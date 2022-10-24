Read full article on original website
'We did not hold up our end of the bargain': Colts' Reich on replacing Ryan with Ehlinger
INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts are making an enormous change at the quarterback position, cutting their losses on veteran Matt Ryan after just seven starts and turning the job over to second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger, a move that signals a monumental shift in the direction for the franchise. For the past four years, ever...
Chuck Pagano on Colts benching Matt Ryan, promoting Sam Ehlinger: 'Almost like a waste'
Former Colts coach Chuck Pagano joined The 33rd Team to talk about the Colts decision to bench quarterback Matt Ryan for Sam Ehlinger. “He's really struggled, and they've struggled especially on the offensive side,” he said of Ryan. “There was so much promise and electricity around that team and that roster coming into this year after they moved on from Carson (Wentz) a year ago and brought Matt in there. So much hope. You feel for that organization, feel for that team, that locker room and those fans there. Now, what's the rest of this year gonna look like? It's almost like a waste.”
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
NFL scouts drop eye-opening Matt Ryan observation after Colts’ Week 7 loss vs. Titans
Father Time is truly undefeated. No matter how good you are, no matter how well you take care of your body, your age will eventually catch up to you. Most NFL players’ careers do not age well, as their bodies can’t keep up with the level of play required. This is exactly what NFL scouts are seeing in Indianapolis Colts QB Matt Ryan.
Colts quarterback options in 2023 include NFL Draft, free agency
The Indianapolis Colts have made a bold move at quarterback, replacing the injured Matt Ryan with 2021 sixth-round draft pick Sam Ehlinger at QB1, with Nick Foles moving to the backup role. That prompts a lot of questions about what the Colts will do for 2023: Stay with the current...
Texans vs. Titans Wednesday injury report: WR Nico Collins did not practice
The Houston Texans released their first injury report Wednesday ahead of their Week 8 encounter with the Tennessee Titans Sunday at 3:05 p.m. Central Time at Nissan Stadium. Receiver Nico Collins (groin) and defensive tackle Maliek Collins (chest) did not practice. Veterans Brandin Cooks and Jerry Hughes similarly did not practice, though it was related to rest.
Packers ‘should consider staying home’ vs. Bills (Week 8 power rankings)
The Buffalo Bills are coming off of their bye week. Under Sean McDermott, that means the Bills should come ready to play. Since being named Bills head coach in 2017, Buffalo is undefeated coming off of the bye with wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins (2019 and 2021) and Los Angeles Chargers. That’s good news for the Bills and bad news for the Green Bay Packers, a team that has never defeated Buffalo in Western New York.
Tennessee Titans Are Signing Veteran Wide Receiver Off Chiefs' Practice Squad
Chris Conley's tour of the AFC continues. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Tennessee Titans are signing Conley off the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad on Tuesday. That means Conley, a former third-round draft pick by the Chiefs in 2015, will play for a third different AFC ...
Look: Renderings Of Tennessee Titans' New $2 Billion Stadium Revealed
The Tennessee Titans have called Nissan Stadium their home since 1999. However, after new renderings of a $2.1 billion stadium in Nashville were released today, some speculation ensued on a potential Titans' move away from their home field of more than two decades. "NEW: A first look at ...
Bills CB Tre’Davious White will not return this week against Packers
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White is not ready to return to the Bills defense for Sunday night’s game against the Packers, coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday before the team’s practice in Orchard Park. White, who is recovering from a left knee injury sustained last Thanksgiving, returned to practice two weeks ago […]
Titans linebacker Bud Dupree credits Tennessee win streak: 'Goons on the team and a goon head coach'
Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree discussed the team's win streak Tuesday. After defeating the Indianapolis Colts 19-10 at home Sunday, the Titans have earned four consecutive wins since losing to the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, and sit atop the AFC South. Dupree discussed the team's success with reporters...
