Asim Chaudhry: ‘Rishi Sunak’s wealth is bordering on obscene. He will never be able to empathise with the average British citizen’

By Ellie Harrison
 2 days ago

Asim Chaudhry has spoken out against the Tories and Rishi Sunak in an exclusive interview with The Independent.

Reacting to the news of Sunak becoming the UK’s third prime minister in three months on Monday (24 October), the People Just Do Nothing star said that the former chancellor “won by default because no one else was competent”.

Sunak’s triumph was announced after Boris Johnson quit the Tory leadership race on Sunday night (23 October) and Penny Mordaunt dropped out minutes before the deadline to go on the ballot on Monday.

Speaking about why he doesn’t believe that the country’s first Asian prime minister represents him, Chaudhry said: “When Obama became president it was a historic moment because people around the world believed anything was possible. The difference here is that Obama was unashamedly himself and proud of his culture, championed it, represented his people.

“The establishment had to change for him, with Rishi it feels as if he’s had to change for the establishment. This isn’t representation, this is Rishi winning by default after no one else was competent.”

On whether he believes Sunak, whose net worth is valued at £730m, is too rich to be PM, Chaudhry joked: “Is net worth relevant? I mean, Donald Trump started with nothing, just a small loan of $10m from his father and that situation turned out just fine!

“In all seriousness, a man with that much wealth will never be able to relate or empathise with the average British citizen. Rishi’s wealth is bordering on obscene and further proves how his priorities will always be capitalistic in nature. Cash rules everything around him and not in a cool Wu-Tang kind of way.”

Read more about Chaudhry’s stance on the Conservative government, and about how his comedy creation Chabuddy G is based on his father, in our interview with him from earlier this year.

The actor also backed The Independent ’s campaign for a general election.

Chaudhry’s new comments come as Stephen Fry quipped that Wikipedia editors “must be exhausted” after the recent weeks of chaos in British politics.

Last night (23 October), BBC News presenter Martine Croxall giggled about news of Johnson pulling out of the race live on air , while presenting The Papers , and said it made her feel “gleeful”. She has been taken off air while the corporation looks into complaints of impartiality.

Sunak said he was “humbled and honoured” to take over from Liz Truss as prime minister, in his first public address since taking the Tory leadership.

Speaking ahead of his formal appointment by King Charles – which could take place as soon as tomorrow – Sunak said: “It is the greatest privilege of my life to be able to serve the party I love and to give back to the country I owe so much to.”

The Independent

