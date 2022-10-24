Read full article on original website
Elle
Taylor Swift's ‘Snow on the Beach’ Lyrics Confront the Contradictions of Falling In Love
There’s a surreal rhythm thrumming throughout the soft, plucky track “Snow on the Beach,” the fourth song on Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights. The dreamy, almost haunting nature of the song is purposeful, given it represents a once-in-a-lifetime feeling: that “cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel at the same moment,” as Swift revealed in an Instagram video ahead of the album drop on Oct. 21.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ice Spice Twerks & Teases New Music In TikTok Video
The Bronx star danced to unreleased music in her latest video. Ice Spice’s stardom is certainly on the rise. After having one of the biggest hits of the summer with her song “Munch,” the Bronx rapper took her talents to the stage, by performing at Hot 97’s Summer Jam and Rolling Loud New York 2022.
NME
Adele raises a toast with synchronised swimmers in new music video for ‘I Drink Wine’
Adele has shared a new music video for ‘I Drink Wine’, a song lifted from her 2021 album ‘30’. The seven-minute video was directed by Joe Talbot, and follows the singer-songwriter as she floats leisurely down a river with the titular beverage in-hand. Along the way, Adele meets a group of synchronised swimmers and courts a riverside fisherman, before emerging solo from the water beside a bed of floating flowers. Poet and author Olivia Gatwood and actor Jimmie Fails also make cameo appearances in the video. Watch below:
TODAY.com
Adele releases music video for ‘I Drink Wine’ nearly 1 year after '30' came out
Adele has made fans wait a long time before seeing a third video from her "30" album, which came out in November 2021. She came through Oct. 26 with a colorful video for the single "I Drink Wine." The seven-minute video comes more than nine months after the release of...
The FADER
The Rap Report: Eem Triplin’s vivid heartbreak, Sainté’s stress-free flirt game, and more
The most consistent thing about Eem Triplin’s songs is that eventually, he ends up getting his heart broken. The Pennsylvania rapper/producer’s music feels like a mellowed-out twin of 454’s hyperactive sound with an identical love for hypnotic flows. He makes love sound absolutely devastating on “Awkward Freestyle” and even when he tries to play it cool on “London Tipton,” you can tell he’s seething and holding onto the hope that their break-up is only temporary. Eem’s more honest with himself—and her—on “Just Friends?” “I can’t waste time telling bitches lies ‘cause they gonna cry in the end,” he raps over the soothing beat. “Tell one lie, that’s another lie you gotta back up.” When he's not talking directly to the girl who’s been playing games with him and asking her if her love’s genuine, he’s trapped in his own thoughts, wishing that he could feel the same as he did when he first fell in love.
‘Waiting to Exhale’: Babyface Reveals Whitney Houston Wasn’t Supposed to Sing on Soundtrack
Whitney Houston was in control of the 'Waiting to Exhale' soundtrack as far as picking contributing artists. She also performed on three tracks.
Taylor Swift's video for 'Anti-Hero' has been edited to delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it after activists argued it was fatphobic
Taylor Swift's video for "Anti-Hero" sparked backlash with a now-deleted scene showing her standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it.
Choir boys sing an 1800s 'cat duet opera' made entirely of 'meows' and people can't look away
Nearly everyone—usually involuntarily, and usually in the middle of the night—has been serenaded by a symphony of meows. But never quite like this. Even before the days of memes and viral videos, cats have been the subject of human fascination, serving as whiskered muses for all kinds of art. People in the 1800s were particularly cat-crazed—believing that felines were responsible for everything from shifts in weather to curing epilepsy.
'It's a way to suck the poison out of a snakebite': Taylor Swift reflects on turning her personal pain into pop hits for record-breaking album Midnights and hints she'll go on tour again
Taylor Swift offered some insight into how she turns her personal pain into iconic hits during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The 32-year-old singer opened up about her writing process, comparing it to, 'a way to suck the poison out of a snakebite' during Monday night's episode.
soultracks.com
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
Taylor Swift Transforms into Sparkly Cinderella in Star-Studded 'Bejeweled' Music Video — Watch
Laura Dern, the HAIM sisters and Dita Von Teese are among the celebs cameoing in Taylor Swift's twist on the classic Cinderella story Swifties were gifted with a magical treat when the clock struck 12 a.m. overnight! "Bejeweled," Taylor Swift's second video from Midnights, dropped in the early hours of Tuesday morning, and the singer-songwriter's "twist on a Cinderella story" has a little of everything. "I want[ed] to make a video that was just for the fans who like certain things like glitter and Easter eggs and lots of little cameos," Swift, 32...
Top 100 Live Albums
Rock's Top 100 Live Albums are more than just concert souvenirs or stage documents from that awesome show you saw last summer. The very best live rock 'n' roll albums chronicle significant moments in an artist's career and can often stand as a defining moment. The best live albums don't...
1 ‘Led Zeppelin III’ Song Proved Jimmy Page’s Musical Skills Extended Beyond the Guitar
Jimmy Page wasn’t just a six-string wizard, and one song proved that his musical skills extended beyond the guitar.
A.V. Club
Casket company takes full, appropriately ghoulish advantage of appearing in a Taylor Swift video
It’s not only obsessive Taylor Swift fans who are picking through every minute detail and accompanying bit of promo material associated with her latest album, Midnights. The casket makers of America, it turns out, are also paying close attention to Swift’s latest offering—and finding, in the process, that the video for the record’s “Anti-Hero” includes the appearance of a burial product they’re very excited to see recognized.
Shania Twain Hails Taylor Swift 'Queen Of Midnights' Amid Album Debut
Reactions to Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album swept social media on Friday (October 21) as eager fans finally got to listen to the international superstar’s highly-anticipated project, Midnights — and Shania Twain is no exception. Twain, another global icon known for her powerhouse music and fashion moments,...
See Which ‘Midnights’ Song Joe Alwyn Is Listed as a Co-Writer on With Taylor Swift
William Bowery is back. The pen name for Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is making another appearance in Swift’s music credits — this time on “Sweet Nothing” from her album Midnights, out Friday. On Tuesday, fans got their first look at the songwriting credits for the album, and as expected, most of the songs include Swift co-writing as a duo with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. Among the tracks written by just the two are “Question…?,” “Bejeweled,” and “Mastermind.” But the songs with more than two lyricists are “Lavender Haze” and “Karma,” both of which were co-written with Antonoff, Zoë Kravitz, Mark...
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Counting Crows
Here at American Songwriter, we love Counting Crows. The band, which is fronted by songwriter and lead singer Adam Duritz, is a hit-making machine. From the group’s breakout hit “Mr. Jones” to others like “Omaha” and “Mrs. Potter’s Lullaby,” the emotional, heart-on-the-sleeve songwriting from Duritz is unmatched. And for a while in the ’90s, the band was one of the biggest musical groups in the world.
Taylor Swift Lets Us Into Her Darkest Dreams On ‘Midnights’
Could you have ever guessed what Taylor Swift’s Midnights would sound like? Since announcing the album in late August, Swift tried out a new rollout strategy: no single, no surprise drop 12 hours later. Instead, it’s been two months of Lynchian TikTok videos unveiling song names and lyric billboards to tide over her increasingly spiraling, clue-hungry fanbase. Midnights could have been anything. After the bubblegum dream-pop of Lover, Swift veered into the woods for the indie-folk-leaning pair Folklore and Evermore, both released in 2020. Then, she returned to her archives for her Fearless and Red re-records, expanding upon her second...
Charli D'Amelio Drops Debut Song 'If You Ask Me To': 'So Excited for the World to Finally Hear It'
"Once my online following started growing I was able to showcase my passion for dance, but I felt that with so many other people entering the music space there wasn't room for me," said D'Amelio Charli D'Amelio is proving that Dixie isn't the only singer in the family! On Wednesday, the 18-year-old TikToker and Dancing with the Stars performer unveiled her debut single "If You Ask Me To," a piano ballad about relationships and romantic jealousy, shortly after Hulu's The D'Amelio Show aired its season two finale. In a press statement, Charli detailed...
The FADER
U.S.Girls travels back in time on new song/video “Bless This Mess”
The music of Meg Remy (U.S. Girls) has always been flavored with a heaping tablespoon of sonic nostalgia, but she’s taken things a step further with her new track and it’s accompanying music video. “Bless This Mess,” out today alongside a visual treatment from the artist Evan Gordon.
