Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.

Stacker compiled a list of record fish caught in Texas using data from Land Big Fish . Fish pictured are not the actual record catch. Keep reading to see which bodies of water in your state hold some of the most massive fish around.

Danny Ye // Shutterstock

Alligator Gar

– Weight: 279 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Rio Grande River

– Record set by Bill Valverde in 1951

Canva

American Eel

– Weight: 1 lbs 8.64 oz

– Length: 31″

– Location: Lake Lavon

– Record set by Marc Jones in 2000

Rostislav Stefanek // Shutterstock

Bighead Carp

– Weight: 90 lbs 0 oz

– Length: 55.5″

– Location: Lake Kirby

– Record set by Timothy Conner in 2000

Alus164 // Wikimedia Commons

Bigmouth Buffalo

– Weight: 58 lbs 12 oz

– Length: 40.75″

– Location: Lake Sam Rayburn

– Record set by Allen Chesney in 1994

Rostislav Stefanek // Shutterstock

Black Bullhead

– Weight: 4 lbs 0.32 oz

– Length: 18″

– Location: Navarro Mills Lake

– Record set by Roy Calame in 1984

Steve Oehlenschlager // Shutterstock

Black Crappie

– Weight: 3 lbs 92 oz

– Length: 18.5″

– Location: lake Fork

– Record set by George Ward in 2003

M Huston // Shutterstock

Blue Catfish

– Weight: 121 lbs 5 oz

– Length: 58″

– Location: Lake Texoma

– Record set by Cody Mullenix in 2004

dcwcreations // Shutterstock

Bluegill Sunfish

– Weight: 1 lbs 13 oz

– Length: 11.5″

– Location: Purtis Creek

– Record set by James Sides in 1993

Miroslav Halama // Shutterstock

Bowfin

– Weight: 17 lbs 10.4 oz

– Length: 36.5″

– Location: Lake Fork

– Record set by Brenda Walsh in 1993

slowmotiongli // Shutterstock

Brook Trout

– Weight: 0 lbs 10.72 oz

– Length: 12″

– Location: Guadalupe River

– Record set by Bryan Hendricks in 1984

Rostislav Stefanek // Shutterstock

Brown Trout

– Weight: 7 lbs 1.92 oz

– Length: 24″

– Location: Guadalupe River

– Record set by Jeff Delong in 1986

Michael Sundberg // Shutterstock

Chain Pickerel

– Weight: 4 lbs 12 oz

– Length: 23.75″

– Location: Pat Mayse Lake

– Record set by Robert Finch in 1996

Aleron Val // Shutterstock

Channel Catfish

– Weight: 36 lbs 8 oz

– Length: 38″

– Location: Pedernales River

– Record set by Mrs. Joe Cockrell in 1965

Vladimir Wrangel // Shutterstock

Common Carp

– Weight: 41 lbs 8 oz

– Length: 40″

– Location: Town Lake

– Record set by Vaughn Osmond in 2005

M Huston // Shutterstock

Flathead Catfish

– Weight: 98 lbs 8 oz

– Length: 53″

– Location: Lake Palestine

– Record set by James Laster in 1998

Roxana Gonzalez // Shutterstock

Freshwater Drum

– Weight: 44 lbs 0 oz

– Length: 38.5″

– Location: Conroe

– Record set by Jesse Ashley in 2011

mujijoa79 // Shutterstock

Gizzard Shad

– Weight: 2 lbs 10.72 oz

– Length: 18″

– Location: Town Lake

– Record set by Darryl Freeman in 1997

Jason Patrick Ross // Shutterstock

Golden Shiner

– Weight: 0 lbs 8.32 oz

– Length: 11″

– Location: Lake Placid

– Record set by Brian Rankin in 1996

USFWS Mountain-Prairie // Wikimedia Commons

Goldeye

– Weight: 2 lbs 5 oz

– Length: 17.5″

– Location: Lake Texoma

– Record set by Mandy Richmond in 1996

Vladimir Wrangel // Shutterstock

Grass Carp

– Weight: 44 lbs 0 oz

– Length: 46″

– Location: Bastrop Bayou

– Record set by Jack Singleton in 1998

Clint H // Shutterstock

Grass Pickerel

– Weight: 0 lbs 7.04 oz

– Length: 13.75″

– Location: Lake Sam Rayburn

– Record set by Pete Ellis in 1995

M Huston // Shutterstock

Green Sunfish

– Weight: 1 lbs 3.52 oz

– Length: 9.29″

– Location: Tehuacana Creek

– Record set by Rickie Rivard in 1995

Canva

Hybrid Bass

– Weight: 4 lbs 11 oz

– Length: 20.39″

– Location: San Marcos River

– Record set by Lance Wester in 1999

Canva

Hybrid Bass

– Weight: 19 lbs 10.56 oz

– Length: 35.16″

– Location: Ray Hubbard Lake

– Record set by John Haney in 1984

M Huston // Shutterstock

Hybrid Sunfish

– Weight: 1 lbs

– Length: 12.5 “

– Location: Bardwell Lake

– Record set by Scot Pekrul in 2004

TreesG Photography // Shutterstock

Ladyfish

