Read full article on original website
Related
seventeen.com
How Kim Kardashian Is Privately Coping With Her Ex Kanye West’s Drama and Anti-Semitic Remarks
Kanye West’s disturbing anti-semitic remarks have prompted the fashion community to cut ties with him. Yesterday, Adidas became the latest company to end its professional relationship with the Yeezy designer—at a great cost to him. (West is no longer a billionaire because of the move, Forbes reports, losing $1.5 billion of his net worth.)
seventeen.com
Here's Why Fans Think Harry Styles Boycotted Adidas and Kanye During His Concert
Harry Styles' concerts are known for a lot of things — you can expect to see feather boas, hilarious fan signs, and plenty of glitter. Perhaps he'll even sing Medicine. You can also safely assume that Harry will be wearing head-to-toe Gucci, including his shoes, which have been the retro-style Adidas x Gucci Gazelles for every single tour performance...until now.
seventeen.com
Taylor Swift Removes "Fat" Scale From "Anti-Hero" Music Video After Receiving Criticism
Content warning: The article below features mentions of eating disorders, which may be triggering to some. If you or a loved one are struggling, please contact the National Eating Disorders Hotline at (800) 931-2237 or visit online. Reader discretion is advised. In addition to dropping her tenth studio album, Midnights,...
seventeen.com
Selena Gomez Reveals She Has COVID and Will Drop Out of Her ‘Tonight Show’ Appearance
Selena Gomez's Tonight Show appearance with Jimmy Fallon—scheduled two days after her close friend Taylor Swift stopped by the talk show—is off because she has COVID, Gomez announced on her Instagram today. “I’m not going to be on Fallon tonight,” she wrote. “I ended up getting COVID but...
seventeen.com
Rihanna Made Her Post-Baby Red Carpet Debut in a Stunning Column Gown and Gloves
Rihanna is finally giving the world what it has wanted for years—new music, in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, no less—and the Super Bowl headliner stepped out to celebrate the news in the most lavish of dresses. Rihanna joined the cast of Wakanda Forever at the premiere in Hollywood last night, wearing a tan Rick Owens column gown with light beige opera gloves. She accessorized with a glitzy earrings, nude Giuseppe Zanotti sandals, and matching makeup. Her boyfriend A$AP Rocky joined her, complementing her in his own neutral ensemble. This marks the first premiere the two have attended since welcoming their baby boy in May.
Comments / 0