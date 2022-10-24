ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This 76ers-Heat Trade Features Joel Embiid

All NBA trades are not created equally. Some trades are marginal. Two teams swap a couple of role players who fill their needs more ably. Those trades matter, but they aren’t going to grab headlines, either. Other trades are blockbusters. We’re talking about the types of trades that the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
This 76ers-Suns Trade Features Jae Crowder

The world is a tough place. To survive in it, you’ve got to be tough as well. Surviving in the NBA isn’t for the faint of heart, either. After all, it’s an intensely competitive environment. To last, you’ve got to be a pretty tough customer. Jae...
This Celtics-Spurs Trade Features Jakob Poeltl

Do you have an insurance policy? We sure hope so. Life is stressful without one. Without insurance, you’re not protected against the multitude of unfortunate events that life can present. NBA teams need insurance too. Whether you’re driving, going to the doctor, or just existing, you need insurance.
This Heat-Jazz Trade Features Lauri Markkanen

The beginning of the NBA season is a confusing time. The 2022-23 season has been no exception. A look at the standings right now would throw anyone for a loop. If you were just waking up from a week-long coma, you might think you’d missed several years of your life.
Chances Of Utah Jazz Trading Jordan Clarkson Revealed

Despite what their intentions looked to be coming into the 2022-23 season, the Utah Jazz have been one of the best teams in the NBA thus far. Danny Ainge orchestrated a full-on teardown of the roster this offseason, trading away Royce O’Neale, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic, four of the most important rotation players from the team last season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
This 76ers-Jazz-Lakers Trade Features Tobias Harris

Nobody likes to be disappointed. With that said, disappointment is easier to stomach when you’re based on it. NBA teams are no exception. Let’s say you’re throwing a party. If you don’t expect a lot of guests, and nobody comes, that’s sad. On the other hand, if you’re expecting a full house and nobody comes, that’s a lot sadder.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Spurs Waive Josh Primo, Decline To Offer Explanation

Just about an hour before the San Antonio Spurs tipped off against the Chicago Bulls during the NBA Friday slate, the team announced their decision to waive Josh Primo. The decision to waive the 19-year-old shocked many as he was selected No. 12 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft just over a year ago. He finished his rookie campaign averaging 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists but was largely an unimpactful talent. Regardless, he was.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
This Pistons-Warriors Trade Features Draymond Green

They say that all good things come to an end. That doesn’t make it any easier to accept. Every NBA dynasty ends, too. Some endings are harder to accept than others. Say your favorite show ends. That’s sad, but if it impacts your life, you should seek counseling. On the other hand, if your relationship with the person you watched the entire show with ends, allow yourself some time to grieve.
This Celtics-Mavs Trade Features Derrick White

Everyone has needs. Sometimes, needs end up conflicting with each other. NBA teams can have conflicting needs too. Suppose you need money. Badly. At the same time, you need a laptop. Should you sell your laptop? Well, that depends. How badly do you need money?. In light of the restrictions...
This Hornets-Nets Trade Features Ben Simmons

In the modern NBA, “playmaking” has become an increasingly controversial term. What is a playmaker? For a long time, there was a widely accepted answer. A playmaker was a player who used his passing ability to make plays for others. That’s no longer the general consensus. Today,...
This Knicks-Raptors Trade Features OG Anunoby

Sometimes, you’ve got to say that enough is enough. Sometimes, NBA teams need to face the same reality. It’s not always easy. Calling something off can be a difficult decision to make. That doesn’t mean it can’t be the right one. If something isn’t working, it may be time to make a change.
