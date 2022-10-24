ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Restaurant Serves The Best Burger In Ohio

By Logan DeLoye
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Burgers are a popular food choice among many Americans, and you can find them almost anywhere you travel to. This classic cuisine is popularly enjoyed with cheese, bacon, and other garnishes such as onions, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and various condiments. Wether you prefer to enjoy a hearty burger at a fine dining establishment with truffle sauce, wagyu beef, and a side salad, or pick up a quick burger and fries from your favorite fast food joint in town, there is one restaurant in Ohio that serves this American delicacy better than the rest.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That , the best burger in all of Ohio is served at Flavor 91 Bistro located in Whitehall. Eat This Not That recommended trying the Ace Burger. What makes the Ace Burger so special you ask? This particular burger is created with only the freshest local ingredients including farmers market red onion, lettuce, and grass-fed beef.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best burger in the entire state :

"With a menu featuring fresh and local ingredients, Flavor 91 Bistro is the place to be for Whitehall dwellers. Juicy and flavorful, this burger could stand up to any competitor."

Comments / 1

