This was Sen. Mike Lee’s vision for Vernal, Utah, announced during a town hall meeting I attended in St. George shortly after he took office. More oil and gas extraction in Utah seemed to be his chosen theme of the evening. Probably not the best choice since roaming through the audience holding a microphone for people to ask questions was his chief of staff at the time, Spencer Stokes, an energy lobbyist. There was no mention of alternative energy sources, climate change or extraction’s effects on Uintah County residents’ health.

UTAH STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO