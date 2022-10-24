ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Surprising study shows cities with highest homicide rate increases

By Nexstar Media Wire, Joshua Eferighe
( NewsNation ) — Crime has remained a significant issue in the minds of voters since the beginning of the year. It’s why President Joe Biden addressed the issue in his State of the Union address in March and why it’s ranked as one of the most popular topics on a NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll earlier this month .

And for good reason: According to an October report from WalletHub released Thursday , homicide rates have risen by an average of nearly 10% in 50 of the most populous U.S. cities between the third quarter of 2021 and Q3 of 2022, and they are still rising.

It’s something Republicans have attempted to use to their advantage by airing an estimated 53,000 commercials on crime , up from the 29,000 crime ads they aired in August, according to AdImpact.

WalletHub ranked the cities with the highest increase in homicide rates, comparing per capita homicide data from the largest U.S. cities in Q3 2022 to the same figures for Q3 2021 and Q3 2020.

While cities such as Chicago , New York and Los Angeles often receive the brunt of the national glare when discussing crime, the study shows crime has risen in cities beyond the country’s very largest metropolitan areas.

Cities with the highest increase in homicide rates

  1. Kansas City, Missouri
  2. Detroit
  3. St. Louis
  4. New Orleans
  5. Milwaukee
  6. Albuquerque, New Mexico
  7. Philadelphia
  8. Norfolk, Virginia
  9. Nashville, Tennessee
  10. Oakland, California

The report also found that blue cities have a higher homicide rate increase than red cities.

View the full report and your city’s rank here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

WJTV 12

WJTV 12

