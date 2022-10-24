ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Record fish caught in Texas

By Stacker
KDAF
KDAF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rV4RK_0iknQ2lH00

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.

Stacker compiled a list of record fish caught in Texas using data from Land Big Fish . Fish pictured are not the actual record catch. Keep reading to see which bodies of water in your state hold some of the most massive fish around. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48zq01_0iknQ2lH00

Danny Ye // Shutterstock

Alligator Gar

– Weight: 279 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Rio Grande River
– Record set by Bill Valverde in 1951 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XfLqi_0iknQ2lH00

Canva

American Eel

– Weight: 1 lbs 8.64 oz
– Length: 31″
– Location: Lake Lavon
– Record set by Marc Jones in 2000 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f6OUp_0iknQ2lH00

Rostislav Stefanek // Shutterstock

Bighead Carp

– Weight: 90 lbs 0 oz
– Length: 55.5″
– Location: Lake Kirby
– Record set by Timothy Conner in 2000 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12kGSw_0iknQ2lH00

Alus164 // Wikimedia Commons

Bigmouth Buffalo

– Weight: 58 lbs 12 oz
– Length: 40.75″
– Location: Lake Sam Rayburn
– Record set by Allen Chesney in 1994 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45aNnR_0iknQ2lH00

Rostislav Stefanek // Shutterstock

Black Bullhead

– Weight: 4 lbs 0.32 oz
– Length: 18″
– Location: Navarro Mills Lake
– Record set by Roy Calame in 1984 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OmI6b_0iknQ2lH00

Steve Oehlenschlager // Shutterstock

Black Crappie

– Weight: 3 lbs 92 oz
– Length: 18.5″
– Location: lake Fork
– Record set by George Ward in 2003 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VmQZT_0iknQ2lH00

M Huston // Shutterstock

Blue Catfish

– Weight: 121 lbs 5 oz
– Length: 58″
– Location: Lake Texoma
– Record set by Cody Mullenix in 2004 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s4293_0iknQ2lH00

dcwcreations // Shutterstock

Bluegill Sunfish

– Weight: 1 lbs 13 oz
– Length: 11.5″
– Location: Purtis Creek
– Record set by James Sides in 1993 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SEqkg_0iknQ2lH00

Miroslav Halama // Shutterstock

Bowfin

– Weight: 17 lbs 10.4 oz
– Length: 36.5″
– Location: Lake Fork
– Record set by Brenda Walsh in 1993 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vqnp7_0iknQ2lH00

slowmotiongli // Shutterstock

Brook Trout

– Weight: 0 lbs 10.72 oz
– Length: 12″
– Location: Guadalupe River
– Record set by Bryan Hendricks in 1984 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HklAW_0iknQ2lH00

Rostislav Stefanek // Shutterstock

Brown Trout

– Weight: 7 lbs 1.92 oz
– Length: 24″
– Location: Guadalupe River
– Record set by Jeff Delong in 1986 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sIYPH_0iknQ2lH00

Michael Sundberg // Shutterstock

Chain Pickerel

– Weight: 4 lbs 12 oz
– Length: 23.75″
– Location: Pat Mayse Lake
– Record set by Robert Finch in 1996 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36sIuN_0iknQ2lH00

Aleron Val // Shutterstock

Channel Catfish

– Weight: 36 lbs 8 oz
– Length: 38″
– Location: Pedernales River
– Record set by Mrs. Joe Cockrell in 1965 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M3EbN_0iknQ2lH00

Vladimir Wrangel // Shutterstock

Common Carp

– Weight: 41 lbs 8 oz
– Length: 40″
– Location: Town Lake
– Record set by Vaughn Osmond in 2005 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sjle6_0iknQ2lH00

M Huston // Shutterstock

Flathead Catfish

– Weight: 98 lbs 8 oz
– Length: 53″
– Location: Lake Palestine
– Record set by James Laster in 1998 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gabHL_0iknQ2lH00

Roxana Gonzalez // Shutterstock

Freshwater Drum

– Weight: 44 lbs 0 oz
– Length: 38.5″
– Location: Conroe
– Record set by Jesse Ashley in 2011 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NNDoQ_0iknQ2lH00

mujijoa79 // Shutterstock

Gizzard Shad

– Weight: 2 lbs 10.72 oz
– Length: 18″
– Location: Town Lake
– Record set by Darryl Freeman in 1997 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=022EkM_0iknQ2lH00

Jason Patrick Ross // Shutterstock

Golden Shiner

– Weight: 0 lbs 8.32 oz
– Length: 11″
– Location: Lake Placid
– Record set by Brian Rankin in 1996 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Lt34_0iknQ2lH00

USFWS Mountain-Prairie // Wikimedia Commons

Goldeye

– Weight: 2 lbs 5 oz
– Length: 17.5″
– Location: Lake Texoma
– Record set by Mandy Richmond in 1996 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S1OPz_0iknQ2lH00

Vladimir Wrangel // Shutterstock

Grass Carp

– Weight: 44 lbs 0 oz
– Length: 46″
– Location: Bastrop Bayou
– Record set by Jack Singleton in 1998 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RDeGE_0iknQ2lH00

Clint H // Shutterstock

Grass Pickerel

– Weight: 0 lbs 7.04 oz
– Length: 13.75″
– Location: Lake Sam Rayburn
– Record set by Pete Ellis in 1995 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vkxi7_0iknQ2lH00

M Huston // Shutterstock

Green Sunfish

– Weight: 1 lbs 3.52 oz
– Length: 9.29″
– Location: Tehuacana Creek
– Record set by Rickie Rivard in 1995 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WPBL4_0iknQ2lH00

Canva

Hybrid Bass

– Weight: 4 lbs 11 oz
– Length: 20.39″
– Location: San Marcos River
– Record set by Lance Wester in 1999

Canva

Hybrid Bass

– Weight: 19 lbs 10.56 oz
– Length: 35.16″
– Location: Ray Hubbard Lake
– Record set by John Haney in 1984

M Huston // Shutterstock

Hybrid Sunfish

– Weight: 1 lbs
– Length: 12.5 “
– Location: Bardwell Lake
– Record set by Scot Pekrul in 2004 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U35d4_0iknQ2lH00

TreesG Photography // Shutterstock

Ladyfish

– Weight: 0 lbs 3.84 oz
– Length: 10.5″
– Location: Trinity River
– Record set by Mark LaBurt in 2000 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yO1v5_0iknQ2lH00

Pierre Rebollar // Shutterstock

Largemouth Bass

– Weight: 18 lbs 2.88 oz
– Length: 25.5″
– Location: Lake Fork
– Record set by Barry StClair in 1992 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lm1Ow_0iknQ2lH00

Dewitt // Shutterstock

Longear Sunfish

– Weight: 0 lbs 7.68 oz
– Length: 7.5″
– Location: Lake Fork
– Record set by Tyler Russell in 1998 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NW4L5_0iknQ2lH00

Mikhail Blajenov // Shutterstock

Longnose Gar

– Weight: 50 lbs 5 oz
– Location: Trinity River
– Record set by Townsend Miller in 1954 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NJ7Oc_0iknQ2lH00

FedBul // Shutterstock

Northern Pike

– Weight: 18 lbs 4.48 oz
– Length: 41″
– Location: Town Lake
– Record set by Mike Sharpe in 1981 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EpQAK_0iknQ2lH00

Vladimir Wrangel // Shutterstock

Pacu

– Weight: 1 lbs 12.32 oz
– Length: 13.5″
– Location: Claiborne West Pond
– Record set by Richard Zerko in 1995 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JLHv2_0iknQ2lH00

Canva

Rainbow Trout

– Weight: 8 lbs 0 oz
– Length: 26.5″
– Location: Nueces River
– Record set by Timothy Boehm in 2010 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07K9n6_0iknQ2lH00

Realest Nature // Shutterstock

Red Drum

– Weight: 36 lbs 13.28 oz
– Length: 44″
– Location: Fairfield Lake
– Record set by Billy Tyus in 2001 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qevfP_0iknQ2lH00

M Huston // Shutterstock

Redbreast Sunfish

– Weight: 1 lbs 10.08 oz
– Length: 12″
– Location: Comal River
– Record set by Alex Labowski in 1997 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gEiab_0iknQ2lH00

Clint H // Shutterstock

Redear Sunfish

– Weight: 2 lbs 15.84 oz
– Length: 14″
– Location: Town Lake
– Record set by John Runnels in 1997 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AP6eh_0iknQ2lH00

Duane Raver // Wikimedia Commons

River Carpsucker

– Weight: 2 lbs 1.6 oz
– Length: 16.25″
– Location: Trinity River
– Record set by Del Sowders in 1996 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OEEUa_0iknQ2lH00

Steve Brigman // Shutterstock

Rock Bass

– Weight: 0 lbs 13.28 oz
– Length: 10.25″
– Location: San Marcos River
– Record set by Chad Thomas in 1997 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2diY4v_0iknQ2lH00

RLS Photo // Shutterstock

Saugeye

– Weight: 7 lbs 12.5 oz
– Length: 27″
– Location: Lake Kirby
– Record set by Robert Quintanilla in 1998 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pwam0_0iknQ2lH00

CSNafzger // Shutterstock

Smallmouth Bass

– Weight: 7 lbs 14.88 oz
– Length: 23″
– Location: Lake Meredith
– Record set by Timothy Teague in 1998 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ar2yS_0iknQ2lH00

Ohio DNR // Wikimedia Commons

Smallmouth Buffalo

– Weight: 82 lbs 3.52 oz
– Length: 43.5″
– Location: Lake Athens
– Record set by Randy Collins in 1993 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9L2J_0iknQ2lH00

Sean McVey // Shutterstock

Spotted Bass

– Weight: 5 lbs 9.92 oz
– Length: 22.75″
– Location: Alan Henry Reservoir
– Record set by Erik Atkins in 2011 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15dGbQ_0iknQ2lH00

Vladimir Wrangel // Shutterstock

Spotted Gar

– Weight: 9 lbs 12.8 oz
– Length: 36.5″
– Location: Lake Mexia
– Record set by Rick Rivard in 1994 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J0u4n_0iknQ2lH00

Canva

Spotted Sunfish

– Length: 6″
– Location: San Marcos River
– Record set by Mike Schlimgen in 2008 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qBtGs_0iknQ2lH00

slowmotiongli // Shutterstock

Striped Bass

– Weight: 53 lbs 0 oz
– Length: 48″
– Location: Brazos River
– Record set by Ron Venerable in 1999 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nNeSM_0iknQ2lH00

Danny Ye // Shutterstock

Tarpon

– Weight: 10 lbs 1.92 oz
– Length: 37″
– Location: Lake Braunig
– Record set by Paul Willette in 1986 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kTUbK_0iknQ2lH00

Jennifer de Graaf // Shutterstock

Tiger Muskellunge

– Weight: 9 lbs 1 oz
– Length: 32″
– Location: Lake Nocona
– Record set by Mike Gaines in 1979 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=449TT2_0iknQ2lH00

wwwarjag //Shutterstock

Walleye

– Weight: 11 lbs 14.08 oz
– Length: 31.75″
– Location: Lake Meredith
– Record set by Hank McWilliams Jr. in 1990 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22pXwo_0iknQ2lH00

Bclegg77 // Wikimedia Commons

Warmouth

– Weight: 1 lbs 4.8 oz
– Length: 10.5″
– Location: Town Lake
– Record set by Ralph Manns Jr. in 1991 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IRtLD_0iknQ2lH00

Apostrophe // Shutterstock

White Bass

– Weight: 5 lbs 8.96 oz
– Length: 20.75″
– Location: Colorado River
– Record set by David Cordill in 1977 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=325wHp_0iknQ2lH00

Jennifer White Maxwell // Shutterstock

White Crappie

– Weight: 4 lbs 9 oz
– Location: Navarro Mills Lake
– Record set by G.G. Wooderson in 1968 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LMFjO_0iknQ2lH00

Kevin H Knuth // Shutterstock

Yellow Bass

– Weight: 3 lbs
– Length: 17.50″
– Location: Sabine River
– Record set by Butch Koehler in 2009 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o9wmG_0iknQ2lH00

jpreat // Shutterstock

Yellow Bullhead

– Weight: 3 lbs 3.2 oz
– Length: 16.25″
– Location: Lake Fork
– Record set by Herschell Spears in 1997 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OFd6m_0iknQ2lH00

John Piekos // Shutterstock

Yellow Perch

– Weight: 1 lbs 0.64 oz
– Length: 12.5″
– Location: Lake Meredith
– Record set by Melvin Vick in 1996

