Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
Stacker compiled a list of record fish caught in Texas using data from Land Big Fish . Fish pictured are not the actual record catch. Keep reading to see which bodies of water in your state hold some of the most massive fish around.
Alligator Gar
– Weight: 279 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Rio Grande River
– Record set by Bill Valverde in 1951
American Eel
– Weight: 1 lbs 8.64 oz
– Length: 31″
– Location: Lake Lavon
– Record set by Marc Jones in 2000
Bighead Carp
– Weight: 90 lbs 0 oz
– Length: 55.5″
– Location: Lake Kirby
– Record set by Timothy Conner in 2000
Bigmouth Buffalo
– Weight: 58 lbs 12 oz
– Length: 40.75″
– Location: Lake Sam Rayburn
– Record set by Allen Chesney in 1994
Black Bullhead
– Weight: 4 lbs 0.32 oz
– Length: 18″
– Location: Navarro Mills Lake
– Record set by Roy Calame in 1984
Black Crappie
– Weight: 3 lbs 92 oz
– Length: 18.5″
– Location: lake Fork
– Record set by George Ward in 2003
Blue Catfish
– Weight: 121 lbs 5 oz
– Length: 58″
– Location: Lake Texoma
– Record set by Cody Mullenix in 2004
Bluegill Sunfish
– Weight: 1 lbs 13 oz
– Length: 11.5″
– Location: Purtis Creek
– Record set by James Sides in 1993
Bowfin
– Weight: 17 lbs 10.4 oz
– Length: 36.5″
– Location: Lake Fork
– Record set by Brenda Walsh in 1993
Brook Trout
– Weight: 0 lbs 10.72 oz
– Length: 12″
– Location: Guadalupe River
– Record set by Bryan Hendricks in 1984
Brown Trout
– Weight: 7 lbs 1.92 oz
– Length: 24″
– Location: Guadalupe River
– Record set by Jeff Delong in 1986
Chain Pickerel
– Weight: 4 lbs 12 oz
– Length: 23.75″
– Location: Pat Mayse Lake
– Record set by Robert Finch in 1996
Channel Catfish
– Weight: 36 lbs 8 oz
– Length: 38″
– Location: Pedernales River
– Record set by Mrs. Joe Cockrell in 1965
Common Carp
– Weight: 41 lbs 8 oz
– Length: 40″
– Location: Town Lake
– Record set by Vaughn Osmond in 2005
Flathead Catfish
– Weight: 98 lbs 8 oz
– Length: 53″
– Location: Lake Palestine
– Record set by James Laster in 1998
Freshwater Drum
– Weight: 44 lbs 0 oz
– Length: 38.5″
– Location: Conroe
– Record set by Jesse Ashley in 2011
Gizzard Shad
– Weight: 2 lbs 10.72 oz
– Length: 18″
– Location: Town Lake
– Record set by Darryl Freeman in 1997
Golden Shiner
– Weight: 0 lbs 8.32 oz
– Length: 11″
– Location: Lake Placid
– Record set by Brian Rankin in 1996
Goldeye
– Weight: 2 lbs 5 oz
– Length: 17.5″
– Location: Lake Texoma
– Record set by Mandy Richmond in 1996
Grass Carp
– Weight: 44 lbs 0 oz
– Length: 46″
– Location: Bastrop Bayou
– Record set by Jack Singleton in 1998
Grass Pickerel
– Weight: 0 lbs 7.04 oz
– Length: 13.75″
– Location: Lake Sam Rayburn
– Record set by Pete Ellis in 1995
Green Sunfish
– Weight: 1 lbs 3.52 oz
– Length: 9.29″
– Location: Tehuacana Creek
– Record set by Rickie Rivard in 1995
Hybrid Bass
– Weight: 4 lbs 11 oz
– Length: 20.39″
– Location: San Marcos River
– Record set by Lance Wester in 1999
Hybrid Bass
– Weight: 19 lbs 10.56 oz
– Length: 35.16″
– Location: Ray Hubbard Lake
– Record set by John Haney in 1984
Hybrid Sunfish
– Weight: 1 lbs
– Length: 12.5 “
– Location: Bardwell Lake
– Record set by Scot Pekrul in 2004
Ladyfish
– Weight: 0 lbs 3.84 oz
– Length: 10.5″
– Location: Trinity River
– Record set by Mark LaBurt in 2000
Largemouth Bass
– Weight: 18 lbs 2.88 oz
– Length: 25.5″
– Location: Lake Fork
– Record set by Barry StClair in 1992
Longear Sunfish
– Weight: 0 lbs 7.68 oz
– Length: 7.5″
– Location: Lake Fork
– Record set by Tyler Russell in 1998
Longnose Gar
– Weight: 50 lbs 5 oz
– Location: Trinity River
– Record set by Townsend Miller in 1954
Northern Pike
– Weight: 18 lbs 4.48 oz
– Length: 41″
– Location: Town Lake
– Record set by Mike Sharpe in 1981
Pacu
– Weight: 1 lbs 12.32 oz
– Length: 13.5″
– Location: Claiborne West Pond
– Record set by Richard Zerko in 1995
Rainbow Trout
– Weight: 8 lbs 0 oz
– Length: 26.5″
– Location: Nueces River
– Record set by Timothy Boehm in 2010
Red Drum
– Weight: 36 lbs 13.28 oz
– Length: 44″
– Location: Fairfield Lake
– Record set by Billy Tyus in 2001
Redbreast Sunfish
– Weight: 1 lbs 10.08 oz
– Length: 12″
– Location: Comal River
– Record set by Alex Labowski in 1997
Redear Sunfish
– Weight: 2 lbs 15.84 oz
– Length: 14″
– Location: Town Lake
– Record set by John Runnels in 1997
River Carpsucker
– Weight: 2 lbs 1.6 oz
– Length: 16.25″
– Location: Trinity River
– Record set by Del Sowders in 1996
Rock Bass
– Weight: 0 lbs 13.28 oz
– Length: 10.25″
– Location: San Marcos River
– Record set by Chad Thomas in 1997
Saugeye
– Weight: 7 lbs 12.5 oz
– Length: 27″
– Location: Lake Kirby
– Record set by Robert Quintanilla in 1998
Smallmouth Bass
– Weight: 7 lbs 14.88 oz
– Length: 23″
– Location: Lake Meredith
– Record set by Timothy Teague in 1998
Smallmouth Buffalo
– Weight: 82 lbs 3.52 oz
– Length: 43.5″
– Location: Lake Athens
– Record set by Randy Collins in 1993
Spotted Bass
– Weight: 5 lbs 9.92 oz
– Length: 22.75″
– Location: Alan Henry Reservoir
– Record set by Erik Atkins in 2011
Spotted Gar
– Weight: 9 lbs 12.8 oz
– Length: 36.5″
– Location: Lake Mexia
– Record set by Rick Rivard in 1994
Spotted Sunfish
– Length: 6″
– Location: San Marcos River
– Record set by Mike Schlimgen in 2008
Striped Bass
– Weight: 53 lbs 0 oz
– Length: 48″
– Location: Brazos River
– Record set by Ron Venerable in 1999
Tarpon
– Weight: 10 lbs 1.92 oz
– Length: 37″
– Location: Lake Braunig
– Record set by Paul Willette in 1986
Tiger Muskellunge
– Weight: 9 lbs 1 oz
– Length: 32″
– Location: Lake Nocona
– Record set by Mike Gaines in 1979
Walleye
– Weight: 11 lbs 14.08 oz
– Length: 31.75″
– Location: Lake Meredith
– Record set by Hank McWilliams Jr. in 1990
Warmouth
– Weight: 1 lbs 4.8 oz
– Length: 10.5″
– Location: Town Lake
– Record set by Ralph Manns Jr. in 1991
White Bass
– Weight: 5 lbs 8.96 oz
– Length: 20.75″
– Location: Colorado River
– Record set by David Cordill in 1977
White Crappie
– Weight: 4 lbs 9 oz
– Location: Navarro Mills Lake
– Record set by G.G. Wooderson in 1968
Yellow Bass
– Weight: 3 lbs
– Length: 17.50″
– Location: Sabine River
– Record set by Butch Koehler in 2009
Yellow Bullhead
– Weight: 3 lbs 3.2 oz
– Length: 16.25″
– Location: Lake Fork
– Record set by Herschell Spears in 1997
Yellow Perch
– Weight: 1 lbs 0.64 oz
– Length: 12.5″
– Location: Lake Meredith
– Record set by Melvin Vick in 1996
