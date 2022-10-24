ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling News

Movistar Team owners to collaborate with Saudi Cycling Federation

By Cyclingnews
Cycling News
Cycling News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n7NFy_0iknXAUN00

The Movistar Team 's management company Abarca Sports announced on Monday it has signed an agreement with the Saudi Cycling Federation to help develop cycling in that country.

Federation president Abdullah Alwathlan and Movistar boss Eusebio Unzué agreed in the "memorandum of understanding" to collaborate to develop cycling projects in Saudi Arabia "at all levels".

The announcement did not state what Abarca Sports would get in return for helping the Saudi Cycling Federation to train technical staff and support events "for years to come".

Read More

Amnesty International calls on Saudi Tour participants to speak out on human rights

Lappartient defends 2025 Rwanda Worlds amid human rights and sportswashing concerns

ASO confirms inaugural Saudi Tour for 2020

Saudi Arabia has been prolific in spending on high-profile international sporting events according to a 2021 report, putting $1.5 billion into football - including a $145 million deal with the Spanish Football Association, Formula 1, and more recently, the controversial LIV Golf league - as well as major investments in developing domestic sports as part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s "Vision 2030" initiative to transition the oil-rich country to other economic interests.

However, the country has been widely accused of sportswashing, seeking to bolster its reputation with its massive investments and draw attention away from its human rights abuses and the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

In professional cycling, the Saudi federation partnered with Tour de France organisers ASO to bring the Saudi Tour , organised since 1999, to the UCI calendar as a 2.1-ranked stage race in 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWSBTC

WOW Summit Hosts Its 3rd Global Edition in Lisbon, Portugal, on November 1-3, 2022

After the successful edition in Dubai, World of Web3 (WOW) Summit heads to Portugal, bringing the best industry experts from across the globe. World of Web3 (WOW) Summit is moving around the planet fast, gathering a knowledgeable audience for first-class networking, experience exchange, collaborations, and, of course, fun. In Dubai, UAE, in March 2022, WOW Summit attracted thousands Web3 experts to participate in one of the year’s most controversial yet urgent discussions, and had massive success. The event had 7000+ attendees, 170 renowned speakers, and 100+ investors from various industries.
Cycling News

Cycling News

1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Providing news, race results, tech, live race coverage, interviews and more, Cyclingnews is the first port of call for any passionate cycling fan.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy