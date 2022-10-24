Read full article on original website
Related
getnews.info
Kellie Hill, A Longtime Medical Real Estate Veteran, Joins MedWest Realty as Senior Vice President
TUSTIN, Calif. – MedWest Realty, Inc., a leader in healthcare real estate brokerage and advisory services, today announced that it has expanded its healthcare real estate advisory team with the addition of Kellie Hill, a 25-year industry veteran, as senior vice president. In her new role, Hill will expand MedWest’s presence in the Southwestern United States in both landlord and tenant advisory services.
salestechstar.com
ibex Receives 2022 Contact Center Technology Award from CUSTOMER Magazine
Wave X recognized for innovative customer service technology and improving the customer experience. ibex, a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Wave X as a 2022 Contact Center Technology Award winner, presented by CUSTOMER magazine.
ffnews.com
Gary Sherne Joins Sapiens North America Leadership Team
Sapiens International Corporation, a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, is happy to welcome aboard Gary Sherne, a seasoned insurance software executive who is rejoining Sapiens as EVP, Chief Revenue Officer for North America. In his new role, Gary will oversee all North American go-to-market activities...
mmm-online.com
Patients willing to leave payers, providers for better healthcare experience
With patients and consumers having higher expectations for their health experiences, payers and providers aren’t fully meeting those standards and struggling to maintain patient loyalty, according to a recent report released by Accenture. The study noted that the profound rise of consumerism in healthcare has contributed to an increase...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Medtronic Launches Neurovascular Co-Lab Platform for Stroke Treatment
Medtronic today announced the launch of Medtronic Neurovascular Co-Lab Platform designed to accelerate innovation in stroke care and treatment. The company is using its position and trusted partner reputation to create a platform that will ultimately advance technology concepts that have the highest potential to positively impact millions of stroke patients. Innovators, entrepreneurs, and physicians will be able to collaborate, enhance, and share their breakthrough concepts and products. With the launch of Medtronic Neurovascular Co-Lab Platform, Medtronic is deepening its commitment to advance stroke innovation as the world prepares to recognize World Stroke Day on October 29, 2022.
popularposting.com
3 Ways Healthcare IT Can Improve Patient Care
Do you remember the last time you saw a doctor and left feeling confused, frustrated, or overwhelmed? If so, then we bet you haven’t seen a doctor recently. Because we’re sure, you recall how satisfying it was to see a physician and receive good medical care. Now, most...
physiciansweekly.com
Effect of Telehealth on Primary Care Physician Panel Sizes
Most studies examining the benefits of telehealth over traditional office visits have focused on its expansion, its effect on access, and the satisfaction of both doctors and patients. However, the potential for telemedicine to greatly boost physician capacity by cutting down on nonvalue-adding activities and patient no-shows is an issue that has not received enough attention. In this study, researchers delved into this topic. They estimated visit durations and no-show rates for tele-visits using data from the electronic health records of 2 healthcare systems and information acquired from focus groups with family medicine physicians. This simulation model uses these to explore the feasibility of replacing in-person consultations with telehealth services to expand patient panels without compromising accessibility. They discovered that tele-visits cut down on doctors’ time on administrative tasks and patient no-shows. Assuming a modest reduction in visit durations and no-shows, the use of tele-visits may translate into more than a 10% increase in patient panel sizes at current tele-visit utilization levels and as much as a 30% increase if half of all visits could be effectively conducted virtually and resulted in a greater reduction in visit durations and no-shows. This study provides evidence that a key benefit of adopting telehealth for many regular interactions is a reduction in wasted physician time and a substantial increase in the number of patients that a primary care physician may care for without jeopardizing access to treatment.
Comments / 0