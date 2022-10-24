ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Fall Wellness Fair at Marsh Creek Park

By Karen Clark
K97.5
K97.5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LGR9t_0iknPWwn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bkvgv_0iknPWwn00

Source: http://www.theslowroasteditalian.com / http://www.theslowroasteditalian.com

Come one, come all! Neighbors of Marsh Creek Park are invited to our first ever Fall Health and Wellness Fair; a partnership event with The Produce Project!

Everyone is invited for a fun day for the whole family. Raleigh Parks approaches recreation services from a total wellness approach. This event at Marsh Creek Community Center will do the same.

What does total wellness mean? It means we’ll approach wellness from various dimensions; mental, physical, social, and financial wellness will be on full display – now we just need you!

The event will run rain or shine and is completely free to the public.

Here’s what to expect at the Wellness Fair:

  • Marsh Creek Program demonstrations – Flow Lantern Walk, Soul Line Dance, Crafts for Kids, Balance Bikes, and Pound Fitness;
  • The Produce Project;
  • Oak City Plate;
  • The Blood Connection – Please use this link to sign up to donate blood; and,
  • Clothing Swap – Bring your gently used clothes to make a “swap”. These trades are designed to reduce clothing waste in the community and encourage thoughts of reuse and recycling.  We’ll also take donations.  All leftover items will be donated;
  • Heritage Urgent and Primary Care;
  • WakeMed – Non-fasting glucose and cholesterol checks;
  • Care Access;
  • Alliance Health;
  • Silver Linings Counseling;
  • Gupta Psychiatry;
  • Carolina Outreach;
  • SouthLight Healthcare;
  • And more including dental hygiene checks, nutrition and dietetic support, and healthy foods to sample!

Date: Saturday, Nov. 5

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ages: All

Cost: Free

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=297A32_0iknPWwn00

Source: R1 / other

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Chipotle opens first location in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Thursday, Chipotle Mexican Grill will open its first location in Rocky Mount. The restaurant, which will be located at 959 N Wesleyan Blvd. in Rocky Mount, will even feature Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that will allow customers to pick up a digital order without ever leaving their car. Chipotle also […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

PHOTO GALLERY: North Carolina State Fair

The 2022 North Carolina State Fair ran from Oct. 13 to Oct. 23 and welcomed over 854,368 visitors, according to the fair’s attendance records as of Oct. 23. Though the fair is yet to reach its pre-pandemic attendance levels, the number of visitors has increased since last year. The...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Wilson leaders, community share their visions for newly-purchased Wilson Mall

WILSON, N.C. — City of Wilson leaders are sharing more about what the future holds for the abandoned Wilson Mall. On Oct. 20, the city council authorized the city to purchase the property at 1501 Ward Blvd. from the Georgia-based Hull Property Group for $3 million. The city council approved using $2 million in American Rescue Plan funds to help with the purchase.
WILSON, NC
WRAL News

NC Chinese Lantern Festival returns to Cary in November

CARY, N.C. — The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival is only a few weeks away. The popular lights display returns to Koka Booth Amphitheatre Nov. 18 through Jan. 8. It will be open daily from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. A section of the greenway next to Symphony Lake...
CARY, NC
wkml.com

Did You Feel That? Earthquake Rumbles North Carolina Early Tuesday

Around 5AM on Tuesday, Geologists reported a 2.6 magnitude earthquake near the North Carolina-Virginia border. On October 25, 2022, about 70 people are said to have even been aware and feel the quake!. The earthquake was about 1.74 miles deep, and according to the U.S. Geological Survey, it hit 6...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
warrenrecord.com

Sweetie’s aims to be go-to place for beauty supplies for hair

Mother and daughter duo Paulette Burton and JaNaé Horton are working to grow their business, Sweetie’s Beauty Supply & Smiles, into the local go-to place for beauty supplies related to hair so that local women — and men— won’t have to travel to larger towns and cities to find what they need.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
WRAL

