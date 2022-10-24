ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Wake High School On Lockdown Following Fight

Wake County Public Schools informed parents of a lockdown at East Wake High School today, following reports of a fight on campus Monday (October 24).

As reported by WRAL , multiple officers responded to a call to the school at 5101 Rolesville Road in Wendell before 11 am. The school went to a code red lockdown, but Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker told WRAL News the school was moved into code yellow by 1 pm.

A code yellow means, “If there is something in the community that may pose a threat to the school, such as a bank robbery or police chase in the neighborhood, a “code yellow” community lockdown will be issued. All outdoor activities will stop and students will move into the building.”

As of press time, the school is still on lockdown. Wake County’s Sheriff’s Office has issued an emailed statement to parents: “Please also know that we were continuing to provide announcements to our students and staff to keep them informed about the situation. These steps are taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of our students and faculty.”

