Strong storms flip trucks, damage buildings after Texas tornado warning
At least two residences reportedly had parts of their roofs ripped off.
CBS Austin
Popular Texas restaurant destroyed in fire
HILL COUNTRY, Texas (WOAI) — The beloved Hillbillyz of Texas restaurant was destroyed by a major fire on Tuesday, according to fire crews. Hillbillyz is located just 17 miles outside of Boerne. Several departments, including firefighters from Kendalia, Sisterdale, Bergheim, Boerne, and Waring were called to battle the blaze.
mycanyonlake.com
WRR Says No to Deer Corn, Warns Public Not to ‘Help’ Wildlife as Temperatures Fall
Injured and sick wildlife are the reason Wildlife Rescue & Rehabilitation’s (WRR) 24-hour hotline exists. The Kendalia rescue is the authoritative source for people in unincorporated Comal County who panic when they see an animal in need and don’t know where to turn or how to help. Lynn...
Here's where to find the best chicken fried steak in San Antonio
Brown or cream gravy?
mycanyonlake.com
Tickets Still Available for Yoga in the Gorge November Classes
Tickets are still available for Yoga in the Gorge’s Nov. 13 and Nov. 20 classes. Kelly Beck and instructors from The Village Studio will lead participants in a 45-minute class. The $5 registration fee includes a self-guided hike along Canyon Lake Gorge’s Overlook Trail, managed by the Guadalupe-Blanco River...
Storm causes power outages and damage throughout Central Texas
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings plagued Central Texas late Oct. 24, causing damages and power outages. KCEN received footage from sources in Copperas Cove, Moffat, Kempner and Temple showing large-sized hail falling in huge quantities. Incredibly strong winds were also reported, causing damages in places...
KXAN
First Warning: Another severe storm threat expected early Friday
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following an EF-1 tornado touchdown just south of Jarrell Monday night, another risk of severe weather is coming to Central Texas before the work week is over. While spring is our main severe weather season, October is our secondary and is often a stormy month. We...
CBS Austin
U.S. Marshals Searching For Woman Wanted on Drug Charges
AUSTIN, Texas — Rose Baker, 43, was arrested in Del Rio, TX in 2020 on a charge of dangerous drugs. Shortly after her release - she tested positive for meth and hasn't been seen since. U.S. Marshals have every reason to believe she's now in the Central Texas area.
South Texas resident $2 million richer after Mega Millions lottery win
While everyone is flocking back to their favorite lottery retailer for another shot at the massive Powerball jackpot, there's some celebration going on down in South Texas.
mycanyonlake.com
Close to 20,000 Comal Residents Showed Up at the Polls During First Four Days of Early Voting
Some 4,232 people voted Thursday. Mail-in ballots received totaled 269. Friday’s numbers are not available. Early voting continues this weekend. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Early voting continues every day through Nov. 4. County Elections Office, 396 N....
50-year-old man shot while driving on Loop 360 and US 183
AUSTIN, Texas — A 50-year-old man was shot in the chest while driving on Loop 360 and US 183 at around 2 a.m. Friday. Multiple shots were fired at the man and his two passengers, according to the Austin Police Department. The man was transported to a hospital. Police...
mycanyonlake.com
Spring Branch Man Arrested Again for Trafficking a Second Juvenile Victim
A 58-year-old Spring Branch man arrested Friday by New Braunfels police for sex trafficking a juvenile victim was arrested again today by U.S. Marshals for allegedly sex trafficking a second teen. Marc Stephen Jamison was arrested without incident at a gas station in the 1800 block of State Highway 46...
fox7austin.com
Missing Lakeway 15-year-old girl found safe
LAKEWAY, Texas - Lakeway police have found a missing 15-year-old girl. Police said Gracie Robinson, 15, was found and is safe and healthy. Gracie's mother was notified by police. Originally, Gracie was last seen getting out of an unknown car between 10:30-11 p.m. on Oct. 19. Lakeway police, Bee Cave...
KSAT 12
Couple accused of charging Helotes residents for contract work but not showing up for the job
SAN ANTONIO – A couple has been arrested for charging Helotes residents for contract work but not showing up to finish the job. Bexar County Jail records show Rodolfo Covarrubias, 40, and Jessica Monica Ramirez, 42, have each been charged with theft between $100 and $750, theft between $100 and $750-elderly, and theft between $2,500 and $3,000-elderly.
KSAT 12
No, you don’t need your voter registration card to vote in Texas, but you do need a photo ID
Get more election news, key dates on KSAT’s Vote 2022 page. Early voting is underway for the general, special, charter and bond election on Nov. 8. Tens of thousands of the 1.2 million registered voters in Bexar County have already cast their votes, and some are expressing confusion about why they weren’t required to show their voter registration card.
These three roads are the deadliest in Texas
Sadly on average, 11 people die daily due to crashing on a Texan road. There hasn't been a day in over 21 years without at least one fatality. Many of these are entirely avoidable, as 25% of fatal accidents were drunk driving-related.
'He's just mutilated': Erik Cantu's family provides update on teen's health
Crump said they will look hard into the San Antonio police hiring process.
Good News Network
Texas Trucker is Named ‘Highway Angel’ for Stopping to Rescue a Police Officer Pinned in Vehicle
Truck driver Gary Wilburn was named a Highway Angel for offering aid to an injured Arkansas state trooper who was pinned inside his vehicle after a serious crash. The Truckload Carriers Association bestowed the honor and shared the ‘incredible story.’. On the afternoon of October 4, near Forrest City,...
KSAT 12
Off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy arrested on family violence charge
SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested Monday morning for assault after a violent argument with her boyfriend at their home, BCSO confirmed. According to Bexar County Sheriff’s Office officials, 29-year-old Angelica Flores got into a verbal argument with her boyfriend, which then became physical when Flores allegedly struck her boyfriend in the face with her elbow.
A Texas Man Snuck Alcohol Into A Music Festival & People Think His Method Is 'Brilliant'
As thousands of music lovers pack into Zilker Metropolitan Park in Austin, TX for the Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival for two weekends in October, some people think up clever ways to bend the rules for certain things. This is the case of a Texas TikTok user who sneaked alcohol into the event.
