ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Surprising study shows cities with highest homicide rate increases

By Joshua Eferighe, Nexstar Media Wire
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24CLut_0iknfx5U00

( NewsNation ) — Crime has remained a significant issue in the minds of voters since the beginning of the year. It’s why President Joe Biden addressed the issue in his State of the Union address in March and why it’s ranked as one of the most popular topics on a NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll earlier this month .

And for good reason: According to an October report from WalletHub released Thursday , homicide rates have risen by an average of nearly 10% in 50 of the most populous U.S. cities between the third quarter of 2021 and Q3 of 2022, and they are still rising.

Data: Albuquerque seeing more double homicides in 2022 than last year

It’s something Republicans have attempted to use to their advantage by airing an estimated 53,000 commercials on crime , up from the 29,000 crime ads they aired in August, according to AdImpact.

WalletHub ranked the cities with the highest increase in homicide rates, comparing per capita homicide data from the largest U.S. cities in Q3 2022 to the same figures for Q3 2021 and Q3 2020.

While cities such as Chicago , New York and Los Angeles often receive the brunt of the national glare when discussing crime, the study shows crime has risen in cities beyond the country’s very largest metropolitan areas.

Cities with the highest increase in homicide rates

  1. Kansas City, Missouri
  2. Detroit
  3. St. Louis
  4. New Orleans
  5. Milwaukee
  6. Albuquerque, New Mexico
  7. Philadelphia
  8. Norfolk, Virginia
  9. Nashville, Tennessee
  10. Oakland, California

The report also found that blue cities have a higher homicide rate increase than red cities.

View the full report and your city’s rank here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Trial begins for man accused of killing his aunt

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Jury selection began Tuesday for the trial of Craig Smith, the man accused of murdering his elderly aunt. 86-year-old Josephina Ortega was found asphyxiated inside her home, with her hands zip-tied behind her back in 2017. Ortega’s nephew, Craig Smith and his girlfriend Evonne Jaramillo were charged with the murder after police […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Terry Mansfield

The Safest Cities in America

America is a big country with variations from city to city. And when it comes to safety, some cities are better than others. Flag of Honolulu, Hawaii.Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay.
CNBC

A 'catastrophe' is coming for the economy, but it's not recession or inflation, says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
KRQE News 13

Acoma woman charged with slashing man’s neck in Grants

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Grants Police Department said they found a man with his neck slashed at the Riverwalk Amphitheater Sunday night. A witness told officers that Roxanne Lewis was eating with the man and when he said he did not want to be with her, Lewis became upset and cut the man with a knife. […]
GRANTS, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy