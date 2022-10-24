SUNY Fredonia’s Fall Sweep is poised once again to draw hundreds of students on Sunday, Nov. 6, to rake leaves in residents’ yards in the surrounding area. All student groups on campus are encouraged to join the 17th edition of the volunteer project, organized by two student groups, the Applied Communication Association (ACA) and the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA).

FREDONIA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO