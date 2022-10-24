Read full article on original website
Retrial of Colorado man in border wall fraud case begins
NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer defending a Colorado man against charges he cheated donors to a $25 million fund to build a wall along the southern U.S. border says jurors should question why the trial is in New York. Attorney John Meringolo made the unusual appeal Tuesday during an opening statement on behalf of Timothy Shea. Shea is the last man standing trial after two others pleaded guilty and Steven Bannon was pardoned by then-President Donald Trump. A prosecutor told jurors that Shea helped siphon hundreds of thousands of dollars from the “We Build The Wall” campaign after promising every cent would go to the wall.
Ohio shooter of 5 family members claims he 'had no choice'
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man convicted of shooting five of eight family members killed in a 2016 massacre has testified he had no choice but to kill the mother of his child. Jake Wagner pleaded guilty last year to shooting five members of the Rhoden family in what prosecutors say was a custody dispute. Wagner testified Monday at the death penalty trial of his brother, George Wagner IV, who is also charged in the slayings. Jake Wagner said under questioning in Pike County court that he decided to kill Hanna Rhoden after an argument the two had about their daughter.
At 102 year old, Amelia Gipe celebrates age milestone with big celebration
POLSON, Mont. - Have you ever wondered what the life expectancy is for the average Montanan? According to the CDC, the average life expectancy for Montanans is nearly 77 years old putting us 24th compared to other states. Well, this week one special birthday a woman is beating those odds,...
Rapid Deployment Solutions and M-Files Announce Sponsorship of the 2022 Special Olympics Florida Race for Inclusion – Miami
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 25, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Rapid Deployment Solutions (RDS), in partnership with M-Files, a global leader in information management, is announcing its sponsorship of the 2022 Special Olympics Florida Race for Inclusion on December 8, 2022, in Miami, FL. Each year, Special Olympics Florida serves nearly 60,000 athletes from Key West to Pensacola. Special Olympics is the world’s largest sports organization for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, serving athletes in all 50 U.S. states and over 190 Countries.
Nebraska struggling to OK ban despite anti-abortion history
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Republicans are facing a challenge to get enough votes in the Legislature to enact an abortion ban, even though they are expected to easily retain control. The Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to abortion has injected a degree of uncertainty into elections, even in some of the nation’s most reliably red states. Abortion opponents in Nebraska are hoping to avoid a repeat of what happened this summer in neighboring Kansas, where voters overwhelming rejected a ballot measure that would have paved the way for an abortion ban there. Republicans in Nebraska's Legislature need to gain at least two seats this November to avoid a filibuster on a proposed ban.
Adams Publishing buying 13-member Montana newspaper group
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Adams Publishing Group, which owns community newspapers in 19 states, is purchasing a 13-member Montana newspaper group. Adams Publishing CEO Mark Adams says the purchase of Yellowstone Newspapers is expected to close on Nov. 1. Adams Publishing already owns the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and the Belgrade News in Montana. Yellowstone Newspapers started in 1965 and now includes the Livingston Enterprise, the Miles City Star, the Laurel Outlook and 10 other papers along with commercial printing operations. The Yellowstone Group employs more than 100 people. The purchase price was not disclosed.
Hyundai breaks ground on $5.5B electric car plant in Georgia
ELLABELL, Ga. (AP) — Hyundai Motor Group is rapidly moving ahead with construction of its $5.5 million electric vehicle and battery plant in Georgia. Company officials broke ground Tuesday on Hyundai's first U.S. manufacturing plant dedicated to EVs. Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chairman Euisun Cung says the facility west of Savannah will be the envy of the industry. The automaker plans to employ 8,100 workers and produce up tp 300,000 vehicles per year in Georgia. The ceremony provided a brief moment of bipartisan celebration for Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock two weeks before they stand for reelection in hotly contested races.
Healthcare providers emphasize safe sleep for infants during SIDS Awareness Month
BILLINGS, Mont. - As part of SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome) Awareness Month, healthcare providers at St. Vincent Healthcare emphasized safe sleep habits for infants. Registered Nurse with St. Vincent Healthcare Tina Benson said there are several things you can do to make sure your baby is getting safe sleep.
GFHS teacher is named Montana History Teacher of the Year
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Every year, a teacher from around the Treasure State is named winner of the Montana Statehood Centennial Bell Award honoring the Montana History Teacher of the Year. For the 2021/2022 season, that teacher has been selected as Great Falls' own Eric Chaon. Chaon is the 33rd...