– Weight: 0 lbs 3.84 oz

– Length: 10.5″

– Location: Trinity River

– Record set by Mark LaBurt in 2000

Pierre Rebollar // Shutterstock

Largemouth Bass

– Weight: 18 lbs 2.88 oz

– Length: 25.5″

– Location: Lake Fork

– Record set by Barry StClair in 1992

Dewitt // Shutterstock

Longear Sunfish

– Weight: 0 lbs 7.68 oz

– Length: 7.5″

– Location: Lake Fork

– Record set by Tyler Russell in 1998

Mikhail Blajenov // Shutterstock

Longnose Gar

– Weight: 50 lbs 5 oz

– Location: Trinity River

– Record set by Townsend Miller in 1954

FedBul // Shutterstock

Northern Pike

– Weight: 18 lbs 4.48 oz

– Length: 41″

– Location: Town Lake

– Record set by Mike Sharpe in 1981

Vladimir Wrangel // Shutterstock

Pacu

– Weight: 1 lbs 12.32 oz

– Length: 13.5″

– Location: Claiborne West Pond

– Record set by Richard Zerko in 1995

Canva

Rainbow Trout

– Weight: 8 lbs 0 oz

– Length: 26.5″

– Location: Nueces River

– Record set by Timothy Boehm in 2010

Realest Nature // Shutterstock

Red Drum

– Weight: 36 lbs 13.28 oz

– Length: 44″

– Location: Fairfield Lake

– Record set by Billy Tyus in 2001

M Huston // Shutterstock

Redbreast Sunfish

– Weight: 1 lbs 10.08 oz

– Length: 12″

– Location: Comal River

– Record set by Alex Labowski in 1997

Clint H // Shutterstock

Redear Sunfish

– Weight: 2 lbs 15.84 oz

– Length: 14″

– Location: Town Lake

– Record set by John Runnels in 1997

Duane Raver // Wikimedia Commons

River Carpsucker

– Weight: 2 lbs 1.6 oz

– Length: 16.25″

– Location: Trinity River

– Record set by Del Sowders in 1996

Steve Brigman // Shutterstock

Rock Bass

– Weight: 0 lbs 13.28 oz

– Length: 10.25″

– Location: San Marcos River

– Record set by Chad Thomas in 1997

RLS Photo // Shutterstock

Saugeye

– Weight: 7 lbs 12.5 oz

– Length: 27″

– Location: Lake Kirby

– Record set by Robert Quintanilla in 1998

CSNafzger // Shutterstock

Smallmouth Bass

– Weight: 7 lbs 14.88 oz

– Length: 23″

– Location: Lake Meredith

– Record set by Timothy Teague in 1998

Ohio DNR // Wikimedia Commons

Smallmouth Buffalo

– Weight: 82 lbs 3.52 oz

– Length: 43.5″

– Location: Lake Athens

– Record set by Randy Collins in 1993

Sean McVey // Shutterstock

Spotted Bass

– Weight: 5 lbs 9.92 oz

– Length: 22.75″

– Location: Alan Henry Reservoir

– Record set by Erik Atkins in 2011

Vladimir Wrangel // Shutterstock

Spotted Gar

– Weight: 9 lbs 12.8 oz

– Length: 36.5″

– Location: Lake Mexia

– Record set by Rick Rivard in 1994

Canva

Spotted Sunfish

– Length: 6″

– Location: San Marcos River

– Record set by Mike Schlimgen in 2008

slowmotiongli // Shutterstock

Striped Bass

– Weight: 53 lbs 0 oz

– Length: 48″

– Location: Brazos River

– Record set by Ron Venerable in 1999

Danny Ye // Shutterstock

Tarpon

– Weight: 10 lbs 1.92 oz

– Length: 37″

– Location: Lake Braunig

– Record set by Paul Willette in 1986

Jennifer de Graaf // Shutterstock

Tiger Muskellunge

– Weight: 9 lbs 1 oz

– Length: 32″

– Location: Lake Nocona

– Record set by Mike Gaines in 1979

wwwarjag //Shutterstock

Walleye

– Weight: 11 lbs 14.08 oz

– Length: 31.75″

– Location: Lake Meredith

– Record set by Hank McWilliams Jr. in 1990

Bclegg77 // Wikimedia Commons

Warmouth

– Weight: 1 lbs 4.8 oz

– Length: 10.5″

– Location: Town Lake

– Record set by Ralph Manns Jr. in 1991

Apostrophe // Shutterstock

White Bass

– Weight: 5 lbs 8.96 oz

– Length: 20.75″

– Location: Colorado River

– Record set by David Cordill in 1977

Jennifer White Maxwell // Shutterstock

White Crappie

– Weight: 4 lbs 9 oz

– Location: Navarro Mills Lake

– Record set by G.G. Wooderson in 1968

Kevin H Knuth // Shutterstock

Yellow Bass

– Weight: 3 lbs

– Length: 17.50″

– Location: Sabine River

– Record set by Butch Koehler in 2009

jpreat // Shutterstock

Yellow Bullhead

– Weight: 3 lbs 3.2 oz

– Length: 16.25″

– Location: Lake Fork

– Record set by Herschell Spears in 1997

John Piekos // Shutterstock

Yellow Perch

– Weight: 1 lbs 0.64 oz

– Length: 12.5″

– Location: Lake Meredith

– Record set by Melvin Vick in 1996

