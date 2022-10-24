Read full article on original website
morningbrew.com
The Solo List: What’s Next?
In the Solo List, we’ve shown you how several founders have ideated, started, and scaled their businesses. And while many of their companies have reached maturity, these founders have greater ambitions for the future. While they’ve had success carrying out their visions thus far, the work begins to bring their businesses to uncharted heights. These goals are bold and ambitious, from taking on big competitors to becoming a staple in every home. Read on to learn about their plans.
Airbnb’s CEO warns the most dangerous part of remote work isn’t lost productivity—it’s loneliness
Isolation and loneliness were are already becoming public health concerns before the pandemic, and it’s only gotten worse.
Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
CNBC
Meet a millennial who co-founded a $2 billion company: Scary opportunities are 'exactly how a stellar career is made'
Shadiah Sigala was always a go-getter. The 38-year-old Mexican immigrant's mom moved her and her two siblings to southern California when Sigala was 7 years old. An honors student in high school, "My No. 1 dream in life was to be the most educated person" possible, she says. But she didn't quite know how to get there.
Northern Tool + Equipment’s CEO Suresh Krishna Receives “Global Indian of the Year” Award From AsiaOne, Highlighting Victories To-date and Paving the Way for Success
BURNSVILLE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Suresh Krishna, President, and CEO of family-owned Northern Tool + Equipment, was awarded by New Delhi-based Asian media powerhouse AsiaOne as a “Global Indian of the Year,” a celebration of his successful executive career to-date and an acknowledgment of his recent successes charting the course for the 40-year-old national retailer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005218/en/ In his position as CEO, Krishna has brought financial growth and successful innovative strategies to propel the 40-year-old national retailer (Photo: Business Wire)
tokenist.com
JP Morgan Announces Web3 Digital Identity and Wallet Solution Under Development
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. JP Morgan is developing a Web3 digital identity solution, likely built on the bank’s Onyx blockchain. The solution, which is currently under development, would allow users to “traverse across digital realms” like Web3, DeFi, and the metaverse using a single digital identity.
A Founder's Lesson From A Bad Job Listing
You don’t know, what you don’t know. Hold that phrase in mind as I explain why one of the worst job listings I’ve ever seen was so terrible. The company, while not a traditional startup, had a founder—who built the company from the beginning into something that is certainly impressive.
TechCrunch
Fermyon raises $20M to build tools for cloud app dev
Along the journey, they faced myriad problems with containers — namely speed and cost. The setbacks spurred them and a handful of other DeisLabs veterans to found Fermyon, which today closed a $20 million Series A funding round led by Insight Partners with participation from Amplify Partners and angel investors. Fermyon offers a managed cloud service, Fermyon Cloud, that allows developers to quickly build microservices, or pieces of apps that work independently, but together (e.g. if one microservice fails, it won’t bring down the others).
morningbrew.com
Career advice from Character co-founder Suzanna Schumacher
“Enjoy the journey! [It’s] cliche but true. There are so many ups and downs with founding a business and the long-term outcome is completely unknown, so don’t get hyperfocused on where you’ll be in four years or whenever—try to focus on areas and initiatives that feel fulfilling whenever possible. Work to build a community early on [and] don’t wait until you launch your business. Find the thing that makes your business matter to your consumers, and engage with people around [that] through social content, emails, or other methods. This can have a huge impact on your business and your success.”—Suzanna Schumacher, co-founder of Character.
Renovai VP on Building a Dominant B2B Brand and Combining Strategy with Tactics
B2B startups are constantly navigating the road to brand awareness and company growth. As the era of digital marketing further advances, nailing the balancing act of efficient strategies and bulletproof marketing has never been more urgent. On today’s episode of Startups On Demand, I am joined by. , VP...
CNBC
Kids today are 'overly confident' about their skills online—losing $101.4 million to hackers last year
You might think today's teens are as tech-savvy as they come. But being digital natives doesn't make them immune to online scams. People under the age of 20 lost $101.4 million to online scams in 2021, according to a recent study from cybersecurity startup Social Catfish, which cited figures from the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Internet Crime Report.
Innovating and Disrupting
Animated MediaFeatured GalleryFeatured Video Growing up in Elmira, New York, as one of nine children, Tommy Hilfiger could never have imagined the success he would later achieve. In 1969, the 18-year-old Hilfiger began customizing bell-bottoms and selling candles, incense and clothing at his own store, People’s Place, in downtown Elmira. But by age 23, he had to declare bankruptcy.More from WWDFront Row at Tommy Hilfiger RTW Fall 2022Scenes from Decentraland's Metaverse Fashion WeekBackstage at Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2020 Not only did that painful experience teach him about the intricacies of business, but it motivated him not to fail again. He parlayed...
Gizmodo
Facebook Segments Ads by Race and Age Based on Photos Whether Advertisers Want It or Not, Study Says
Facebook’s promise to advertisers is that its system is smart, effective, and easy to use. You upload your ads, fill out a few details, and Facebook’s algorithm does its magic, wading through millions of people to find the perfect audience. The inner workings of that algorithm are opaque,...
TechCrunch
Asset management firm Stone Ridge launches Bitcoin-focused accelerator program
The program will bring four cohorts per year, each consisting of about eight to 12 teams, or about 30 to 50 founders, to New York City from around the world for eight weeks at a time to focus on building on the Bitcoin-centric Lightning Network and Taro protocol, Kelly Brewster, CEO of Wolf, said to TechCrunch.
getnews.info
Embrace the Future through Design | DIA was Back Again at DDW
From October 22 to 30, 2022, the Dutch Design Week (DDW) was held in Eindhoven, the Netherlands. Design Intelligence Award (DIA) was back at the DDW again, and Professor Wang Yun, Secretary General of DIA Committee, was invited to deliver a speech at the opening ceremony. Key Visual of 2022...
salestechstar.com
Hyland names industry veteran Chris McLaughlin Chief Revenue Officer
New role to drive Hyland’s sales, marketing, revenue operations and revenue growth efforts. Hyland, a leading content services provider, has named industry veteran Chris McLaughlin its new chief revenue officer. The role was designed to meet the demands of Hyland’s rapid global expansion, and McLaughlin will play an essential...
satnews.com
Fleet Space appoints a new Chief Product Officer
Fleet Space has announced that Dr. Hemant Chaurasia has formally joined the company as Chief Product Officer (CPO). In this crucial new, C-suite role, Dr. Chaurasia will guide Fleet Space products through every step of their lifecycle, from defining the initial strategy and developing the product roadmap to final delivery and deployment.
Baker Retailing Center: Breeding Innovation and Leadership
In the ’90s and early 2000s, graduate business students didn’t really consider retail to be a career. It was seen more as an occupation. But in 2002, the Jay H. Baker Retailing Initiative, which later became the Jay H. Baker Retailing Center, set out to change that. The...
getnews.info
Site Analyzer Ultimate Free SEO Tools For SEO Professionals
Site Analyzer is a great free SEO tool that can help improve a website’s ranking and visibility. It provides detailed reports on the site’s SEO and offers recommendations for improving it. Additionally, the Site Map Generator and Article Rewriter are both excellent tools for anyone who wants to improve their website’s SEO.
Simon-Kucher & Partners Study Finds Women Underserved as Wealth Management Clients Despite Accumulating Wealth Significantly Faster than Men
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Simon-Kucher & Partners, a global strategy and marketing consultancy, today released its Wealth Management: Building a Winning Client Experience for Women study. The study examines the investing and financial planning preferences, needs, and priorities of women residing in the US and Canada with annual household incomes above $150,000 and a net worth of at least $150,000. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005745/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
