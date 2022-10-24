ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NHL

Kessel of Golden Knights ties NHL consecutive games played record at 989

Forward can pass Yandle for mark against Sharks on Tuesday. Phil Kessel played in his 989th consecutive NHL game, tying the record held by Keith Yandle, when the Vegas Golden Knights played the Toronto Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena on Monday. The 35-year-old forward had an assist in the 3-1...
Pro Hockey Rumors

Jets coach Rick Bowness to miss Monday's game amid COVID recovery

As announced Monday by the team, Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness will remain sidelined after testing positive for COVID last week and will not be behind the bench for Monday's game against the St. Louis Blues. Assistant coach Scott Arniel will once again resume coaching duties in Bowness’ absence.
Yardbarker

Red Wings News & Rumors: Larkin, Alternate Captains & More

The Detroit Red Wings are 3-1-2 to begin the 2022-23 season. While much of the discussions surrounding the team pertain to their strong start, plenty of other discussions are going on regarding the future of the team, especially in regards to the status of captain Dylan Larkin’s contract negotiations. In this news and rumors update, we’re going to check in on where things stand with Larkin, as well as other developing stories throughout “Hockeytown”.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Winnipeg Jets: 6 Notable Statistics Through First 6 Games

The Winnipeg Jets are through their first half-dozen games of 2022-23, and there are already plenty of notable stats to gnaw on. Here, we’ll take a look at six statistics from their six games so far. 1 — Number of 60-Minute Efforts. The Jets have a 3-3-0 record...
Yardbarker

Bruins Weekly: Lysell, Beecher, Chara, Ullmark & More

The Boston Bruins continued their early-season surprise by winning all three of their games in the last seven days at the TD Garden. In this edition of Bruins Weekly, we will look at some prospects in the minors, the week that a Bruins goaltender had, a former captain returned for a ceremony, and more.
BOSTON, MA
WITN

Hurricanes bounce back with win at Vancouver late Monday night

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes handed the winless Vancouver Canucks their seventh straight loss, 3-2 Monday night. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also scored for the Hurricanes, and Brent Burns had two assists. Frederik Andersen had...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Dahlin leads 3 Stars of the Week

NEW YORK -- Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk and New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Oct. 23. FIRST STAR - RASMUS DAHLIN, D, BUFFALO SABRES. Dahlin (3-2--5 in 3 games) topped the scoring...
Yardbarker

Oilers out to avenge shutout loss to Blues

The Edmonton Oilers will look to shed the St. Louis Blues' defensive blanket during an early-season rematch on the road Wednesday night. The Blues defeated the Oilers 2-0 on Saturday at Edmonton, holding a potent offense to 23 shots during Jordan Binnington's shutout. "They are a well-rehearsed team," Oilers defenseman...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

Blues Gameday Preview: Edmonton Oilers- 10/26/22

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. The St. Louis Blues‘ three-game winning streak to open the 2022-23 season was snapped on Monday when they were shut out 4-0 by the Winnipeg Jets. The offense was shorthanded, missing both Pavel Buchnevich and Brandon Saad, while Thomas Greiss made his first start wearing the blue note, stopping 39 of 42 shots (the final goal was an empty-netter). His 39 saves set a franchise record for goalies playing their first game with the Blues.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Buffalo at Seattle

Here's a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):. Kraken stake 2-0 lead for third time in three games, keep it safe and then pile on with three more goals. Lots of stars, including Kraken fourth line and penalty killers. by...
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Gostisbehere scores 2, Coyotes beat Blue Jackets 6-3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored twice, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 Tuesday night. Zack Kassian, Jack McBain, Lawson Crouse and Dylan Guenther also scored for the Coyotes and Clayton Keller had two assists. Connor Ingram stopped 31 shots in his first win this season for Arizona, which won for the second time in its opening six-game road trip.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

NBA Fans Roast Lakers For Falling To 0-4 After Embarrassing Loss Against Nuggets: "Its Westbrook's Fault Tonight Too Huh?"

The Los Angeles Lakers have had an extremely poor start to the season, going 0-4 to begin the year. There's no doubt that this is a disappointing start to the year, especially because many people expected the team to get better due to them revamping their roster to be better defensively and hiring new head coach Darvin Ham.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Senators look to keep win streak going, host the Wild

Minnesota Wild (2-3-1, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (4-2-0, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators play the Minnesota Wild with a four win streak on the line. Ottawa went 33-42-7 overall and 15-22-4 at home last season. The Senators committed 4.0 penalties per...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

Monty Williams Warns The NBA About Devin Booker

The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a 3-1 start this NBA season. One of the main reasons for their success is the play of Devin Booker. The 25-year-old shooting guard is off to the best start of his NBA career. Through four games he is averaging 32.5 points and...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy