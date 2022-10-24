Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major Accident Closes I-395 Northbound in KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo Díaz
The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'Camilo DíazWorcester, MA
Don't Miss This Seminar That Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Related
Valley Breeze
Catherine A. Clarke – Cumberland
Catherine A. Clarke, 67, formerly of Cumberland, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022, in the Silver Creek Manor, Bristol. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Charles Andre and Therese (Houde) Viau. She resided in Coventry for the past year, previously residing in Cumberland for most of her life.
Valley Breeze
WHS Class of 1962 will reunite Nov. 5
WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket High School Class of 1962 will hold its 60-year reunion on Saturday, Nov. 5, from noon to 4 p.m., at La Familia Restaurant, 1666 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. The event will include a buffet lunch, cash bar and group photo. The cost is $45.
Valley Breeze
Richard F. Bourgery – Blackstone
Richard F. Bourgery, 82, of Blackstone, Mass., died Thursday, October 20, 2022, in Milford Regional Medical Center. He was the husband of Sandra (Worrall) Bourgery, whom he married on Aug. 7, 1965. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Albert and Mary (Woods) Bourgery.
Valley Breeze
Studley, St. Ann volunteers honored for service
WOONSOCKET – Every year, the Vocational Service Award is presented to an individual, business, or a member of the Woonsocket Rotary who exemplifies outstanding commitment to his or her business and profession over a significant number of years, leaving a lasting improvement on the community they have served. Jeff...
Valley Breeze
Jordan: Keep spreading the Halloween spirit
Awesome article regarding the Cumberland man and his display. Great to see the Halloween spirit expressed through decorating. Hopefully my Halloween spirit rubs off on my neighbors and we get more people visiting on Halloween. By the way, my mom is a big fan of The Valley Breeze. Thank you to all of you!
Valley Breeze
William R. Lowe Jr. – Cumberland
William R. Lowe Jr., 75, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Rhode Island Hospital, Providence. He was the husband of Nancy (LeBrun) Lowe. They have been married for the past 53 years. Born in Needham, Mass., he was the son of the late William R. Lowe Sr., and Elena ( Miele) Lowe. Bill resided in Cumberland for the past 45 years, previously residing in Boston.
Valley Breeze
CHS Class of 1987 reunion Nov. 25
CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland High School Class of 1987 will celebrate its 35th class reunion on Friday, Nov. 25, at The Last Resort, 325 Farnum Pike, Smithfield, from 7 to midnight. Cost to attend is $20 per person. No tickets will be sold at the door. Tickets can be...
Valley Breeze
Macksoud: Lincoln is fortunate to have Russo and Ogni
I would like to give my highest endorsement of District 1 Councilman Arthur “TJ” Russo Jr. and District 2 Councilman Bruce Ogni. It has been my distinct honor and privilege to work with these gentlemen for quite a few years, and I hope to be able to continue to work with them in 2023 and 2024.
Valley Breeze
Adopt-a-spot program may be coming to Lincoln
LINCOLN – The Lincoln Conservation Commission is looking to launch an adopt-a-spot program, where local businesses and families can care for a designated piece of land in town. Commission Chairperson Stephanie Santos said the board has been stepping up its litter cleanup efforts in recent years, and in doing...
Valley Breeze
See Tommy James and The Shondells at the Stadium
WOONSOCKET – Tommy James and The Shondells return to the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, on Friday, Nov. 4, at 8 p.m. The music of Tommy James & The Shondells includes hits “Hanky Panky,” “Mony Mony,” “I Think We’re Alone Now,” “Crimson and Clover,” “Crystal Blue Persuasion,” and more.
Valley Breeze
Andre J. Bilodeau – North Smithfield
Andre J. Bilodeau, 85, of Tall Timber Trail, North Smithfield, died Oct. 21, 2022, at Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket. He was the longtime partner of Pat Gignac. Born in Uxbridge, Mass., he was the son of the late Louis J. and Julia (Juneau) Bilodeau.
Valley Breeze
New Sensory Play Program at Lincoln Library starts Nov. 1
LINCOLN – Beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road, will be offering a new program for children ages 0-5 and their caregivers in the Children's Program Room on Tuesday mornings from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and visit centers for sensory play. Each...
johnstonsunrise.net
A classic case of generous giving in Johnston
There was a classic case of generous giving last week inside SCD Sales & Liquidation, located next to Northeast Auto Body at 807 Hartford Ave. in Johnston. It also came from a man — Steven Day — who takes pride in helping the community help others. “Johnston has...
Valley Breeze
Cumberland woman makes it a habit to clean along reservoir
CUMBERLAND – Town resident Kelley Gardener spends her daily walks with her dogs along the Arnold Mills Reservoir cleaning up many bags’ worth of trash from the edges of the water. “This is somebody’s drinking water,” Gardener says, while scanning the brush during a walk last week....
johnstonsunrise.net
Did Johnston man ever unearth all the buried loot?
James Monroe Eddy of Johnston wasn't going to tell anyone his secret. But, once he did, word spread like wildfire. He had unearthed pirate treasure. Born in Glocester on April 25, 1831 to Amasa and Mary (Owen) Eddy, James went on to own several hotels; the Elm House Hotel in Johnston and the Hotel Bon Vivant in Pawtucket among them. He was known as being an excellent innkeeper who went to great lengths to please his patrons. Fish and game dinners were served at any hour of the day or night and parties were entertained in high-class manner.
ABC6.com
Providence gets a ‘lovely’ addition with new bridal shop
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence got a new “lovely” addition on Wednesday. Lovely Bride opened its 20th location in the city. The bridal shop on Eddy St. features many dresses, a lot from small designers. Katie Wadhams is the owner of Lovely Bride in Rochester, N.Y., and...
Valley Breeze
Johnston defends her reputation
I am a lifelong resident, homeowner, taxpayer and 28-year employee. I currently serve as Woonsocket’s deputy finance director/controller. I have given a lifetime of service to my community, currently on the Autumnfest Committee. Public service is not glamorous, but I have committed to the city due to my love...
Valley Breeze
Harris Library announces programs
WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Harris Public Library, 303 Clinton St., announces the following programs. • Mindful Movements: Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 6 to 7 p.m. The class includes stretching, dancing, and a little bit of yoga. The class is designed for older individuals. No registration needed.
Valley Breeze
Trashion Show supports Beauties for a Cause this Sunday at Diamond Hill Park
CUMBERLAND – Mikala Joly, Miss Rhode Island Earth 2021, will bring the Trashion Show to benefit Beauties for a Cause to the ski lodge at Diamond Hill Park, 4097 Diamond Hill Road, this Sunday, Oct. 30, from noon to 3 p.m. Join in for an afternoon of environmental advocacy...
Valley Breeze
Laliberte honors late father with 'La Survivance' at Stadium
WOONSOCKET – Nicole Laliberte was 3 years old when she told her mother she wanted to be a ballerina. She hasn’t stopped dancing since. It has now been 18 years since she put on her original production of what will now be performed as “La Survivance: An Evening Celebrating French Canadian Heritage” at The Stadium Theatre on Oct. 30. It was back in 2003 at the University of North Carolina Greensboro where she took a total of seven months to put together the first performance from research including a combination of books, archives, photos, videos, and hours of recorded interviews with her parents, Roger and Claudette, about their French Canadian heritage. The original title of the piece was called “Chère Mémère,” or “Dear Grandmother.”
Comments / 0