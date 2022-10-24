Read full article on original website
fredonia.edu
Rosa Parks Scholarship event slated for Wednesday, Oct. 26
Scholarships valued at $350 will be awarded to Nyles Emile, Lilian Holman, and Chole Williams at the 34th Annual Rosa Parks Scholarship Competition awards ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at noon, in the Williams Center Horizon Room. Mr. Emile, a sophomore Acting major from Brooklyn, won the scholarship for the...
Finalists announced for the Claudette Sorel Piano Competition
The SUNY Fredonia School of Music has announced the Finalists for the 7th Claudette Sorel Piano Competition. The live Final Round concert will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6, at noon in the Juliet J. Rosch Recital Hall on the SUNY Fredonia campus. The event is free and open to...
EV charging stations coming to SUNY Fredonia campus
SUNY Fredonia is joining the system-wide initiative to make sure there are electric charging stations at every SUNY campus with the installation of charging units that are expected to go into service by early November. The Faculty Student Association is purchasing three dual-port units from ChargePoint, a leading EV charging...
Devils swim past Hobart
Patrick McCrone and Mike Viollis were triple winners as the Fredonia State men's swim team defeated Hobart 137-26 on Saturday. Lucas Weiner and Tyler Conti both won two events, and Noah Wisniewski combined with Conti, Violis and McCrone to win the 200 free relay. Here's a look at the winning...
Hagen a triple winner at William Smith
Kayla Hagen won three events when the Fredonia State women's swim and dive team traveled to William Smith over the weekend. Hagen took the 100 backstroke, 50 freestyle, and 200 backstroke. Hagen was also part of the winning 200 free relay squad. The Devils fell short in the team scoring, 151-93. Here's a look at the winners:
Devils suffer close loss on Senior Day
The Fredonia State women's soccer team put forth a gritty performance on Senior Day, but fell short in a 1-0 loss to Oneonta. After just over 75 minutes of play, the Red Dragon's Hannah Kelly provided the margin of victory for the visitors. The Devils pressed the action much of...