When is trick-or-treat this year? Monday, Oct. 31

RALEIGH, N.C. — Editor's note: This is our friendly annual reminder that kids go trick-or-treating on Oct. 31. Every year, I ask that and end up having to look it up online to determine what day trick or treating is happening in my area. As with every year, Go Ask Mom has you covered!
WAKE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Johnston Community College Foundation Hosts First-Ever Casino Night

SMITHFIELD – Johnston Community College Foundation recently hosted its annual raffle fundraiser with an exciting, new twist. The 2022 Annual Raffle & Casino Night was a Roaring Twenties themed event that raised $68,000, to-date, to help sustain programs including professional development grants, awards to faculty and staff for strategic projects to increase enrollment and enhance offerings, and direct institutional support.
SMITHFIELD, NC
WRAL

Community-focused health center opens on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — WakeMed on Wednesday cut the ribbon on a new medical office that will provide care for people in underserved communities. The Center for Community Health, located at 2600 New Bern Ave., was designed to reach people who have social barriers to health, such as homelessness, lack of insurance, lack of transportation and financial instability.
RALEIGH, NC
warrenrecord.com

Event honors memory of Lawrence L. Boyd

Sunny blue Carolina skies and smiling faces were a beautiful sight to see Saturday, Oct. 22, during the Community Fun Day sponsored by Boyd-Royster Funeral Services at Seven Springs Farms & Vineyard in Ridgeway. The event was held as a way of giving back to the community while honoring the life and legacy of Lawrence L. Boyd, Founder of Boyd’s Funeral Services, now Boyd-Royster Funeral Services. Boyd passed away May 22, 2022; however his legacy lives on.
RIDGEWAY, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Sale closed in Durham: $1.4 million for a four-bedroom home

The property located in the 700 block of Anderson Street in Durham was sold on Oct. 2, 2022 for $1,400,000, or $390 per square foot. The house built in 1937 has an interior space of 3,588 square feet. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.8-acre lot.
DURHAM, NC
luxury-houses.net

This $5.8M Palatial Custom Masterpiece is Thoughtfully Designed with a Focus on Family Living & Entertaining in Durham, NC

The House in Durham is a gated estate offers 5+ acres of peaceful retreat, now available for sale. This home located at 53 Topaz Jewel Ct, Durham, North Carolina; offering 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 11,350 square feet of living spaces. Call Linda Craft – Linda Craft Team, REALTORS – (Phone: 919-235-0007) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Durham.
DURHAM, NC
multihousingnews.com

The Preiss Co. Pays $103M for Raleigh Student Housing Community

Newmark arranged $77.3 million in acquisition financing through a life company lender. The Preiss Co. has acquired Valentine Commons, a 928-bed student-dedicated community in Raleigh, N.C. Capstone Communities sold the property for $102.6 million, according to Yardi Matrix data. Executive Managing Director Ben Roelke and Senior Managing Director Ian Walker...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Should you be worried this Halloween about Fentanyl disguised as candy?

RALEIGH, N.C. — As we approach Halloween, there is conflicting information regarding the risk of candy tampering in light of the surge in "rainbow fentanyl" – a colorful version of fentanyl that looks like candy. Fentanyl can been found in formulations including tablets, powder, and even blocks that resemble sidewalk chalk. Our children must know the candy form of fentanyl resembles their favorite and most popular candies (i.e., Skittles).
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Buffalo Road closing near Clayton, 6-mile detour in place

CLAYTON, N.C. — Drivers in Johnston County will notice a traffic shift next week. Beginning Monday, Oct. 31, the North Carolina Department of Transportation will close a section of Buffalo Road between Clayton and Selma to replace a pipe near Live Oak Church Road. The closure will last through...
CLAYTON, NC
K97.5

K97.5

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
218K+
Views
ABOUT

The Triangle’s Real Hip Hop and R&B

 https://hiphopnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy