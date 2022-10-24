ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Dad charged with murder of daughter who went missing in 2019

By Emily Shapiro
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

The father of Harmony Montgomery, a little girl who disappeared in 2019, was arrested on Monday for her murder, New Hampshire officials said.

Adam Montgomery, 32, is charged with second-degree murder, tampering with a witness, falsifying evidence and abuse of a corpse, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella announced at a news conference Monday.

Prosecutors allege Adam Montgomery repeatedly hit his daughter in the head on or about Dec. 7, 2019. The tampering with a witness charge is for allegedly pressuring his wife to give false information, prosecutors said.

Manchester Police Department via AP, FILE - PHOTO: This undated booking photo provided by the Manchester Police Department shows Adam Montgomery, of Manchester, N.H.

This August, authorities announced they had determined Harmony had been murdered in Manchester in early December 2019.

Harmony's remains have not been found. She would be 8 years old if alive today.

Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg became choked up when talking about Harmony at Monday's news conference.

MORE: Girl missing since 2019 was murdered in New Hampshire, remains not found: Police

In honor of Harmony -- an "innocent and defenseless child" -- the chief said he wanted to encourage people "to do something nice for a child today."

"Give him or her a hug, some special words of encouragement," he said.

Charles Krupa/AP, FILE - PHOTO: A "missing child" poster for Harmony Montgomery hangs on a post in Manchester, N.H., May 5, 2022.

Formella called the arrest a "major step," but said more work must be done.

Harmony's case dates back to 2019, when a Massachusetts court ordered Harmony be sent to live with her father and stepmother in New Hampshire, according to a state report released in February.

Harmony's mother, Crystal Sorey, said the last time she saw Harmony was via FaceTime in spring 2019, officials said.

In July 2019, an anonymous call was made to New Hampshire’s Division for Children, Youth and Families alleging that in a visit a week earlier, he or she saw Harmony "had a black eye that Adam Montgomery admitted to causing," the report said. The same day as the anonymous call, a case worker visited and didn’t see a black eye on Harmony, the report said.

One week later, that same case worker noted a red mark and faded bruising under Harmony’s eyelid, and both Harmony and her dad told the worker the mark was from being hit by a toy while playing, the report said.

In following visits to the home, "the children appeared happy and healthy," the report said. In the last visit, in October 2019, case workers found the abuse allegations unfounded but added, "the situation was scored high risk for future child welfare involvement pursuant to the Risk Assessment tool citing the history of substance use, prior family history with child protection, and economic challenges," according to the report.

In January 2020, Adam Montgomery told the child protective services worker that Harmony had been living in Massachusetts with her mother since Thanksgiving 2019, the report said. The worker left a voicemail with Sorey to confirm Harmony lived there, but never heard back, the report said.

Kathy Mccormack/AP, FILE - PHOTO: Adam Montgomery, father of missing and presumed dead child Harmony Montgomery, listens during a hearing in Manchester, N.H., Sept. 28, 2022.

In September 2021, someone close to Harmony’s mother contacted the Division for Children, Youth and Families with concerns, and the agency determined Harmony had never been registered for school in Manchester, the report said.

The Division for Children, Youth and Families then searched for Adam and Kayla Montgomery.

When police found Adam Montgomery in December 2021, he gave the authorities "contradictory and unconvincing explanations of Harmony’s whereabouts," the report said. Adam Montgomery allegedly told police Harmony's mother had picked her up, even though Kayla Montgomery told police that Adam Montgomery told her he drove Harmony back to her mother on the day after Thanksgiving 2019, according to the report.

Adam Montgomery is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday, Formella said.

Authorities urge anyone with information on Harmony's death or the location of her remains to call or text the case's tip line at 603-203-6060.

Comments / 37

Donna Coleman
2d ago

Seems to me poor little Harmony had no one that was supposed to be protective of her protective at all. Why was she removed from her mothers? Then it states in this article in 2020 the father told the child protection agency that Harmony went with mom on Thanksgiving? Well she doesn’t have custody so why didn’t he file a complaint for non compliance of a court order to return Harmony after a visit? Then he calls protective services and they claim they couldn’t reach mom? Still , nothing became a concern until now a year or more later someone complains about Harmony not being in school? The entire story never has been anything but inconsistent and her whereabouts were ignored for too long before the police were even notified. Seems everyone in her life failed her! Rip Harmony🕊

Lynn Branson
3d ago

The whole child custody system and judicial system that oversees cases, needs a serious overhaul, including ignorant judges!

Amanda Lynn
2d ago

Dcf - taking kids that don’t need to be taken and ignoring the ones that do need to be taken. They saw a black eye, dad admitted to doing it and they didn’t remove the child smh whoever oversaw that case needs to be in trouble too

