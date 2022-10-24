Rasmus Dahlin named best player in NHL for last week

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) – Rasmus Dahlin's NHL record-breaking start has earned him league honors for this past week's performance. He has been named the NHL's "First Star of the Week" for the week ending Oct. 23.

The Buffalo Sabres defenseman has broken the NHL record for consecutive games starting the season with a goal for defensemen with five.

In three games last week, Dahlin had three goals and two assists for five points. Overall, Dahlin is tied with Connor McDavid for fifth in the NHL in goals. Dahlin has eight points in five games, which makes him the league’s top scoring defenseman.

Dahlin is averaging 24:26 of ice-time per game, and his plus-8 is tied for the league lead.

Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk is the "Second Star of the Week", as he had three goals and four assists for seven points in three games.

New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood earned the "Third Star of the Week" honor with a 3-0-0 recrord, a 1.33 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage.

The Sabres are practicing in Seattle on Monday, as they get ready for their Tuesday night matchup against the Kraken.