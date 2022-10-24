ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Utah leaders respond after husband of Nancy Pelosi attacked in home

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah leaders responded after Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was attacked in his own home in San Fransisco Friday morning. A spokesperson said Paul Pelosi was taken to the hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery. The assailant...
Pyramid

Guest opinion: Utahns deserve better decision-making by congressmen

This was Sen. Mike Lee’s vision for Vernal, Utah, announced during a town hall meeting I attended in St. George shortly after he took office. More oil and gas extraction in Utah seemed to be his chosen theme of the evening. Probably not the best choice since roaming through the audience holding a microphone for people to ask questions was his chief of staff at the time, Spencer Stokes, an energy lobbyist. There was no mention of alternative energy sources, climate change or extraction’s effects on Uintah County residents’ health.
Pyramid

Letter: Consider voting Evan McMullin for the Senate

Utah is often referred to as one of the reddest red states. Yet in both the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections Donald Trump received a much lower percentage of our vote than previous Republican candidates. Not since 1996 has a Republican received a lower percentage. We should ask why. I...
ksl.com

Utah doctor warns of coming flu surge, encourages getting vaccinated

SALT LAKE CITY — Flu cases are already spiking in parts of the country, and the seasonal virus may be about to hit Utah hard. "It's moving quickly through the south central and southeast states, and it will be here very soon," Dr. Tamara Sheffield, medical director of preventative medicine for Intermountain Healthcare, warned, noting there have been school closures due to flu outbreaks, including in Texas, Alabama and Virginia.
ksl.com

Cox, UDOT 'very serious' about an 'interstate' of trails to connect Utah

WOODS CROSS — Utah is already home to the "Golden Spoke," a series of multi-use trails that connect communities throughout the Wasatch Front. There are many other similar trail systems scattered across the state, as well. But the Golden Spoke may one day become much, much larger. Gov. Spencer...
kslnewsradio.com

County clerks in Utah are leaving, one county clerk explains why

SALT LAKE CITY — Election administrators across the country are leaving their jobs in large numbers, according to a new Boston Globe report. Weber County Clerk Ricky Hatch told KSL at Night it’s true here in Utah too. Hatch said part of the reason so many clerks have...
ksl.com

What was that object in the sky over southern Utah last night?

ST. GEORGE — Southern Utah residents reported a heavenly-looking light moving in the sky Thursday evening. In fact, KSL received over a dozen photos and videos from readers, listeners and viewers asking about the mysterious light. A handful asked if it was a comet, or, possibly some other celestial object.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both travellers and local people alike.
kslnewsradio.com

The Great Resignation isn’t all bad, Utah economist says

SALT LAKE CITY — In a sign that the Great Resignation continues, Utah’s quit rate has gone back up in recent months. In a slight bump, about 3.5% of Utah workers quit their jobs in August, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. But as Utahns continue...
kjzz.com

GALLERY: SpaceX rocket launch seen across parts of southern Utah

ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — A mysterious object has been spotted in the sky over sections of southern Utah. After a few "is it another meteor?" moments, it was quickly determined to be a SpaceX rocket launch in California. Viewers in the southern portion of the state sent in...
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised for their burgers by both local people and travellers alike.
ksl.com

As clocks change, doctors hope driving habits do, too

MURRAY — Last year, Utah had 45 fatal auto-pedestrian crashes. So far, in 2022, through Thursday, there have already been 43 fatal incidents across the state. With Halloween weekend coming up, as well as Daylight Saving Time ending — meaning clocks in Utah will be set back an hour making it darker earlier in the day — the state teamed up with emergency room doctors at Intermountain Medical Center on Thursday to remind both drivers and pedestrians to be more focused this fall and winter.
kjzz.com

How Utahns can track their ballot ahead of Election Day

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — According to the Salt Lake County Clerk, approximately 5% of ballots had already been returned as of Tuesday, and the majority of voters should have received their ballots by mail. So what happens if it doesn't arrive?. David Wolf‘s ballot came in the mail...
