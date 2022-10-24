ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Daily News

NYPD apologizes for response after woman tracked down man who beat her dog, Moose, to death in Prospect Park

The NYPD has issued a public apology over its lackluster response to the calls of a distraught dog owner who tracked down the man suspected of beating her dog, Moose, to death in Prospect Park. In the most recent chapter in what has become an ongoing saga, Jessica Chrustic last week followed — and then ended up being chased — by the man she says beat her dog to death. Chrustic said she waited ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Bronx man having seizure rushed to hospital, then identified as suspect in year-old homicide

A Bronx man having a seizure was rushed to the hospital — then identified as a suspect in a year-old homicide, police said Wednesday. John Henderson, 45, was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital after suffering a seizure on Oct. 19. Authorities soon realized he was wanted for criminally negligent homicide for the death of 47-year-old James Normoyle. Normoyle was found lying unconscious on a park bench ...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Student, 14, shot near Staten Island school; 2 suspects flee: NYPD

HUGUENOT, Staten Island (PIX11) — A 14-year-old student was shot near Tottenville High School on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The victim was shot in the right leg just before 2 p.m. on Luten Avenue, officials said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Two suspects fled the scene, police said. They were wearing ski […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

Heightened security greets students at Tottenville High School

NEW YORK -- Following a shooting near campus a day earlier, a Staten Island school stepped up security on Wednesday.As CBS2's Dave Carlin reports, the 14-year-old student athlete who was struck in the ankle by a stray bullet is now home from the hospital.On crutches, the teenage football player, who we are not identifying, had police officer escorts as he returned home. Outside the victim's home, the family asked for privacy.Earlier, a relative told CBS2 the victim was in the wrong place at the wrong time, saying he had just left school to get some food before going to football...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed in Manhattan subway station trying to break up fight

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man was stabbed while trying to break up a fight between two women at a Lower Manhattan subway station early Wednesday, according to authorities. The women were waiting for the No. 4 train at the Brooklyn Bridge – City Hall station shortly before 6 a.m. when they got into a […]
MANHATTAN, NY

