markerzone.com
BLACKHAWKS AND FLYERS COMPLETE MINOR DEAL, CHICAGO'S SECOND TRADE OF THE DAY
Just over an hour after trading 2018 first round pick Nicolas Beaudin to the Montreal Canadiens, the Chicago Blackhawks have completed a second trade on Wednesday, this time with the Philadelphia Flyers. The Blackhawks have traded Pennsylvania native Evan Barratt to the Flyers in exchange for defenceman Cooper Zech.
NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Zech for Barratt
Chicago acquires 23-year-old defenseman from Philadelphia in exchange for forward Evan Barratt. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has acquired defenseman Cooper Zech from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for forward Evan Barratt. Zech will report to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League (AHL). Zech, 23,...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. PENGUINS
FLAMES (4-1-0) vs. PENGUINS (4-1-1) 7:00 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West, One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Goals - Tyler Toffoli (3) Points - Sidney Crosby (11) PP - 30% (6th) / PK - 85.7% (T-8th) Penguins:. PP - 25% (T-10th) / PK - 72.7% (27th) Advanced Stats:
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Humble Pie, Canucks Changes Coming?
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Greetings from one of the most beautiful cities in North America. The Pittsburgh Penguins digested their humble pie on Wednesday. Things are unsettled with the Penguins’ Friday opponent, the Vancouver Canucks. President Jim Rutherford admitted on TV that he didn’t know the Canucks owner had given coach Bruce Boudreau a two-year contract. The New York Islanders placed former top prospect Kiefer Bellows on waivers. The Minnesota Wild won’t hit the NHL trade market, but when will Patrick Kane?
NHL
Bergeron, Marchand dress as Mario Bros. for Bruins hospital visits
BOSTON -- Two iconic Boston Bruins forwards turned into another legendary duo Monday, with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand morphing into Mario and Luigi. For the past 12 seasons, the Bruins have dressed up in themed costumes around Halloween and headed to local hospitals to cheer up sick kids, a tradition that had to go virtual for the past few years.
NHL
BLOG: Stalock Making Opportunities in NHL Return
The 35-year-old goaltender credits the help from the penalty kill unit on his recent success. With only three games under his belt this season, Alex Stalock is finding his way back into the NHL after going 2-1-0 with two starts. Stalock missed a majority of the 2019-20 season due to...
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Merzlikins Must Start Living Up to His Contract
The Columbus Blue Jackets have found their footing at the start of the 2022-23 season. Coming off an impressive 5-1 win on Sunday against the New York Rangers, the Blue Jackets turned in their most complete performance of the young season. A big reason for their success Sunday was the...
Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Boston Bruins: Time, TV and how to watch
Game 8: Detroit Red Wings (3-1-2) vs. Boston Bruins (6-1-0) Where: TD Garden in Boston. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; Wings radio affiliates). LESSONS FROM A LOSS:Wings' Derek Lalonde: 'We're not talented enough to lull through games'. Game notes: The Bruins are making the front office’s call to...
NHL
2023 Stadium Series tickets for Hurricanes, Capitals on sale Thursday
RALEIGH, N.C. - The NHL® announced today that tickets to the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ will go on sale to the general public tomorrow. The outdoor game between the Washington Capitals and the host Carolina Hurricanes is set for Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at NC State's Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. The game will start at 8 p.m. ET and be televised on ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet 360, SN NOW, and TVA Sports2.
NHL
Olli Maatta proving he's about more than just defense with Red Wings
Through six games this season, the 28-year-old Maatta has five points (1-4-5) and a plus-3 rating. And there's still more than 70 games to be played for Maatta to eclipse his scoring totals (1-7-8; 66 games) with the Los Angeles Kings in 2021-22. "Sometimes you think that offensive D-man is...
NHL
Black coaches make hockey history in ECHL game
First such matchup in league history, believed to be first in North American men's pro hockey. Hockey history was made Wednesday when coaches Jason Payne and Joel Martin faced off against each other in an ECHL game in Kalamazoo, Michigan. It's the first time in the history of the ECHL...
