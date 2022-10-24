Fall Wellness Fair at Marsh Creek Park

Come one, come all! Neighbors of Marsh Creek Park are invited to our first ever Fall Health and Wellness Fair; a partnership event with The Produce Project!

Everyone is invited for a fun day for the whole family. Raleigh Parks approaches recreation services from a total wellness approach. This event at Marsh Creek Community Center will do the same.

What does total wellness mean? It means we’ll approach wellness from various dimensions; mental, physical, social, and financial wellness will be on full display – now we just need you!

The event will run rain or shine and is completely free to the public.

Here’s what to expect at the Wellness Fair:

Marsh Creek Program demonstrations – Flow Lantern Walk, Soul Line Dance, Crafts for Kids, Balance Bikes, and Pound Fitness;

The Produce Project;

Oak City Plate;

The Blood Connection – Please use this link to sign up to donate blood; and,

Clothing Swap – Bring your gently used clothes to make a “swap”. These trades are designed to reduce clothing waste in the community and encourage thoughts of reuse and recycling. We’ll also take donations. All leftover items will be donated;

Heritage Urgent and Primary Care;

WakeMed – Non-fasting glucose and cholesterol checks;

Care Access;

Alliance Health;

Silver Linings Counseling;

Gupta Psychiatry;

Carolina Outreach;

SouthLight Healthcare;

And more including dental hygiene checks, nutrition and dietetic support, and healthy foods to sample!

Date: Saturday, Nov. 5

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ages: All

Cost: Free

