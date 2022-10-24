Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Related
NHL
Kessel of Golden Knights ties NHL consecutive games played record at 989
Forward can pass Yandle for mark against Sharks on Tuesday. Phil Kessel played in his 989th consecutive NHL game, tying the record held by Keith Yandle, when the Vegas Golden Knights played the Toronto Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena on Monday. The 35-year-old forward had an assist in the 3-1...
Jets coach Rick Bowness to miss Monday's game amid COVID recovery
As announced Monday by the team, Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness will remain sidelined after testing positive for COVID last week and will not be behind the bench for Monday's game against the St. Louis Blues. Assistant coach Scott Arniel will once again resume coaching duties in Bowness’ absence.
Yardbarker
Red Wings News & Rumors: Larkin, Alternate Captains & More
The Detroit Red Wings are 3-1-2 to begin the 2022-23 season. While much of the discussions surrounding the team pertain to their strong start, plenty of other discussions are going on regarding the future of the team, especially in regards to the status of captain Dylan Larkin’s contract negotiations. In this news and rumors update, we’re going to check in on where things stand with Larkin, as well as other developing stories throughout “Hockeytown”.
Yardbarker
Winnipeg Jets: 6 Notable Statistics Through First 6 Games
The Winnipeg Jets are through their first half-dozen games of 2022-23, and there are already plenty of notable stats to gnaw on. Here, we’ll take a look at six statistics from their six games so far. 1 — Number of 60-Minute Efforts. The Jets have a 3-3-0 record...
Three takeaways from Blue Jackets' troubling loss to Arizona Coyotes
Tuesday wasn’t the first time Brad Larsen didn’t have answers about the Blue Jackets’ early-season habit of starting flat or falling flat in blowout losses. The Blue Jackets’ head coach had just watched another stinker on home ice, a 6-3 loss to the rebuilding and unheralded Arizona Coyotes, and was again at a loss...
Yardbarker
Video: James Harden Didn't Dribble Or Move From His Spot And Still Got Himself Wide Open For A 3-Pointer
James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers had an underwhelming start to the 2022-23 NBA season. The 76ers went winless in the first three games of the season, but the drought finally ended with the team winning their most recent matchup against the Indiana Pacers. Harden recorded 29 points, 9 rebounds,...
Yardbarker
Bruins Weekly: Lysell, Beecher, Chara, Ullmark & More
The Boston Bruins continued their early-season surprise by winning all three of their games in the last seven days at the TD Garden. In this edition of Bruins Weekly, we will look at some prospects in the minors, the week that a Bruins goaltender had, a former captain returned for a ceremony, and more.
WITN
Hurricanes bounce back with win at Vancouver late Monday night
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes handed the winless Vancouver Canucks their seventh straight loss, 3-2 Monday night. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also scored for the Hurricanes, and Brent Burns had two assists. Frederik Andersen had...
NHL
Dahlin leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK -- Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk and New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Oct. 23. FIRST STAR - RASMUS DAHLIN, D, BUFFALO SABRES. Dahlin (3-2--5 in 3 games) topped the scoring...
Yardbarker
Oilers out to avenge shutout loss to Blues
The Edmonton Oilers will look to shed the St. Louis Blues' defensive blanket during an early-season rematch on the road Wednesday night. The Blues defeated the Oilers 2-0 on Saturday at Edmonton, holding a potent offense to 23 shots during Jordan Binnington's shutout. "They are a well-rehearsed team," Oilers defenseman...
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: Edmonton Oilers- 10/26/22
Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. The St. Louis Blues‘ three-game winning streak to open the 2022-23 season was snapped on Monday when they were shut out 4-0 by the Winnipeg Jets. The offense was shorthanded, missing both Pavel Buchnevich and Brandon Saad, while Thomas Greiss made his first start wearing the blue note, stopping 39 of 42 shots (the final goal was an empty-netter). His 39 saves set a franchise record for goalies playing their first game with the Blues.
NHL
Heika's Take: Despite loss, Stars can build off game against Bruins
The Stars lost a 3-1 game to the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, but it came on the second night of a road back-to-back and with Miro Heiskanen out of the lineup with an upper body injury. "We came out and played a real tough road game," Stars coach Pete DeBoer...
NHL
Post-Game Instant Analysis: Buffalo at Seattle
Here's a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):. Kraken stake 2-0 lead for third time in three games, keep it safe and then pile on with three more goals. Lots of stars, including Kraken fourth line and penalty killers. by...
Gostisbehere scores 2, Coyotes beat Blue Jackets 6-3
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored twice, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 Tuesday night. Zack Kassian, Jack McBain, Lawson Crouse and Dylan Guenther also scored for the Coyotes and Clayton Keller had two assists. Connor Ingram stopped 31 shots in his first win this season for Arizona, which won for the second time in its opening six-game road trip.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Roast Lakers For Falling To 0-4 After Embarrassing Loss Against Nuggets: "Its Westbrook's Fault Tonight Too Huh?"
The Los Angeles Lakers have had an extremely poor start to the season, going 0-4 to begin the year. There's no doubt that this is a disappointing start to the year, especially because many people expected the team to get better due to them revamping their roster to be better defensively and hiring new head coach Darvin Ham.
FOX Sports
Senators look to keep win streak going, host the Wild
Minnesota Wild (2-3-1, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (4-2-0, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators play the Minnesota Wild with a four win streak on the line. Ottawa went 33-42-7 overall and 15-22-4 at home last season. The Senators committed 4.0 penalties per...
Yardbarker
Monty Williams Warns The NBA About Devin Booker
The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a 3-1 start this NBA season. One of the main reasons for their success is the play of Devin Booker. The 25-year-old shooting guard is off to the best start of his NBA career. Through four games he is averaging 32.5 points and...
Comments / 0