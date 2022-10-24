Former Colts coach Chuck Pagano joined The 33rd Team to talk about the Colts decision to bench quarterback Matt Ryan for Sam Ehlinger. “He's really struggled, and they've struggled especially on the offensive side,” he said of Ryan. “There was so much promise and electricity around that team and that roster coming into this year after they moved on from Carson (Wentz) a year ago and brought Matt in there. So much hope. You feel for that organization, feel for that team, that locker room and those fans there. Now, what's the rest of this year gonna look like? It's almost like a waste.”

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO