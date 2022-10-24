Read full article on original website
SkySports
Napoli 3-0 Rangers: Serie A leaders maintain Group A top spot with emphatic Champions League victory over woeful Gers
Napoli heaped yet more misery on Rangers' luckless European campaign on Wednesday night, as Giovanni Simeone's double and a late Leo Ostigard header secured a convincing 3-0 victory in the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti was adamant there was no chance of his side underestimating Rangers pre-match,...
Napoli 3-0 Rangers: Giovanni Simeone nets quickfire double as Serie A leaders maintain perfect record in Champions League... as fifth defeat leaves visitors needing a miracle to reach Europa League
Before a ball was kicked there was some debate over what might represent a respectable, job-saving defeat for Giovanni van Bronckhorst. Against a swashbuckling, record-breaking Napoli side cutting a swathe through Group A few doubted that Rangers would leave the Diego Armando Maradona stadium a beaten team. The only question was, how badly?
BBC
Gary Caldwell: New Exeter City manager targets 'top end' of League One
Gary Caldwell says his ambition is to see Exeter City competing at the "top end" of League One after being named the club's manager. The Scot took over after Matt Taylor left to become Rotherham United boss. He inherits a side who are eighth in League One - closing in...
SB Nation
On This Day (26 October 1946) - “Battle of the Giants” as Sunderland beat Man United at Maine Road
In the autumn of 1946, a year after the end of the most deadly conflict in the history of our planet, football once again provided the essential escape from the concerns of working people everywhere. “We must provide a little fun” declared an MP on the front page of the...
Report: Manchester United 'Close To Agreeing Deal' With Former Liverpool Sporting Director Michael Edwards
Red Devils confident of holding off Chelsea as they prepare shock move for 43-year-old.
BBC
Champions League: Kyogo & Giakoumakis in as Celtic face Shakhtar
Home form has been something of a problem for Celtic in this tournament of late... Real Madrid and RB Leipzig have won in Glasgow in this campaign and their current streak of seven straight defeats on home turf is the joint-longest in the competition, along with a Monaco run ending in 2018-19.
BBC
Premier League festive fixtures criticised by fans over 'lack of consultation'
The Premier League has been criticised for the "disruption" caused by the timing of its festive fixtures and the delay in their release. Fans groups say the fixtures, which have been moved for television and to ensure teams have longer between games, were delayed by two weeks. Late kick-offs such...
BBC
Niall Currie: Dundela boss joins Portadown for second spell
Portadown have announced Niall Currie as their new manager after Paul Doolin departed the club on Tuesday. Currie joins from Championship side Dundela and will take charge at Shamrock Park for the second time. Doolin left the club bottom of the Irish Premiership table, having won just one point from...
BBC
Carlos Corberan: West Bromwich Albion appoint ex-Huddersfield Town boss
Championship strugglers West Bromwich Albion have named former Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan as head coach on a two-and-a-half-year deal. The 39-year-old Spaniard, who succeeds Steve Bruce at The Hawthorns, has been without a club since leaving Greek side Olympiakos in September. Corberan resigned as Huddersfield boss in July, having guided...
BBC
T20 World Cup: Ireland v England highlights - Andrew Balbirnie scores brilliant 62
Watch the highlights as captain Andrew Balbirnie's brilliant 62 and a fine bowling performance helped Ireland to a famous victory over England in the Men's T20 World Cup. Ireland secured a five-run win on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method when the match was curtailed by rain. MATCH REPORT: Fine Ireland stun dismal...
SkySports
Rugby World Cup: Wales make four changes for quarter-final against New Zealand
Keira Bevan and Lowri Norkett will both start as Wales make four changes for their Rugby World Cup quarter-final clash with New Zealand on Saturday. Head coach Ioan Cunningham will begin with Bevan at scrum-half and Norkett on the right wing while Jasmine Joyce starts at full-back. Donna Rose, returning...
Wales want Euro 2028 opener if UK and Ireland bid is successful
Wales hopes to stage the first match of Euro 2028 should the UK and Ireland bid to host the tournament be successful.Cardiff’s 74,500-capacity Principality Stadium – the home of Welsh rugby – would be the solitary venue used in Wales for the proposed five-nation tournament.The joint UK and Ireland bid is the strong favourite to succeed, despite the chaotic and violent scenes that marred last year’s men’s Euro 2020 final at Wembley, amid a rival application from Turkey.“We hope to have the first match of Euro 2028 in the Principality Stadium,” Football Association of Wales chief executive Noel Mooney told...
BBC
Australia 55-54 England: Donnell Wallam scores winner after sponsorship row
Donnell Wallam said it had been "one of the toughest weeks of her life" after scoring a last-minute winner as Australia beat England 55-54 in the first of their three-match series. Wallam, 28, is the first Indigenous player to feature for the Diamonds in more than two decades. But the...
BBC
Emma Raducanu: Dmitry Tursunov says 'red flags' convinced him to end coaching trial
Dmitry Tursunov says "red flags" convinced him to stop coaching British number one Emma Raducanu. The Russian says he advised former US Open champion Raducanu, 19, and her team that she needed to listen to "one voice". Tursunov, Raducanu's fourth coach in 15 months, said: "I felt like there were...
Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 14 - October 29th To 30th
All the action from Gameweek 14 of the 2022/23 Premier League season as Liverpool host Leeds United.
Sporting News
Ireland vs. England: Time, TV channel, live stream, squads, tickets for T20 World Cup match
It will be a David vs. Goliath battle when Ireland take on close neighbours England in the T20 World Cup. Ireland qualified for the Super 12 via the group stage but lost to Sri Lanka in their latest match. England, on the other hand, got their campaign off to a...
