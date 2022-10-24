ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

'Figured Out': Raiders Crack Texans' Code Late for Massive 4th Quarter

By Grant Afseth
TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ahsG6_0ikng1Nk00

The Las Vegas Raiders felt they figured out the Houston Texans in some key ways to pull off a 21-point fourth quarter en route to victory.

The Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) got off to a slow start in their 38-20 win over the Houston Texans (1-4-1), but ultimately, an unraveling unfolded late that changed the outcome of the game.

Josh Jacobs was instrumental in the Raiders' efforts as he rushed for a total of 143 yards with three second-half touchdowns. Whatever Las Vegas attempted to accomplish in the ground game, the Texans' defense had no answer.

“I think it’s more of a credit to the offensive line,” Jacobs said. “I come back to them all the time because I feel like it’s the first time in a long time where I’ve had four to five yards without being touched by anybody. They’re making it pretty easy on me, and I’m gonna make sure I take care of them for sure.”

The Raiders ultimately had to use sharp execution in the fourth quarter to overcome a three-point deficit. Las Vegas not only did that but they managed to to use 21 fourth-quarter points to win by an 18-point margin. There was a sense of

“We expected the game to come down to the fourth quarter,” Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said. “It’s all them — the players win the game. They settled down, they got into the flow of the game, they understood how Houston was playing us and they made the plays.”

For the Texans, there was strong execution offensively through three quarters with a season-high 404 yards and 20 points on the board. Houston sees it as a sign for what they could achieve on a more regular basis, but there was a significant lack of defensive execution in the second half.

“Offensively we saw signs of what we can be,” Texans coach Lovie Smith said. “Defensively we just didn’t play well enough, kind of simple as that. I thought first half-wise we were in pretty good shape, but second half we didn’t do what we needed to.”

Before the Texans can re-emerge as a winning organization, greater consistency will be required. Rarely has there been quality execution on both sides of the football within the same game this season.

The Texans return to action with a Week 8 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
ClutchPoints

Jets’ Elijah Moore saga takes big twist after Breece Hall injury

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore has been away from the team for the past week after he requested a trade from the organization. Unhappy with his role in the offense, Moore was seeking a move away in order to find a better opportunity. After being inactive in Week 7 while the Jets picked up their fifth win of the year over the Denver Broncos, Moore has reportedly returned to the facility and will be activated for Week 8, according to Rich Cimini.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Quarterback Carousel: The death of the Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have made a name for themselves by employing a quarterback carousel. Colts fans received some significant news regarding their quarterback situation. Head Coach Frank Reich said Sam Ehlinger will be the Colt’s quarterback moving forward. Reich’s announcement comes after Indy’s 16-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Matt Ryan injured his shoulder in the loss which will shut him down for the rest of the season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 8: How to bet Titans-Texans, pick

The Tennessee Titans square off against the Houston Texans in a Week 8 showdown. The Titans are coming off a 19-10 victory against the Indianapolis Colts, while the Texans are reeling from a 38-20 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Source: Texans’ Tavierre Thomas set to return to practice

HOUSTON – Texans nickel back and special teams ace Tavierre Thomas is expected to return to practice with the team launching his 21-day window to be activated from injured reserve-designated for return, according to a league source. Usually, the Texans have players practice for a week or so before...
HOUSTON, TX
The Ringer

The Colts’ Rent-A-QB Era Is Over

The Indianapolis Colts had a brilliant concept: What if they didn’t have to do the whole “quarterback development” thing? What if they could fast-forward through the trial and error (lots of errors) of scouting and developing young QBs, avoiding the possibility of draft busts? What if they could have quality QBs without having to wait for them to grow up? By acquiring veteran passers with an established history of success, the Colts figured they could compete year in and year out, skipping over some of the ugliest eras of struggling NFL franchises.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
TexansDaily

TexansDaily

Houston, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

TexansDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Houston Texans

Comments / 0

Community Policy