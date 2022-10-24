Read full article on original website
This 76ers-Heat Trade Features Joel Embiid
All NBA trades are not created equally. Some trades are marginal. Two teams swap a couple of role players who fill their needs more ably. Those trades matter, but they aren’t going to grab headlines, either. Other trades are blockbusters. We’re talking about the types of trades that the...
This 76ers-Suns Trade Features Jae Crowder
The world is a tough place. To survive in it, you’ve got to be tough as well. Surviving in the NBA isn’t for the faint of heart, either. After all, it’s an intensely competitive environment. To last, you’ve got to be a pretty tough customer. Jae...
This Knicks-Suns Trade Features Derrick Rose
We hope you had a good summer. Everyone wasn’t necessarily able to do so. If you found some time to enjoy the hot weather this year, consider yourself lucky. Not everybody had the same luxury, especially a certain NBA team. For example, look at the Phoenix Suns. The weather...
This Celtics-Spurs Trade Features Jakob Poeltl
Do you have an insurance policy? We sure hope so. Life is stressful without one. Without insurance, you’re not protected against the multitude of unfortunate events that life can present. NBA teams need insurance too. Whether you’re driving, going to the doctor, or just existing, you need insurance.
Devin Booker Reveals What Caused Klay Thompson Beef
One of the more anticipated matchups in the early going of the 2022-23 NBA season went down on Tuesday evening as the defending champion Golden State Warriors paid a visit to the Phoenix Suns. Phoenix played an excellent game on both ends as they came away with a 134-105 victory.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
This Heat-Jazz Trade Features Lauri Markkanen
The beginning of the NBA season is a confusing time. The 2022-23 season has been no exception. A look at the standings right now would throw anyone for a loop. If you were just waking up from a week-long coma, you might think you’d missed several years of your life.
76ers’ Doc Rivers Could Be First NBA Coach Fired This Season
The Philadelphia 76ers have struggled out of the gates in the 2022-23 NBA season. They are currently 1-4, the start no one predicted despite some tough games at the beginning of their schedule. If you are expecting to challenge for a championship, you are going to have to win some...
Chances Of Utah Jazz Trading Jordan Clarkson Revealed
Despite what their intentions looked to be coming into the 2022-23 season, the Utah Jazz have been one of the best teams in the NBA thus far. Danny Ainge orchestrated a full-on teardown of the roster this offseason, trading away Royce O’Neale, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic, four of the most important rotation players from the team last season.
This 76ers-Jazz-Lakers Trade Features Tobias Harris
Nobody likes to be disappointed. With that said, disappointment is easier to stomach when you’re based on it. NBA teams are no exception. Let’s say you’re throwing a party. If you don’t expect a lot of guests, and nobody comes, that’s sad. On the other hand, if you’re expecting a full house and nobody comes, that’s a lot sadder.
Spurs Waive Josh Primo, Decline To Offer Explanation
Just about an hour before the San Antonio Spurs tipped off against the Chicago Bulls during the NBA Friday slate, the team announced their decision to waive Josh Primo. The decision to waive the 19-year-old shocked many as he was selected No. 12 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft just over a year ago. He finished his rookie campaign averaging 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists but was largely an unimpactful talent. Regardless, he was.
3 Insane Statistics To Note For Rockets’ Jalen Green So Far
The Houston Rockets have yet to find much success on the court this NBA season as they are 1-3 in the early going. But, as a rebuilding team, this season is more about the progress that their young players are making in their development. So far, they have to be ecstatic about the progress that they are seeing from Jalen Green.
This Pistons-Warriors Trade Features Draymond Green
They say that all good things come to an end. That doesn’t make it any easier to accept. Every NBA dynasty ends, too. Some endings are harder to accept than others. Say your favorite show ends. That’s sad, but if it impacts your life, you should seek counseling. On the other hand, if your relationship with the person you watched the entire show with ends, allow yourself some time to grieve.
This Celtics-Mavs Trade Features Derrick White
Everyone has needs. Sometimes, needs end up conflicting with each other. NBA teams can have conflicting needs too. Suppose you need money. Badly. At the same time, you need a laptop. Should you sell your laptop? Well, that depends. How badly do you need money?. In light of the restrictions...
This Hornets-Nets Trade Features Ben Simmons
In the modern NBA, “playmaking” has become an increasingly controversial term. What is a playmaker? For a long time, there was a widely accepted answer. A playmaker was a player who used his passing ability to make plays for others. That’s no longer the general consensus. Today,...
This Knicks-Raptors Trade Features OG Anunoby
Sometimes, you’ve got to say that enough is enough. Sometimes, NBA teams need to face the same reality. It’s not always easy. Calling something off can be a difficult decision to make. That doesn’t mean it can’t be the right one. If something isn’t working, it may be time to make a change.
Karl-Anthony Towns Takes Shot At Anthony Edwards
The Minnesota Timberwolves made a big move in the NBA offseason acquiring Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz. They are hoping that he will shore the team’s defense up as they have struggled on that end of the court for a few seasons now. Gobert, the three-time Defensive Player...
Timing Of Damian Lillard’s Injury Brutal For Trail Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers pulled off an impressive 4-0 start to the 2022-23 NBA season before losing to the Miami Heat 119-98 on Wednesday. A pivotal reason has been the play of their superstar, Damian Lillard. Lillard is averaging 31.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists in his five performances...
This Hornets-Lakers Trade Features PJ Washington
Dear Rob Pelinka, Thank you for taking time out of your day to read this. We know you’re busy. For that reason, we’ll aim to be brief. Please trade Russell Westbrook. We’re not asking because we’re Lakers fans: here at NBA Analysis, maintaining impartiality is essential.
NBA Scout Praises Christian Wood’s Fit With Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks made a big trade ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft, completing a trade with the Houston Rockets for Christian Wood. Dallas wanted to shore up their frontcourt heading into the season and Wood, heading into the final season of his contract, was an affordable option. The UNLV...
