Setups]
The Mac Pro of recent vintage is famously compared to a cheese grater because of the holes in its casing’s design that look like a huge version of the kitchen tool. But did you know it’s not the only high-end product Apple makes that follows that design?. Today’s...
Cult of Mac
How to share an iCloud Photo Library
After a weekend getaway or vacation, my wife and I inevitably take half an hour when we get home to share our pictures back and forth. With iOS 16, that is no more. You can finally enable a shared iCloud Photo Library — and it’s really straightforward. With...
iPad Pro 12.9 M2 review: the best just got better
With an M2 processor inside, the iPad Pro is powerful enough for serious video editing. This is more than just a tablet
Cult of Mac
Apple already hard at work on iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, macOS 13.1
Major updates for all Apple operating systems just reached users on Monday, but Apple is already looking ahead to the next versions. The initial betas of iOS 16.2, macOS 13.1 Ventura, iPadOS 16.2 and watchOS 9.2 were all seeded to developers the next day. These will bring new features and...
Apple Insider
macOS Ventura with Stage Manager, Continuity Camera & more now available
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has officially released macOS Ventura, which brings new features and improvements like Stage Manager and the ability to use your iPhone as a webcam. First announced at the company's WWDC 2022 keynote event...
Engadget
The new iPad Pro is ludicrously fast (just like last year's model)
Evaluating the new iPad Pro is a simpler task than the basic iPad that Apple announced alongside it last week. That iPad has been completely redesigned. But the 2022 iPad Pro is a minor iteration of the model released in early 2021, which was powered by the M1 chip. Now, with M2 Macs out in the wild, Apple decided its best tablet needed one, too.
The Verge
Samsung’s 32-inch M8 4K smart monitor with built-in streaming apps is $170 off
It’s a pretty good day for deals on Samsung displays (and other deals, too). Starting off, the Samsung 32-inch M8 Smart Monitor is on sale for $529.99 in white at Amazon and Best Buy or in any of its four airy colors direct from Samsung. This $170 discount is around the best price you can get for this unique monitor. It may not be the outright best at any one thing, but its 4K resolution and long list of features make it a convenient display for combining work and play on one screen. It’s kind of ideal for apartment living, where you may not have the room for a big TV and a monitor, especially if you work remotely and find yourself using your laptop for everything from Slack to Netflix.
New MacBook Pro’s M2 Max chip details leak ahead of launch
After Apple’s new iPad announcements last week, there’s only one other type of product that should get a refresh this year. The MacBook Pro is looking at product refreshes for the 14-inch and 16-inch versions featuring the unreleased M2 Pro and M2 Max System-on-Chip (SoC). The M2 Pro...
