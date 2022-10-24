Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Shootout Caught on Video in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Judge slams Mayor Adams for double standard, says NYC must rehire workers who rejected COVID vax mandate.BLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
The Brazilian Exchange Student Who Vanished After Just 21 Days in AmericaFatim HemrajNewark, NJ
NY State Supreme Court Reinstates Employment of Unvaccinated Workers & Orders Backpay: NY Violated Constitutional RightsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
Patient allegedly stole van from hospital, crashed on NJ highway and attempted 2nd carjacking
A patient released from a New Jersey hospital Wednesday morning was shot by police after he stole a medical van and crashed into a median on the highway.
Staten Island woman, 95, dies from a head injury after fall in nursing home, sources say
DONGAN HILLS, Staten Island (PIX11) — A 95-year-old Staten Island woman died from a head injury after a suspicious fall in a Dongan Hills nursing home in April, police and law enforcement sources said Wednesday. Noemi Noto had gotten into a fight with another resident at the Carmel Richmond nursing home on Old Town Road […]
Death of Staten Island woman, 95, classified as homicide; authorities probing whether she fell or was pushed
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are investigating the death of a 95-year-old woman who suffered a head injury in April in Dongan Hills. The medical examiner notified the NYPD on Tuesday that the death has been deemed a homicide due to blunt trauma to the head, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation.
Family of missing Tottenville woman organizes search for Thursday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The family of Laura Lyons, the 34-year-old missing Tottenville woman who was last seen leaving her home last week, said they are organizing a search Thursday on Staten Island’s South Shore. A search party will gather at 7455 Hylan Blvd., near the corner of...
NYPD apologizes for response after woman tracked down man who beat her dog, Moose, to death in Prospect Park
The NYPD has issued a public apology over its lackluster response to the calls of a distraught dog owner who tracked down the man suspected of beating her dog, Moose, to death in Prospect Park. In the most recent chapter in what has become an ongoing saga, Jessica Chrustic last week followed — and then ended up being chased — by the man she says beat her dog to death. Chrustic said she waited ...
Woman critically injured when bicyclist crashes into her in Central Park
According to police, a 50-year-old man was riding a bicycle at a high-rated speed when he slammed into her.
Cops release photo of car after shots are fired in Clifton
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD reached out on social media for tips after shots allegedly were fired from a car in Clifton. Photos of a car that authorities are seeking to locate was posted on the 120th Precinct Twitter feed. The incident reported as reckless endangerment occurred on...
Good Samaritan stabbed while trying to break up fight on subway in Manhattan
The NYPD says the 31-year-old man was stabbed on a train as it was pulling into the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station around 6 this morning.
Man, 89, dead after SUV is rear-ended, bursts into flames on Long Island Expressway
An 89-year-old man was killed Tuesday night when his SUV was rear-ended and burst into flames on the Long Island Expressway, Suffolk County police said.
Bronx man having seizure rushed to hospital, then identified as suspect in year-old homicide
A Bronx man having a seizure was rushed to the hospital — then identified as a suspect in a year-old homicide, police said Wednesday. John Henderson, 45, was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital after suffering a seizure on Oct. 19. Authorities soon realized he was wanted for criminally negligent homicide for the death of 47-year-old James Normoyle. Normoyle was found lying unconscious on a park bench ...
Animal Care Center lobby named after heroic Staten Island boy who died trying to save pets
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Whenever someone adopts a pet from the newly opened Animal Care Center in Charleston, they’ll be honoring the legacy of one of Staten Island’s bravest animal lovers. On Wednesday, Animal Care Centers of NYC held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new state-of-the-art...
Police: Mamaroneck overdose victim was shot in White Plains on Friday
A Mamaroneck man that died from an apparent drug overdose was also the victim of a shooting, according to Mamaroneck Village police.
2 brothers arrested following street fight outside Yonkers bar
Jonathan Teelin, 26, of Mount Kisco, and his brother, Felix, 22, of Hastings, were charged with felony assault.
Man, 70, dies after jumping in front of oncoming train at Queens subway station
A 70-year-old man was fatally struck by a train at a Queens subway station Tuesday after jumping in front of it, police said.
Student, 14, shot outside Tottenville High School on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 14-year-old Tottenville High School freshman was shot in the ankle outside the school building Tuesday afternoon, a law-enforcement source said. The victim was transported to Staten Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze and is expected to survive, the source said. Police are searching for...
Man breaks into Coney Island gas station, steals $5,000, police say
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man broke into a gas station in Coney Island and stole around $5,000 on Monday, according to police. Detectives said the suspect broke a glass window of a gas station near Cropsey Avenue and Hart Place at around 10 p.m. and made his way into the service center. He […]
Student, 14, shot near Staten Island school; 2 suspects flee: NYPD
HUGUENOT, Staten Island (PIX11) — A 14-year-old student was shot near Tottenville High School on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The victim was shot in the right leg just before 2 p.m. on Luten Avenue, officials said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Two suspects fled the scene, police said. They were wearing ski […]
Beloved bagel shop owner was paralyzed in crash. As trial for driver starts, judge hears a grim request on her behalf.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Nearly two years after a devastating crash in New Springville left a popular Staten Island business owner paralyzed from the neck down, the fate of her then-boyfriend will be determined by a jury of his peers. Law enforcement officials say Robert Mustari, 49, of Midland...
Heightened security greets students at Tottenville High School
NEW YORK -- Following a shooting near campus a day earlier, a Staten Island school stepped up security on Wednesday.As CBS2's Dave Carlin reports, the 14-year-old student athlete who was struck in the ankle by a stray bullet is now home from the hospital.On crutches, the teenage football player, who we are not identifying, had police officer escorts as he returned home. Outside the victim's home, the family asked for privacy.Earlier, a relative told CBS2 the victim was in the wrong place at the wrong time, saying he had just left school to get some food before going to football...
Man stabbed in Manhattan subway station trying to break up fight
LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man was stabbed while trying to break up a fight between two women at a Lower Manhattan subway station early Wednesday, according to authorities. The women were waiting for the No. 4 train at the Brooklyn Bridge – City Hall station shortly before 6 a.m. when they got into a […]
Comments / 1