NHL
NHL's role in Global Sports Mentoring Program paying dividends
NEW YORK -- Brenda Moller exited the elevator of the NHL corporate offices in New York on Oct. 17. She was greeted by executive vice president, club business affairs Susan Cohig and others she would get to know as colleagues for two weeks at a host organization for the U.S. Department of State Global Sports Mentoring Program.
ESPN
Canadiens' Price set 'to take it step by step' with injury
MONTREAL -- When it comes to playing again, Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price has a long way to go. There are some important steps along the way, too. Sidelined by a lingering knee injury, the 35-year-old Price is on long-term injured reserve, and there is no timetable for his return. Price said Monday that his focus has gravitated toward his daily life and not the potential end of his 15-year run in the NHL.
NHL
Video Review: NYR @ NYI - 15:48 of the Third Period
Explanation: The Situation Room informed the off-ice officials to sound the in-arena horn after it was confirmed that Kyle Palmieri's shot at 4:38 completely crossed the New York Rangers goal line. According to Rule 37.6, "Should the NHL Situation Room be able to determine that a goal has been scored through the use of video replay, and play on the ice has nonetheless continued, the NHL Situation Room shall instruct that the in-arena horn be sounded to stop play immediately, and the goal will be awarded. The game clock (and penalty clocks, if applicable) will then be re-set to the time of the goal."
NHL
Price: 'I don't have a plan to retire right at this moment'
BROSSARD -- Goaltender Carey Price addressed the media on Monday at the Bell Sports Complex. Price, 35, remains on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) with a knee injury. Here are a few highlights from his Q&A with reporters:. Price on his plans for the future:. I like to kind of really...
NHL
Fischler honored by Islanders at UBS Arena
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Stan Fischler was nearly speechless after the New York Islanders honored the longtime hockey historian by naming the press box at UBS Arena the Stan Fischler Press Level on Wednesday. Known by many as "The Maven," Fischler wanted 70 minutes to talk before the Islanders hosted the...
NHL
Denis Potvin Debuts 'Potvin Socks'
Islanders legend's custom sock line available at Isles Lab. Denis Potvin has heard the "Potvin Sucks" chants for 43 years, but now, the shoe is on the other foot. The Islanders' legend is coming out with a line of "Potvin Socks," a custom sock line taking ownership of the infamous chant.
markerzone.com
CAREY PRICE DETAILS THE ROADMAP TO A POSSIBLE RETURN AND EXPLAINS WHY HE HASN'T GIVEN UP HOPE
Carey Price's injury has kept him out of the NHL for the better part of two seasons. If not for a five game stint in April of this year, Price's last league action would have been in the 2021 Stanley Cup Finals. This injury has him ruled out for most of -- if not the entire -- 2022-23 season, and many folks believe his time has come.
NHL
Ex-Preds Captain to Host Catchin' Deers Mike Fisher Celebrity Clay Shoot
Proceeds of the Tournament Will Benefit the Nashville Predators Foundation. Nashville, Tenn. (Oct. 24, 2022) - The Nashville Predators Foundation and former Preds Captain Mike Fisher will host the Fourth Annual CATCHIN' DEERS Mike Fisher Celebrity Clay Shoot presented by TETRA Hearing on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 12 to 5 p.m. CT at the Nashville Gun Club. Proceeds from the event will benefit local organizations jointly selected by Fisher and the Preds Foundation.
NHL
NHL players get in spooky spirit, break out Halloween costumes
As Halloween approaches, hockey players are dressing up as anything but that. Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe channeled his super-strength powers by dressing up as Mr. Incredible. The rest of his family dressed the part, too. Gabriella McCabe was Elastigirl and their daughter was Violet. Their baby son was Jack-Jack, even sporting the gelled, swirled hairdo atop his head.
