Here's Why Fans Think Harry Styles Boycotted Adidas and Kanye During His Concert

Harry Styles' concerts are known for a lot of things — you can expect to see feather boas, hilarious fan signs, and plenty of glitter. Perhaps he'll even sing Medicine. You can also safely assume that Harry will be wearing head-to-toe Gucci, including his shoes, which have been the retro-style Adidas x Gucci Gazelles for every single tour performance...until now.
Taylor Swift Removes "Fat" Scale From "Anti-Hero" Music Video After Receiving Criticism

Content warning: The article below features mentions of eating disorders, which may be triggering to some. If you or a loved one are struggling, please contact the National Eating Disorders Hotline at (800) 931-2237 or visit online. Reader discretion is advised. In addition to dropping her tenth studio album, Midnights,...
Rihanna Made Her Post-Baby Red Carpet Debut in a Stunning Column Gown and Gloves

Rihanna is finally giving the world what it has wanted for years—new music, in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, no less—and the Super Bowl headliner stepped out to celebrate the news in the most lavish of dresses. Rihanna joined the cast of Wakanda Forever at the premiere in Hollywood last night, wearing a tan Rick Owens column gown with light beige opera gloves. She accessorized with a glitzy earrings, nude Giuseppe Zanotti sandals, and matching makeup. Her boyfriend A$AP Rocky joined her, complementing her in his own neutral ensemble. This marks the first premiere the two have attended since welcoming their baby boy in May.

