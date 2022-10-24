ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

morningbrew.com

The Solo List: What’s Next?

In the Solo List, we’ve shown you how several founders have ideated, started, and scaled their businesses. And while many of their companies have reached maturity, these founders have greater ambitions for the future. While they’ve had success carrying out their visions thus far, the work begins to bring their businesses to uncharted heights. These goals are bold and ambitious, from taking on big competitors to becoming a staple in every home. Read on to learn about their plans.
The Associated Press

Northern Tool + Equipment’s CEO Suresh Krishna Receives “Global Indian of the Year” Award From AsiaOne, Highlighting Victories To-date and Paving the Way for Success

BURNSVILLE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Suresh Krishna, President, and CEO of family-owned Northern Tool + Equipment, was awarded by New Delhi-based Asian media powerhouse AsiaOne as a “Global Indian of the Year,” a celebration of his successful executive career to-date and an acknowledgment of his recent successes charting the course for the 40-year-old national retailer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005218/en/ In his position as CEO, Krishna has brought financial growth and successful innovative strategies to propel the 40-year-old national retailer (Photo: Business Wire)
MINNESOTA STATE
tokenist.com

JP Morgan Announces Web3 Digital Identity and Wallet Solution Under Development

Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. JP Morgan is developing a Web3 digital identity solution, likely built on the bank’s Onyx blockchain. The solution, which is currently under development, would allow users to “traverse across digital realms” like Web3, DeFi, and the metaverse using a single digital identity.
HackerNoon

A Founder's Lesson From A Bad Job Listing

You don’t know, what you don’t know. Hold that phrase in mind as I explain why one of the worst job listings I’ve ever seen was so terrible. The company, while not a traditional startup, had a founder—who built the company from the beginning into something that is certainly impressive.
TechCrunch

Fermyon raises $20M to build tools for cloud app dev

Along the journey, they faced myriad problems with containers — namely speed and cost. The setbacks spurred them and a handful of other DeisLabs veterans to found Fermyon, which today closed a $20 million Series A funding round led by Insight Partners with participation from Amplify Partners and angel investors. Fermyon offers a managed cloud service, Fermyon Cloud, that allows developers to quickly build microservices, or pieces of apps that work independently, but together (e.g. if one microservice fails, it won’t bring down the others).
morningbrew.com

Career advice from Character co-founder Suzanna Schumacher

“Enjoy the journey! [It’s] cliche but true. There are so many ups and downs with founding a business and the long-term outcome is completely unknown, so don’t get hyperfocused on where you’ll be in four years or whenever—try to focus on areas and initiatives that feel fulfilling whenever possible. Work to build a community early on [and] don’t wait until you launch your business. Find the thing that makes your business matter to your consumers, and engage with people around [that] through social content, emails, or other methods. This can have a huge impact on your business and your success.”—Suzanna Schumacher, co-founder of Character.
WWD

Innovating and Disrupting

Animated MediaFeatured GalleryFeatured Video Growing up in Elmira, New York, as one of nine children, Tommy Hilfiger could never have imagined the success he would later achieve. In 1969, the 18-year-old Hilfiger began customizing bell-bottoms and selling candles, incense and clothing at his own store, People’s Place, in downtown Elmira. But by age 23, he had to declare bankruptcy.More from WWDFront Row at Tommy Hilfiger RTW Fall 2022Scenes from Decentraland's Metaverse Fashion WeekBackstage at Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2020 Not only did that painful experience teach him about the intricacies of business, but it motivated him not to fail again. He parlayed...
ELMIRA, NY
getnews.info

Embrace the Future through Design | DIA was Back Again at DDW

From October 22 to 30, 2022, the Dutch Design Week (DDW) was held in Eindhoven, the Netherlands. Design Intelligence Award (DIA) was back at the DDW again, and Professor Wang Yun, Secretary General of DIA Committee, was invited to deliver a speech at the opening ceremony. Key Visual of 2022...
salestechstar.com

Hyland names industry veteran Chris McLaughlin Chief Revenue Officer

New role to drive Hyland’s sales, marketing, revenue operations and revenue growth efforts. Hyland, a leading content services provider, has named industry veteran Chris McLaughlin its new chief revenue officer. The role was designed to meet the demands of Hyland’s rapid global expansion, and McLaughlin will play an essential...
satnews.com

Fleet Space appoints a new Chief Product Officer

Fleet Space has announced that Dr. Hemant Chaurasia has formally joined the company as Chief Product Officer (CPO). In this crucial new, C-suite role, Dr. Chaurasia will guide Fleet Space products through every step of their lifecycle, from defining the initial strategy and developing the product roadmap to final delivery and deployment.
WWD

Baker Retailing Center: Breeding Innovation and Leadership

In the ’90s and early 2000s, graduate business students didn’t really consider retail to be a career. It was seen more as an occupation. But in 2002, the Jay H. Baker Retailing Initiative, which later became the Jay H. Baker Retailing Center, set out to change that. The...
getnews.info

Site Analyzer Ultimate Free SEO Tools For SEO Professionals

Site Analyzer is a great free SEO tool that can help improve a website’s ranking and visibility. It provides detailed reports on the site’s SEO and offers recommendations for improving it. Additionally, the Site Map Generator and Article Rewriter are both excellent tools for anyone who wants to improve their website’s SEO.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Simon-Kucher & Partners Study Finds Women Underserved as Wealth Management Clients Despite Accumulating Wealth Significantly Faster than Men

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Simon-Kucher & Partners, a global strategy and marketing consultancy, today released its Wealth Management: Building a Winning Client Experience for Women study. The study examines the investing and financial planning preferences, needs, and priorities of women residing in the US and Canada with annual household incomes above $150,000 and a net worth of at least $150,000. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005745/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)

