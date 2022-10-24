Read full article on original website
Sharon Adams
2d ago
Quit bringing back all these old characters. It's not going to do your ratings any good. Get some new story lines and new actors! The "Old and the Beautiful". 🙄
Reply
21
Related
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Cast Says a Heartfelt Goodbye: ‘We’re Sorry You’re Leaving’
We “will miss them very much,” Kimberlin Brown declared. Bold & Beautiful’s Deacon Sharpe stayed on the straight and narrow after taking a job at Il Giardino’s, where he has worked his way up and out of the broom closet and into a modest apartment above the establishment. Hanging around his place of employment on a regular basis is his lover and roommate, the believed-to-be-dead Sheila Carter, who disguises herself in a red wig, glasses, and a prosthetic mask with pouty lips.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Adds a New Love Triangle of Sorts… With a Real-Life Twist
By now viewers know that at the end of every Big Brother season the reality series’ winner and sometimes a few fan favorite contestants make a guest appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful. On September 26, the day after the Season 24 winner was crowned, Krista Allen (Taylor) sent Taylor Hale a big congratulations and teased that she would in fact, like others before her, make a pit stop at the CBS soap. “Really hope I get to meet you,” Allen shared. “Hint, hint.”
SheKnows
We Never Saw It Coming, But Bold & Beautiful Is Doing the Impossible With Taylor
Why? We could not begin to guess. Since The Bold and the Beautiful cast Krista Allen as Taylor, we’ll admit it. We’ve been extra into the character. The actress’ natural warmth and playfulness have served to reboot the world-renowned psychiatrist in the absolute loveliest of ways. And not for nothing, but she’s been more fun than she ever before was.
SheKnows
Thomas Makes a Stunning Confession — and Brooke Implores Ridge to Come Clean
In Aspen, Brooke wants to know why Ridge would come there to make promises to Taylor. She informs him she refuses to give up on them. Inside the house in Aspen, Taylor tells Steffy her head is spinning right now. It’s a lot to take in. Steffy gushes, “You and dad are back together. It happened.” She thinks it was meant to be. Taylor wasn’t so sure, but it happened. Steffy tells her, “You deserve it, mom. You really do.” She looks out the window and gasps, “Oh my God! Brooke!”
‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Eric Braeden Walked Out of an Interview With the ‘Titanic’ Casting Director
One of Eric Braeden's biggest acting roles was in James Cameron's 'Titanic,' where he played a wealthy man from first class.
SheKnows
Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’
Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
SheKnows
The Surprising Gift Young & Restless’ Ashland Left Behind for Tucker
The return of The Young and the Restless’ Tucker has so set the show on fire that it’s a wonder alarms haven’t gone off. But to keep those flames rising, the powers that be are going to have to take care — and learn from the mistakes that were made with previous power player Ashland.
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
SheKnows
Heartbreaking News From Young & Restless’ Rory Gibson: ‘I Lost a Part of Me This Week’
The actor’s co-stars rallied around him in an especially dark hour. On October 7, Rory Gibson took to Instagram to share sadder than sad news. “I lost a part of me this week,” he captioned a series of photos and videos of his adorable dog, Chet. “The only solace I can find is knowing that we gave you a good life.
Wheel of Fortune fans vow to boycott show & beg Pat Sajak be fired over his ‘unforgivable’ behavior towards contestants
PAT Sajak has angered fans for his actions while hosting Sunday's episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Viewers of the program took to Twitter to voice their frustrations about the game show host. It all started after the 75-year-old shut down a contestant for calling him by a strange name...
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Melody Thomas Scott Lets Loose On the Director Who ‘Was a Very Scary, Heavy Breathing, Critical Guy’
There aren’t many folks who can get this kind of response from her. It’s hard to believe, but Melody Thomas Scott has been playing stripper-turned-socialite Nikki Newman for a downright incredible 43 of The Young and the Restless’ 50 years on the air. But her credits go far beyond the daytime world as the actress has been working at her craft from a very young age.
SheKnows
General Hospital Shocker: Diane Remembers That the Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]
Talk about a Friday cliffhanger! As the end of the September 30 episode of General Hospital, Finn approached Alexis to give her an update on Diane. Well, if it will help you breath a little bit easier, we can tell you that Diane survived surgery and will next week wake up. Better still, she will slowly but surely be able to provide the local authorities information which will allow them to paint a better picture of her attacker. Especially once her dazed and confused memory allows her to recall a detail which will turn the entire investigation upside down and have many viewers doing substantial editing of their suspect lists!
‘Little House on the Prairie’: This Star Died Days Before His Final Episode Aired
Little House on the Prairie featured many of our favorite actors. One actor died a few days before his last episode aired. Here's what we know.
AOL Corp
'Jeopardy!' co-host Ken Jennings says he started to cry when he walked out to a studio audience for season premiere: 'People just went bonkers'
There have been a lot of show tapings in the many seasons that Jeopardy! has been on the air, but the premiere of Season 39 that co-host Ken Jennings filmed this year (and aired last month) was different. A studio audience, which had been banished because of the COVID-19 pandemic, was back.
Why The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Are Really In A Fury About The Big Thomas Voice App Reveal
In recent episodes of "The Bold and the Beautiful," the focus has been on the ongoing custody situation regarding Douglas Forrester (Django Ferri). On one side are the Logans and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) who want Douglas to remain in the care of Hope Spencer (Annika Noelle). On the other side, the Forresters and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) want Douglas to live with his father, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), full-time (via Soaps). Throughout this battle, a recent CPS visit to the Forrester mansion threatened Thomas' future with his son. All signs pointed to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) as the one behind the calls, with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) hitting his last straw with Brooke. With Ridge and Brooke seemingly finished, the door's open for a Ridge and Taylor reconciliation (via Soap Hub).
‘Chicago Fire’ Fans React to Heartbreaking Death of Major Character
Chicago Fire promos teased all week that someone may not survive Wednesday’s episode. And now… The post ‘Chicago Fire’ Fans React to Heartbreaking Death of Major Character appeared first on Outsider.
SheKnows
A Familiar Face Is About to Grow General Hospital’s ‘Millow’ Family
It’s been a while since we’ve seen General Hospital’s Wiley walking around Port Charles but that’s about to change… His portrayer, Viron Weaver, is once again back at the ABC Studios filming scenes. “So thrilled to be back with my General Hospital family and my GH doctor today!” the young actor shared on Tuesday, October 4, along with a photo of Tajh Bellow (TJ), Chad Duell (Michael) and Katelyn MacMullen (Willow).
SheKnows
Say Goodbye to General Hospital’s ‘Sona’: Carly Just Broke Up Sonny and Nina Without Even Realizing It
It was fun while it lasted. General Hospital may have thought that it was only giving Carly a new love when it paired her with Drew. But what ABC’s soap has really done, by making the couple official, is set the stage for Sonny and Nina to break up. Why? How?
Popculture
Longtime 'Bold and the Beautiful' Star Joins 'General Hospital' in Huge Casting Shift
In huge soap opera cast news, a longtime The Bold and the Beautiful star has now joined General Hospital. According to Soap Opera Digest, Alley Mills, who has been with The Bold and the Beautiful for 15 years, has left the show for General Hospital. At this time, little is known about Mills' role on GH, as the producers are keeping a tight lip on any specifics.
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Comments / 6