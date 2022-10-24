Read full article on original website
Utah leaders respond after husband of Nancy Pelosi attacked in home
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah leaders responded after Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was attacked in his own home in San Fransisco Friday morning. A spokesperson said Paul Pelosi was taken to the hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery. The assailant...
Guest opinion: Utahns deserve better decision-making by congressmen
This was Sen. Mike Lee’s vision for Vernal, Utah, announced during a town hall meeting I attended in St. George shortly after he took office. More oil and gas extraction in Utah seemed to be his chosen theme of the evening. Probably not the best choice since roaming through the audience holding a microphone for people to ask questions was his chief of staff at the time, Spencer Stokes, an energy lobbyist. There was no mention of alternative energy sources, climate change or extraction’s effects on Uintah County residents’ health.
Letter: Consider voting Evan McMullin for the Senate
Utah is often referred to as one of the reddest red states. Yet in both the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections Donald Trump received a much lower percentage of our vote than previous Republican candidates. Not since 1996 has a Republican received a lower percentage. We should ask why. I...
SpaceX rocket launch visible across Utah sky
Utahns across the southern half of the state got a unique view Thursday night with the latest SpaceX scheduled rocket launch.
Utah twins serve up the 'happy' at this McDonald's for 40 years
SALT LAKE CITY — Much has changed over the years in the Salt Lake Valley, but one thing remains the same. Twin sisters Ellen and Elaine Hamilton are still greeting customers at the 3300 S. Main Street McDonald's — a job they've enjoyed together for 40 years. The...
Idaho woman charged with exploiting dying champion speedskater in Utah
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Prosecutors have refiled charges against an Idaho woman accused of getting a champion speed skater in Utah to sign his will over to her while he was dying and unable to comprehend what was going on. Marina Billings, 50, of Pocatello, was charged Thursday in 3rd...
Utah doctor warns of coming flu surge, encourages getting vaccinated
SALT LAKE CITY — Flu cases are already spiking in parts of the country, and the seasonal virus may be about to hit Utah hard. "It's moving quickly through the south central and southeast states, and it will be here very soon," Dr. Tamara Sheffield, medical director of preventative medicine for Intermountain Healthcare, warned, noting there have been school closures due to flu outbreaks, including in Texas, Alabama and Virginia.
Cox, UDOT 'very serious' about an 'interstate' of trails to connect Utah
WOODS CROSS — Utah is already home to the "Golden Spoke," a series of multi-use trails that connect communities throughout the Wasatch Front. There are many other similar trail systems scattered across the state, as well. But the Golden Spoke may one day become much, much larger. Gov. Spencer...
County clerks in Utah are leaving, one county clerk explains why
SALT LAKE CITY — Election administrators across the country are leaving their jobs in large numbers, according to a new Boston Globe report. Weber County Clerk Ricky Hatch told KSL at Night it’s true here in Utah too. Hatch said part of the reason so many clerks have...
What was that object in the sky over southern Utah last night?
ST. GEORGE — Southern Utah residents reported a heavenly-looking light moving in the sky Thursday evening. In fact, KSL received over a dozen photos and videos from readers, listeners and viewers asking about the mysterious light. A handful asked if it was a comet, or, possibly some other celestial object.
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both travellers and local people alike.
The Great Resignation isn’t all bad, Utah economist says
SALT LAKE CITY — In a sign that the Great Resignation continues, Utah’s quit rate has gone back up in recent months. In a slight bump, about 3.5% of Utah workers quit their jobs in August, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. But as Utahns continue...
30 YEARS LATER: One Florida man makes it his mission to restore the memorial of 12 fallen soldiers on Antelope Island
This 30th-year anniversary event would not have happened if Geoffrey Hitchcock of Florida had not decided to visit Antelope Island with his wife to pay respects to the 12 special operatives during a work trip in Salt Lake City last June.
GALLERY: SpaceX rocket launch seen across parts of southern Utah
ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — A mysterious object has been spotted in the sky over sections of southern Utah. After a few "is it another meteor?" moments, it was quickly determined to be a SpaceX rocket launch in California. Viewers in the southern portion of the state sent in...
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised for their burgers by both local people and travellers alike.
Utah philanthropist to teens experiencing homelessness: “we’ll help you”
SALT LAKE CITY — On any given night across Utah, approximately 15,000 teenagers are looking for a place to sleep. They are among the state’s larger population of people experiencing homelessness. In Davis County, there are 1,300 kids that don’t have a place to call home. But...
COVID cases rise in Utah for first time in weeks
For the first time in weeks, COVID-19 cases in Utah are on the rise along with 14 new deaths and 135 new hospitalizations
As clocks change, doctors hope driving habits do, too
MURRAY — Last year, Utah had 45 fatal auto-pedestrian crashes. So far, in 2022, through Thursday, there have already been 43 fatal incidents across the state. With Halloween weekend coming up, as well as Daylight Saving Time ending — meaning clocks in Utah will be set back an hour making it darker earlier in the day — the state teamed up with emergency room doctors at Intermountain Medical Center on Thursday to remind both drivers and pedestrians to be more focused this fall and winter.
How Utahns can track their ballot ahead of Election Day
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — According to the Salt Lake County Clerk, approximately 5% of ballots had already been returned as of Tuesday, and the majority of voters should have received their ballots by mail. So what happens if it doesn't arrive?. David Wolf‘s ballot came in the mail...
Why Salt Lake City's chances to host Winter Olympics just improved
The odds of Salt Lake City being awarded the 2030 Winter Olympics have suddenly improved dramatically.
