‘Black Adam’ hit North Texas theaters this past weekend; here’s how much it made domestically

DALLAS (KDAF) — It has been 15 years since the announcement of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s casting as Black Adam back in 2007, and now in 2022 we finally have the finished film in theaters.

After multiple setbacks, many changes to the Warner Bros. leadership, a global pandemic and behind-the-scenes drama on previous DCEU films, fans finally can see Black Adam on a screen fitting for a man of Johnson’s stature.

So what did all of the waiting build to? Amidst terrible critic reviews, Black Adam still managed to gain fan excitement with the film making about $67 million at the domestic box office.

This is the highest box office opening for a film since Thor: Love and Thunder and the biggest opening debut for a film that Johnson has been the main star of.

Much of the discussion surrounding the film only has been about the disconnect between fan opinion and critical consensus.

On Metacritic, the film has a score of 41 out of 100, with many critics calling the film’s action pointless, over the top and dull, with little narrative substance to make up for it.

Fans, on the other hand, are embracing the film. On Metacritic, the “user” score sits at 7.4 out of 10. They love the film’s action and are grateful to finally see Black Adam portrayed on film.

Which camp do you fall in? Well, you just will have to watch the film and decide for yourself. Click here for showtimes in North Texas.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.