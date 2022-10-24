ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

East Wake High School On Lockdown Following Fight

By paige.boyd
K97.5
K97.5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ub2Wh_0iknPQeR00

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation


Wake County Public Schools informed parents of a lockdown at East Wake High School today, following reports of a fight on campus Monday (October 24).

As reported by WRAL , multiple officers responded to a call to the school at 5101 Rolesville Road in Wendell before 11 am. The school went to a code red lockdown, but Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker told WRAL News the school was moved into code yellow by 1 pm.

A code yellow means, “If there is something in the community that may pose a threat to the school, such as a bank robbery or police chase in the neighborhood, a “code yellow” community lockdown will be issued. All outdoor activities will stop and students will move into the building.”

As of press time, the school is still on lockdown. Wake County’s Sheriff’s Office has issued an emailed statement to parents: “Please also know that we were continuing to provide announcements to our students and staff to keep them informed about the situation. These steps are taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of our students and faculty.”

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

East Wake High School student in custody after code red lockdown

WENDELL, N.C. — East Wake High School was locked down on Monday after a fight on campus. Before 11 a.m., law enforcement responded to the school at 5101 Rolesville Road in Wendell, and the campus was moved into a code red lockdown. At 1 p.m., Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker told WRAL News the school was moved from code red into code yellow.
WENDELL, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville high school student had gun, ammo on campus, deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A student at Terry Sanford High School has been charged with having a gun on campus. At 3 p.m. on Tuesday, a Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer responded to a call about a weapon on the school’s campus at 2301 Fort Bragg Road, according to the sheriff’s office.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
ghfalcon.com

When A Mass Shooting Hits Home

Disclaimer: Please be aware that this article deals with the sensitive issue of gun violence. On October 13, 2022, a mass shooting killed five and injured two people in Hedingham, a neighborhood in Raleigh, NC. In an instant, the topic of gun violence became front and center in both Wake County and all of North Carolina.
RALEIGH, NC
Technician Online

Raleigh PD investigating student death at University Towers

Editor’s Note: This article contains reference to death. According to Mick Kulikowski, director of strategic communications and media relations, Raleigh Police Department is investigating a student death that occurred this morning at University Towers. The news breaks as the third confirmed student death of the semester, with two occurring...
RALEIGH, NC
People

'Dedicated, Compassionate' N.C. Nurse Allegedly Stabbed to Death at Work by Psychiatric Patient

James Gomes has been charged with murder and currently being held without bond A 47-year-old man has been charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed a nurse to death at the Freedom House Recovery Center in Durham, N.C., according to multiple reports. Shortly before 2 p.m. on Oct. 18, Durham Police responded to a call at the non-profit behavioral health care agency and discovered Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner June Onkundi had been stabbed, according to WRAL. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she died from her...
DURHAM, NC
WXII 12

High school on lockdown after student hurt in fight, BB gun found

WENDELL, N.C. — A North Carolina high school went into lockdown Monday morning after one person was hurt in a fight. East Wake High School in Wendell was locked down after a student was injured. According to the sheriff, the student suffered minor injuries and was picked up by...
WENDELL, NC
cbs17

Juveniles jump man legally carrying gun at Food Lion, steal firearm; 1 later arrested for multiple crimes in Zebulon

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – A man had his handgun stolen off of himself after he was jumped in a Zebulon Food Lion parking lot, police said Wednesday night. Police said “someone punched the man in the back and took a handgun, that he was legally carrying in a holster, off of his hip” shortly after 2 p.m. when he and a woman were walking out of the Food Lion.
ZEBULON, NC
triangletribune.com

Hillside's Logan is principal of the year

William T. Logan, transformational leader of the historic Hillside High School, has earned the Durham Public Schools 2023 Principal of the Year Award. An educator with 25 years in the field, Logan has led the school for a decade. He has served in the administration realm for 19 of those years, including as the school’s assistant principal. This is Logan’s second time as DPS principal of the year (2014), among a litany of other professional achievements.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

When is trick-or-treat this year? Monday, Oct. 31

RALEIGH, N.C. — Editor's note: This is our friendly annual reminder that kids go trick-or-treating on Oct. 31. Every year, I ask that and end up having to look it up online to determine what day trick or treating is happening in my area. As with every year, Go Ask Mom has you covered!
WAKE COUNTY, NC
K97.5

K97.5

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
218K+
Views
ABOUT

The Triangle’s Real Hip Hop and R&B

 https://hiphopnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy